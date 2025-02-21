Moving into a new home is exciting, but setting it up with the right appliances can feel overwhelming. You can equip your space with all the basic yet best appliances under ₹1 lakh without compromising on quality. his guide focuses on equipping your new space with necessities like a refrigerator, washing machine, TVs and more, that too at a massive price drop of up to 65%.

Make informed decisions that prioritise both quality and functionality, allowing you to create a comfortable and well-equipped living space while remaining budget-conscious. By exploring energy-efficient alternatives and selecting durable, reliable products, we will guide you through the best appliances available online to transform your new house into a true home.

The best washing machines for your homes Laundry just got easier with the best washing machine for every home. Top-loading machines let you toss in clothes effortlessly and enjoy quick, powerful washes. Front-loading models bring smart efficiency, gentle fabric care, and faster drying. Need a budget-friendly pick? Semi-automatic machines save water and give you more control over your wash. Say goodbye to stubborn stains and endless handwashing—there’s a perfect washing machine to handle it all. From deep cleaning to energy saving, pick the one that fits your lifestyle and let the machine do the hard work. Fresh, clean clothes have never been this easy.

Keep your food fresh with these best refrigerators The best refrigerator keeps food fresh, drinks cold, and life hassle-free. Top-freezer models are classic and spacious, while bottom-freezer designs make fresh foods easier to reach. Need something sleek? Side-by-side refrigerators offer smart organisation with ample storage. For smaller kitchens, single-door refrigerators save space and energy without compromising efficiency. From advanced cooling to energy-saving features, the right fridge makes daily life smoother. Keep groceries fresh, store your favourite snacks, and enjoy perfectly chilled beverages—all with a refrigerator that suits your needs.

Get your dose of entertainment with these best smart TVs Stream your favourite shows, watch live sports, and enjoy movies in stunning clarity with the best TVs on Amazon. With features like voice control, built-in apps, and high refresh rates, the best smart TVs deliver smooth performance and vibrant visuals. Whether it’s a 4K UHD TV, an OLED display, or a budget-friendly LED model, there’s an option for every home. Stay connected with Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and smart assistants for seamless control. Upgrade your viewing experience with the best smart TV that makes every moment on screen exciting.

Best geysers for your warm water supply Get an uninterrupted supply of hot water with the best geysers for your home. Instant water heaters provide quick heating, perfect for small families, while storage geysers keep hot water ready for long showers. Energy efficiency, safety features, and corrosion-resistant tanks make these models durable and reliable. Whether it’s a compact geyser for your kitchen or a high-capacity one for your bathroom, there’s an option for every need.

Best water purifiers for clean and hygienic drinking water Clean drinking water is essential for a healthy life, and the best RO water purifier ensures just that. With advanced filtration technology, these purifiers remove contaminants, bacteria, and harmful chemicals, delivering pure, great-tasting water. Many models include UV and UF purification to eliminate viruses and retain essential minerals. Whether you need a wall-mounted or under-the-sink purifier, there’s a perfect match for your home. Protect your family’s health with safe and hygienic water every day and choose the best RO water purifier for complete peace of mind.

If your budget can stretch then do check out these options for each appliance: