New Apple iPhone expected to be unveiled at Sept. 14 event

The phones’ yearly September rollout typically brings an immediate surge in sales to early adopters, a boost for Apple that shows up in results for its fiscal fourth quarter. When the new models were delayed until October last year amid the pandemic, iPhone revenue dropped 21% year over year in the September-ending quarter. Holiday-season sales of the phones in the three months that followed, however, helped lift Apple to its best-ever quarterly revenue of $111.4 billion.

