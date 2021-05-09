Apple unveiled the new iPad Pro at an event in April which is powered by the in-house M1 chipset. Now, the company may soon take the wraps off the new iPad Mini as a few reports leaked information about the upcoming tablet. The new iPad Mini may not only get upgraded internals but also a new design that brings it up to the mark with the latest iPad Pro series unveiled at the Spring Loaded event.

A report by South Korean site Naver has claimed that the new iPad Mini tablets will come with a design language similar to the iPad Pro. If this turns out to be true, the iPad Mini will get a much better screen to body ratio, compared to the previous generation iPad Mini. Apart from slimmer bezels, the iPad Mini is also expected to get more squared off edges, similar to the latest iPad Pro and even the iPhone 12 line-up. However, in terms of colour options, the website claims that Apple might only introduce the new model in two colours: Silver and Gray.

In terms of features, Apple is expected to follow the transition of its devices to 5G, even with the iPad Mini. The new Apple iPad Mini, according to the blog, will be launching in the second half of 2021. The launch schedule matches the timeline hinted by popular analyst Ming Chi Kuo.

Another interesting piece of information shared by the South Korean blog is that Apple might introduce the new tablet as iPad Mini Pro. This also hints that the company might unveil a lower specked iPad Mini.

