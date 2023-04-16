Need a Social-Media Detox? Start With an Analog Watch

“LIKE MOST millennials, I’m addicted to my phone," said Hannah Baxter. The Brooklyn writer and brand consultant, 33, has lately been trying to cut down on her screen time, so she bought an analog watch—specifically a 1979 Rolex Lady-Datejust. It keeps her sufficiently apprised of the time without assaulting her with notifications. “That I have one less reason to pull [my phone] out of my pocket is a relief," she said.
“LIKE MOST millennials, I’m addicted to my phone," said Hannah Baxter. The Brooklyn writer and brand consultant, 33, has lately been trying to cut down on her screen time, so she bought an analog watch—specifically a 1979 Rolex Lady-Datejust. It keeps her sufficiently apprised of the time without assaulting her with notifications. “That I have one less reason to pull [my phone] out of my pocket is a relief," she said.
Ms. Baxter is among the many women who, as a form of self-care, are shunning techy time-tellers and opting for analog watches (old-school tickers that actually tick). It’s a move Deepika Chopra, a Los Angeles holistic psychologist, recommends to clients experiencing smartphone or social-media overload. Janet Ozzard, 58, felt a sense of freedom after ditching her digital tracker for Shinola’s mechanical Birdy watch earlier this year. “It felt increasingly unpleasant to wear an object that collected intimate data about me 24 hours a day," said Ms. Ozzard, a writer and editor in Redding, Conn. “It was so nice to finally take it off" after nearly a decade of use, she added. Anne Huntington Sharma, 38, an executive in Sioux Falls, S.D., is pursuing similar relief. She hasn’t decided on her ideal watch yet, but she’s clear on one thing: “We’re already too connected." Plus, she said, she doesn’t want to model tech-obsessed behavior for her kids.
Hi! You're reading a premium article
Ms. Baxter is among the many women who, as a form of self-care, are shunning techy time-tellers and opting for analog watches (old-school tickers that actually tick). It’s a move Deepika Chopra, a Los Angeles holistic psychologist, recommends to clients experiencing smartphone or social-media overload. Janet Ozzard, 58, felt a sense of freedom after ditching her digital tracker for Shinola’s mechanical Birdy watch earlier this year. “It felt increasingly unpleasant to wear an object that collected intimate data about me 24 hours a day," said Ms. Ozzard, a writer and editor in Redding, Conn. “It was so nice to finally take it off" after nearly a decade of use, she added. Anne Huntington Sharma, 38, an executive in Sioux Falls, S.D., is pursuing similar relief. She hasn’t decided on her ideal watch yet, but she’s clear on one thing: “We’re already too connected." Plus, she said, she doesn’t want to model tech-obsessed behavior for her kids.
Dana Li of Tell the Time, an online watch resource for women, contends that the ubiquity of high-tech timepieces has probably helped analog sales. “It got everyone comfortable with the idea of wearing a watch every day rather than [just] for a special occasion," she said. A report by Allied Market Research found that in 2019, women constituted nearly 55% of global watch-market sales. And Quaid Walker, one of the three co-founders of Bezel, a new marketplace for authenticated preowned watches, has found that many of their first-time buyers are women. This year, they’ve seen “around 50% month-over-month growth in female customers," said Mr. Walker.
Beyond our collective loathing of Big Brother, traditional wristwatches are thriving because they’re freshly cool. Brynn Wallner, the New York founder of watch website Dimepiece, said that her Instagram followers fervently respond to candid photos of watch-wearing celebrities: Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen out and about in various Rolex models; Ina Garten hanging with Stanley Tucci in a Hermès single-wrap Cape Cod; Rihanna leaving the grocery store in a Cartier Santos. Watches first enamored Ms. Wallner, 32, while she was working at Sotheby’s. But she quickly realized the male-dominated watch industry wasn’t doing much to court young women like her. She thought that if her peers could see timepieces on women they admire, they too could develop a taste for tickers. “Now my friends are all into watches," she said.
Whether your goal is to be more present in the moment or to dress like Rihanna, selecting the first, second or even third analog watch that’s right for you can prove overwhelming. So many options! So many sizes! So many zeros on that price tag! If you’re a first-time buyer, start off by doing some research—scanning watch blogs and Instagram—to get a sense of your watch sensibility.
Next, you can home in on specific models that suit your taste, lifestyle and budget. Do you desire a dainty, jewelry-like option that’s equally suitable for the office and the opera? Consider a Cartier Panthère (from $3,200). Is a conspicuous, chunky status symbol more your style? Try on Vacheron Constantin’s Patrimony (from $20,100). And contrary to popular belief, plenty of amazing analogs come in below four figures, like that Shinola Birdy Ms. Ozzard wears. It starts at around $575.
Buyers looking for bargains on prestige watches (or to sidestep the Rolex wait list) might be tempted to shop used or vintage options on such resale platforms as the RealReal. Go for it, but be vigilant. Ms. Wallner warns that some luxury consignment websites get thousands of watches every week, making it impossible to grant each one rigorous, auction-house-level authentication. Her recommendation: Leverage the return window and take your buy to an authorized dealer (such as Watches of Switzerland in New York) who can authenticate it for you.
The purchasing process might sound like a hassle, but analog converts insist the payoff is worth it. “I love the simplicity of my watch. It tells me the time and that’s it," said Ms. Baxter, the Brooklyn consultant. “No mindless scrolling or email. Its functionality is beautifully straightforward. And that helps keep me a bit more Zen throughout the day."
Catch all the Technology News
and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates
& Live Business News
.