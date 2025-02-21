Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!
|Product
|Rating
|Price
Samsung 7 kg, Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WA70A4002GS/TL, Imperial Silver)View Details
₹15,890
Haier 6.0 Kg 5 Star Oceanus Wave Technology Fully Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (HWM60-AE, Magic Filter, Moonlight Grey)View Details
₹12,790
Samsung 183 L, 3 Star, Digital Inverter, Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (RR20C1723S8/HL, Silver, Elegant Inox)View Details
₹14,990
LG 185 L 4 Star Inverter Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (GL-D199OSEY, Scarlet Euphoria, Base stand with drawer)View Details
₹16,690
Samsung 8 kg, 5 star, Eco Bubble Tech, Digital Inverter Motor, Soft Closing Door, Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WA80BG4441BGTL, Light Gray)View Details
₹19,990
Moving into a new home is exciting, but setting it up with the right appliances can feel overwhelming. You can equip your space with all the basic yet best appliances under ₹1 lakh without compromising on quality. his guide focuses on equipping your new space with necessities like a refrigerator, washing machine, TVs and more, that too at a massive price drop of up to 65%.
Make informed decisions that prioritise both quality and functionality, allowing you to create a comfortable and well-equipped living space while remaining budget-conscious. By exploring energy-efficient alternatives and selecting durable, reliable products, we will guide you through the best appliances available online to transform your new house into a true home.
Laundry just got easier with the best washing machine for every home. Top-loading machines let you toss in clothes effortlessly and enjoy quick, powerful washes. Front-loading models bring smart efficiency, gentle fabric care, and faster drying. Need a budget-friendly pick? Semi-automatic machines save water and give you more control over your wash. Say goodbye to stubborn stains and endless handwashing—there’s a perfect washing machine to handle it all. From deep cleaning to energy saving, pick the one that fits your lifestyle and let the machine do the hard work. Fresh, clean clothes have never been this easy.
The best refrigerator keeps food fresh, drinks cold, and life hassle-free. Top-freezer models are classic and spacious, while bottom-freezer designs make fresh foods easier to reach. Need something sleek? Side-by-side refrigerators offer smart organisation with ample storage. For smaller kitchens, single-door refrigerators save space and energy without compromising efficiency. From advanced cooling to energy-saving features, the right fridge makes daily life smoother. Keep groceries fresh, store your favourite snacks, and enjoy perfectly chilled beverages—all with a refrigerator that suits your needs.
Stream your favourite shows, watch live sports, and enjoy movies in stunning clarity with the best TVs on Amazon. With features like voice control, built-in apps, and high refresh rates, the best smart TVs deliver smooth performance and vibrant visuals. Whether it’s a 4K UHD TV, an OLED display, or a budget-friendly LED model, there’s an option for every home. Stay connected with Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and smart assistants for seamless control. Upgrade your viewing experience with the best smart TV that makes every moment on screen exciting.
Get an uninterrupted supply of hot water with the best geysers for your home. Instant water heaters provide quick heating, perfect for small families, while storage geysers keep hot water ready for long showers. Energy efficiency, safety features, and corrosion-resistant tanks make these models durable and reliable. Whether it’s a compact geyser for your kitchen or a high-capacity one for your bathroom, there’s an option for every need.
Clean drinking water is essential for a healthy life, and the best RO water purifier ensures just that. With advanced filtration technology, these purifiers remove contaminants, bacteria, and harmful chemicals, delivering pure, great-tasting water. Many models include UV and UF purification to eliminate viruses and retain essential minerals. Whether you need a wall-mounted or under-the-sink purifier, there’s a perfect match for your home. Protect your family’s health with safe and hygienic water every day and choose the best RO water purifier for complete peace of mind.
Best fully automatic washing machine: Top 10 picks for superior wash quality and efficient, hassle-free laundry care
Best side by side refrigerator: Top 10 picks with advanced features and technology for spacious and efficient cooling
Best 55 inch TVs in 2025 deliver sharp, bright displays and immersive sound, perfect for your next movie or game night
Best water purifier brands in 2025 that comes with advanced features, designs and more that are suitable for every home
Pick the perfect geyser for winter with comfort, efficiency and style, choose from best selling brands
Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.
Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.