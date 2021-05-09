New Apple iPad Mini design leaks hint at slimmer bezels, new name

A report by South Korean site Naver has claimed that the new iPad Mini tablets will come with a design language similar to the iPad Pro. If this turns out to be true, the iPad Mini will get a much better screen to body ratio, compared to the previous generation iPad Mini. Apart from slimmer bezels, the iPad Mini is also expected to get more squared off edges, similar to the latest iPad Pro and even the iPhone 12 line-up. However, in terms of colour options, the website claims that Apple might only introduce the new model in two colours: Silver and Gray.

