Need home air purifiers to battle severe pollution? Consider these 8 picks

In the bustling streets of Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Bangalore, a concerning spectre looms large – the incessant rise in pollution levels. With a burgeoning population and the rapid expansion of infrastructure and transportation, our air is now saturated with dust, smoke, and a cocktail of pollutants. Pollution is a constant companion, but there are days when it takes a malevolent turn, especially during the festive season and the shift from autumn to winter. This seasonal transition thickens the air, trapping more smoke and dirt particles, pushing pollution levels to alarming heights.

The impact of this pollution on our health is not to be taken lightly. It brings forth respiratory issues, allergies, and a host of health concerns. The microscopic particles in the air during these critical periods can penetrate deep into our lungs, posing long-term health risks, especially for those with compromised immune systems or pre-existing health conditions.

In the face of these challenges, the humble home air purifier emerges as a knight in shining armour, ready to defend our indoor sanctuaries. These devices come in various types, from HEPA filters to activated carbon filters and UV purifiers, each tailored to combat specific pollutants. Bringing an air purifier into your home isn't just a convenience; it's a proactive stance, a commitment to the well-being of your nearest and dearest. By diligently sifting out harmful particles and enhancing indoor air quality, air purifiers play a vital role in creating a healthier living space.

As pollution becomes an unavoidable reality, the decision to embrace air purifiers is a thoughtful and caring choice. It goes beyond the realm of technology; it's a conscious step toward ensuring the respiratory health of your family in the face of an increasingly polluted world. So, as we navigate these urban jungles, let our homes be a haven, fortified by the gentle hum of an air purifier, ensuring that the air we breathe is as pure as our intentions.

1. AIRTH Home Air Purifier

This product is proudly crafted in India through a collaboration with IIT Kanpur, IIT Bombay, and IISc Bangalore. This corded electric purifier boasts a coated HEPA filter with germ-destroying capabilities, covering up to 500 sq. ft. Real-time air quality, temperature, and humidity are vividly displayed on the LED monitor, allowing easy monitoring. The touch-controlled device features two fan modes, ensuring effective purification tailored to your air quality. With a focus on destroying unseen viruses, this air purifier is ideal for bedrooms, large spaces, offices, hospitals, and conference halls.

Specifications of AIRTH Home Air Purifier:

Power Source: Corded Electric

Item Weight: 11 Kilograms

Control Method: Touch

Filter Type: Coated HEPA

Pros Cons Covers up to 500 sq. ft. May require occasional manual intervention Coated HEPA filter for enhanced air quality Relatively heavier compared to traditional purifiers Real-time monitoring with LED display Developed in collaboration with top institutes

2. Havells Studio Meditate AP 400 Air Purifier

Improve your living spaces with the Havells Studio Meditate AP 400 Air Purifier, equipped with SpaceTech Air Purification Technology and an integrated H14 HEPA filter. This corded electric purifier, weighing 11000 grams, combines efficiency with convenience. The TiO2 module destroys various pollutants, and its real-time air quality monitoring through the portable AQI remote ensures a breath of fresh air. With IoT, Alexa, and Google home compatibility, this purifier offers a futuristic and user-friendly experience. Havells Sync App enables automated scheduling, and the integrated wireless charger adds a touch of innovation.

Specifications of Havells Studio Meditate AP 400:

Power Source: Corded Electric

Item Weight: 11000 Grams

Control Method: Remote

Filter Type: H14 HEPA

Pros Cons SpaceTech Air Purification Technology Expensive Integrated wireless charger for convenience Real-time air quality monitoring with AQI IoT, Alexa & Google home enabled

3. Blue Star Air Purifier AP420OAN

Breathe in purified air with the Blue Star Air Purifier AP420OAN, a powerful solution for rooms up to 592 sq ft. This corded electric purifier, weighing 5500 grams, features SensAir Technology for intelligent pollutant detection and UV-based Microbe Sterilize Technology for eliminating harmful microorganisms. The touch-controlled interface provides ease of operation, displaying real-time PM 2.5 levels. With a sleek white design, this purifier combines style with functionality for a cleaner indoor environment.

