New colour option, fast charging and more: Rumoured features of iPhone 14 series

Apple is expected to introduce a new colour variant to the iPhone 14 series. It may bring a new shade of Purple colour with the iPhone 14 range. Also, the Pro model of iPhone 14 may drop the Sierra Blue colour model.
As the date of Apple’s Far Out event comes closer, we are seeing more and more rumours about the iPhone 14 series. In the latest, an alleged box of iPhone 14 Pro has appeared online. A leakster has shared the alleged image of the retail box via Twitter which shows iPhone 14 Pro with a single pill-shaped notch at the front, housing the front camera. Earlier, images with two notches- a pill-shaped and circular notch were doing rounds on the internet.
‘Designed by Apple in California, Assembled in China’, the alleged box reads. The leak also claims that the iPhone 14 Pro will offer 6GB RAM. At this point, validity of these claims can not be verified. Hence, this information must be taken with a pinch of salt.
In another leak, Apple is expected to introduce a new colour variant to the iPhone 14 series. It may bring a new shade of Purple colour with the iPhone 14 range. Also, the Pro model of iPhone 14 may drop the Sierra Blue colour model.
According to Macrumours, Apple may bring satellite connectivity features with the new iPhones. The feature was first rumoured to come with iPhone 13. The feature will allow users to connect to mobile networks in remote areas, enabling them to send texts in emergency situations.
Noted Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo earlier said that high-end iPhones in 2022 may come with a vapor chamber thermal system for heat management. Apple, Kuo said, was "aggressively testing" such a solution for its iPhone.
It is also rumoured that the Cupertino-based company may offer an even larger 2TB storage option for customers with the iPhone 14 models. The new storage is likely to come with high-end models under the series. Apple's upcoming iPhone 14 lineup is also said to come equipped with the latest WiFi standard- WiFi 6E.
The upcoming iPhone range is said to offer faster wired charging speeds of up to 30watt. The wireless charging speed, on the other hand, may remain the same. Lastly, Apple is expected to bring improvements to Magsafe charging abilities. It may pack stronger Magsafe magnets with the iPhone 14 series.
