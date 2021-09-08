Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Technology >Gadgets >New Apple iPhone expected to be unveiled at Sept. 14 event

New Apple iPhone expected to be unveiled at Sept. 14 event

Premium
(FILES) In this file photo taken on July 09, 2019 the Apple logo is seen outside the Apple Store in Washington, DC. - With its latest financial results, Apple is showing it can move beyond the iPhone with gadgets and services that can help the California tech giant weather the slumping smartphone market. In the just-ended quarter, Apple took in less than half its revenue from the iPhone, the longtime cash and profit driver for the company, representing a milestone for the company.The company delivered strong growth from digital content and services that include its Apply Pay and Apple Music, along with wearables and accessories like the Apple Watch and Air Pods. (Photo by Alastair Pike / AFP)
2 min read . 12:37 PM IST Matt Grossman, The Wall Street Journal

After relatively significant upgrades last year, analysts are expecting more incremental changes for 2021

After relatively significant upgrades last year, analysts are expecting more incremental changes for 2021

After relatively significant upgrades last year, analysts are expecting more incremental changes for 2021

Apple Inc. scheduled an event for Sept. 14, called “California Streaming," at which the company is expected to unveil its latest line of iPhones.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Apple Inc. scheduled an event for Sept. 14, called “California Streaming," at which the company is expected to unveil its latest line of iPhones.

Since 2013, Apple has typically rolled out new iPhone models each September. Last year, the occasion was delayed until October amid production setbacks attributed to the pandemic. The Cupertino, Calif.-based computing giant didn’t specify what it plans to do at this year’s event, and didn’t immediately respond to questions.

As it was last year, Apple’s presentation will be streamed online because of the coronavirus pandemic, a departure from the company’s tradition of unveiling new products in front of auditoriums packed with journalists and insiders.

After Apple introduced relatively significant upgrades to its popular smartphones last year, analysts are expecting more incremental changes to the lineup in 2021. Improvements could focus on adding to the capabilities of the phone’s camera and prolonging battery life, Apple analyst Gene Munster of venture-capital firm Loup Capital said last month.

Last year’s U.S. iPhone 12 models were the first from Apple to include 5G connectivity, which improves download speeds. This year’s phones could add that capability in more places around the world, Monness Crespi Hardt analyst Brian White said last month.

The phones’ yearly September rollout typically brings an immediate surge in sales to early adopters, a boost for Apple that shows up in results for its fiscal fourth quarter. When the new models were delayed until October last year amid the pandemic, iPhone revenue dropped 21% year over year in the September-ending quarter. Holiday-season sales of the phones in the three months that followed, however, helped lift Apple to its best-ever quarterly revenue of $111.4 billion.

MINT PREMIUM See All
Premium

Indian share markets open flat; telecom & IT stocks in focus

Premium

Mutual fund categories for the first-time investor

Premium

Why Yes Bank wants to get a new owner for Dish TV

Premium

The quiet beneficiaries of India's IPO boom

The new iPhones are also likely to lead some users to take a closer look at the one they have and whether it is worth an upgrade or not.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!