Specifications of Blue Star Air Purifier AP420OAN:

Power Source: Corded Electric

Item Weight: 5500 Grams

Control Method: Touch

Filter Type: HEPA

Pros Cons SensAir Technology for intelligent detection May require occasional manual intervention UV-based Microbe Sterilize Technology Relatively heavier compared to traditional purifiers Digital PM 2.5 Numeric Indicator Filter Change Indicator

4. LG PuriCare 360˚ Air Purifier Hit

The LG PuriCare 360˚ Air Purifier Hit is a compact powerhouse designed for rooms up to 667.36 square feet. Weighing only 6.75 kg, this purifier features a multi-filtration system and 360⁰ air purification capability. With allergy care and ionizer technology, it reduces bacteria, viruses, ultra-fine dust, and allergens, contributing to a healthier living space. The smart sensor technology ensures optimal performance and energy efficiency, making it an excellent addition to bedrooms, living rooms, and small to medium-sized spaces.

Specifications of LG PuriCare 360˚ Air Purifier Hit:

Power Source: Corded Electric

Item Weight: 6.75 kg

Control Method: Smart Sensor Technology

Filter Types: HEPA, Ionizer, Pre-Filter, Antibacterial Filter

Pros Cons 360⁰ cylindrical design for thorough purification Premium pricing Multi-filter system for comprehensive cleaning Smarter with 1.0 PM Sensor for real-time air quality overview Smart Sensor Technology for energy efficiency

5. Voltas VAP36TWV Air Purifier

Bring clean and fresh air into your living space with the Voltas VAP36TWV Air Purifier. Designed for effective purification in areas up to 31m², this purifier boasts a 5-stage filtration system, including a washable pre-filter, activated carbon filter, H-13 HEPA filter, UVC LED, and ionizer. The multicoloured LED display indicates the air quality index (AQI), providing real-time information. With a CADR of 260 m³/hour, dust sensor, and 3-step speed control, it ensures a healthy and comfortable environment in your home.

Specifications of Voltas VAP36TWV Air Purifier:

Power Source: Electric

Item Weight: 6 kg

Control Method: Touch

Filter Type: HEPA

Pros Cons 5-stage filtration for thorough cleaning Limited coverage area compared to some competitors Multicoloured LED for easy AQI monitoring Dust sensor and 3-step speed control

6. AGARO Imperial Air Purifier

Elevate your indoor air quality with the AGARO Imperial Air Purifier. Engineered with a 7-stage filtration system, including a Green True HEPA H14 filter, this purifier removes 99.99% of pollutants, bacteria, viruses, and PM 0.1 particles. With a CADR of 320 m³/hr, it covers areas up to 400 sq ft, making it ideal for bedrooms and living spaces. The real-time air quality monitoring system, colour-coded indicators, and adjustable modes ensure a customized and efficient purification experience.

Specifications of AGARO Imperial Air Purifier:

Power Source: Corded Electric

Control Method: Auto and Manual Modes

Filter Type: Green True HEPA H14

Pros Cons 7-stage purification for comprehensive cleaning Coverage can be better Real-time air quality monitoring with colour-coded indicators Adjustable modes for personalized purification experience

7. SHARP Room Air Purifier FP-F40E-W

Embrace cleaner air with the SHARP Room Air Purifier FP-F40E-W. This purifier employs Plasmacluster Ion Technology, certified by IIT Delhi and the British Allergy Foundation. Operating on the principle of Dual Purification, combining Plasmacluster and various filters, it ensures the removal of allergens and microscopic dust. The HEPA and Active Carbon filters, with a life of up to 2 years, contribute to an effective air purification process. With features like Auto Mode, Haze Mode, and Dust Sensor, this air purifier a reliable choice for homes and offices.

Specifications of SHARP Room Air Purifier FP-F40E-W:

Power Source: Corded Electric

Control Method: Auto Mode, Haze Mode, Auto Restart Feature, Odour Sensor, Dust Sensor

Filter Type: Pre-Filter (Mesh Type), HEPA Filter, Active-Carbon Filter

Pros Cons Plasmacluster Ion Technology for advanced purification Limited coverage area Dual Purification using filters and Plasmacluster for comprehensive cleaning Various modes and sensors for an intelligent and customized purification experience

8. Addyz Air Purifier with True HEPA H13 Filtration

This purifier stands out for its comprehensive 4-stage filtration system, combining True HEPA, Activated Carbon, ANION, UV, and dust PreFilter. Capturing 99.97% of particles as small as 0.3 microns, it ensures a breath of fresh air by eliminating dust, pollen, smoke, and household odours. With a virtually silent operation and three-speed modes, including a sleep mode for ultra-quiet purification, it's perfect for homes or offices. The low energy consumption and efficient air cleaning make it a budget-friendly and health-conscious choice.

