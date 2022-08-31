New colour option, fast charging and more: Rumoured features of iPhone 14 series

As the date of Apple’s Far Out event comes closer, we are seeing more and more rumours about the iPhone 14 series. In the latest, an alleged box of iPhone 14 Pro has appeared online. A leakster has shared the alleged image of the retail box via Twitter which shows iPhone 14 Pro with a single pill-shaped notch at the front, housing the front camera. Earlier, images with two notches- a pill-shaped and circular notch were doing rounds on the internet.