Specifications of Addyz Air Purifier:

Power Source: Electric

Control Method: 3-speed modes, including Sleep Mode

Filter Type: True HEPA, Activated Carbon, ANION, UV, Dust PreFilter

Pros Cons 4-stage filtration system for comprehensive air purification Can get noisy Virtually silent operation with low noise output Effective in rooms up to 500 sq ft in size

Best 3 features for you

Product Name Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 AIRTH Home Air Purifier Coated HEPA filter with germ destroying capabilities Real-time Air Quality, Temperature & Humidity Display Developed in collaboration with IIT Kanpur, IIT Bombay, and IISc Bangalore Havells Studio Meditate AP 400 Air Purifier SpaceTech air purification technology Integrated wireless charger Realtime air quality monitoring through AQI Remote Blue Star Air Purifier SensAir technology UV based microbe sterilize technology Digital PM 2.5 Numeric Indicator and Filter Change Indicator LG PuriCare 360˚ Air Purifier Hit Multi-filtration system Compact design and convenient Superior 360⁰ Purification with Smart Sensor Technology Voltas VAP36TWV Air Purifier 5 stage filtration Multicoloured LED for AQI and Digital Indicator Dust Sensor & 3 Step Speed Control, Filter Change Indicator AGARO Imperial Air Purifier For Home 7 stage purification system Real-time air quality monitoring with colour-coded indicators Auto and Manual mode with Timer settings SHARP Room Air Purifier Plasmacluster Ion Technology Dual purification with Plasmacluster & filters HEPA Filter traps 99.97% allergens and microscopic dust Addyz Air Purifier True HEPA H13 filtration 4 stage filtration including UV, Activated Carbon, and Anion Virtually Silent Operation with Low Noise Output

Best value for money

The Blue Star Air Purifier stands out as the best value for money with its advanced SensAir Technology, UV-based Microbe Sterilize Technology, and Digital PM 2.5 Numeric Indicator. It offers comprehensive air purification features at a reasonable price, making it a cost-effective choice for households seeking high-quality air purification without breaking the bank.

Best overall product

The LG PuriCare 360˚ Air Purifier Hit earns the title of the best overall product. With its multi-filtration system, compact design, superior 360⁰ purification, and smart sensor technology, it provides comprehensive and efficient air purification. The combination of advanced features, convenient design, and effective purification capabilities makes it the top choice for those prioritizing overall performance.

How to find the right home air purifier?

When selecting a home air purifier, consider the room size, filtration system, CADR (Clean Air Delivery Rate), noise level, and additional features like air quality indicators. Understand the specific pollutants you want to target, such as allergens, dust, or odours. Look for a purifier with a HEPA filter for efficient particle removal. Ensure the purifier's CADR matches your room size for optimal performance. Consider noise levels, especially if using it in bedrooms. Research additional features like smart connectivity or programmable timers based on your preferences. Reading customer reviews and expert opinions can provide valuable insights into the product's real-world performance.

FAQs

Question : Are air purifiers effective against viruses like COVID-19?

Ans : While air purifiers can capture airborne particles, including viruses, they are not guaranteed to eliminate all viruses. HEPA filters can trap many viruses, but other precautions like vaccination, ventilation, and hygiene practices are essential.

Question : How often should I replace the filters?

Ans : Filter replacement frequency depends on the purifier model and usage. Generally, HEPA filters last 6–12 months, while pre-filters may need more frequent replacement. Follow the manufacturer's recommendations for optimal performance.

Question : Can air purifiers help with allergies?

Ans : Yes, air purifiers with HEPA filters can effectively capture allergens like pollen, pet dander, and dust mites, providing relief for allergy sufferers. Ensure the purifier has a sufficient CADR for the room size.

Question : Do I need different purifiers for different rooms?

Ans : It depends on the purifier's coverage area. Some purifiers are designed for larger spaces, while others are suitable for smaller rooms. Choose purifiers based on your specific room sizes and air purification needs.

Question : Can air purifiers eliminate odors from cooking or smoking?

Ans : Yes, air purifiers equipped with activated carbon filters can help eliminate odors from cooking, smoking, and other sources. Consider purifiers with specific features for odor removal.

