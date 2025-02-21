Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
Samsung 7 kg, Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WA70A4002GS/TL, Imperial Silver)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Haier 6.0 Kg 5 Star Oceanus Wave Technology Fully Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (HWM60-AE, Magic Filter, Moonlight Grey)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Samsung 183 L, 3 Star, Digital Inverter, Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (RR20C1723S8/HL, Silver, Elegant Inox)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
LG 185 L 4 Star Inverter Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (GL-D199OSEY, Scarlet Euphoria, Base stand with drawer)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Samsung 8 kg, 5 star, Eco Bubble Tech, Digital Inverter Motor, Soft Closing Door, Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WA80BG4441BGTL, Light Gray)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
LG 8 Kg 5 Star Smart Inverter Technology Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (2025 Model, T80VBMB4Z, Turbodrum, Auto Prewash, Stainless Steel drum, LED Display, Smart Diagnosis, Middle Black)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Voltas beko, A Tata Product 6 kg 5 Star Semi-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine With Air Dry (2024 Model, WTT60UNX/OK3R0R0W01, Burgundy, Special Pulsator Technology)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
LG 7 Kg 5 Star Wind Jet Dry Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (P7020NGAZ, Dark Gray, Rat Away Feature)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Godrej 7 Kg 5 Star Zero Pressure Technology Fills Tub 60% Faster, Auto Balance system,Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine(2024 Model,WTEON ALP 70 5.0 FDTN GPGR, Graphite Grey, Steel Drum)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Whirlpool 7 kg Magic Clean 5 Star Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine Grey (MAGIC CLEAN 7.0 GENX GREY 5YMW)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
LG 7 Kg 5 Star Smart Inverter Technology Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (2025 Model, T70VBMB1Z, Auto Prewash, Turbodrum, Stainless Steel drum, LED Display, Smart Diagnosis Middle Black)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Samsung 236 L, 3 Star, Convertible, Digital Inverter with Display Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator (RT28C3733S8/HL, Silver, Elegant Inox)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Whirlpool 184 L 2 Star Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (205 WDE CLS 2S SAPPHIRE BLUE-Z, Blue,2023 Model)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
LG 185 L 5 Star Inverter Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (GL-D201ABEU, Blue Euphoria, Base stand with drawer)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
IFB 197L 5 Star Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator (2024 Model, IFBDC-2235DBSE, Brush Grey, Advanced Inverter Compressor, Extraordinary Storage with Humidity Controller)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Godrej 180 L 2 Star Advanced Capillary Technology, With Jumbo Vegetable Tray Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator(2023 Model, RD EDGE 205B WRF PP BL, Pep Blue)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Haier 237 L, 3 Star, 8 In 1 Convertible, Twin Inverter Technology, Bottom Mounted Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator (HEB-243GS-P, Moon Silver, 2024 Model)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
TCL 108 cm (43 inches) Metallic Bezel-Less Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 43V6B (Black)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Samsung 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV UA32T4380AKXXL (Glossy Black)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Hisense 80 cm (32 inches) E43N Series HD Ready Smart Google LED TV 32E43N (Black)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
LG 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV 32LM563BPTC (Dark Iron Gray)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
TCL 101 cm (40 inches) Metallic Bezel-Less Full HD Smart Android LED TV 40L4B (Black)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Acer 80 cm (32 inches) V Pro Series HD Ready Smart QLED Google TV with Android 14 (Black) | 16GB Storage | 30W Dolby Audio
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
VW 109 cm (43 inches) Pro Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV VW43GQ1 (Black)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Crompton Arno Neo 15-L 5 Star Rated Storage Water Heater (Geyser) with Advanced 3 Level Safety, National Energy Conservation Award Winner 2023
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Bajaj Shield Series New Shakti 15L Storage Wall Mount Water Heater For Home|5-Star Rated Geyser|Child Safety Mode|For High Rise Buildings|10-Yr Tank 6-Yr Element 4-Yr Product Warranty|White&Grey
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Racold Eterno Pro Storage Water Heater (Geyser) 15L with ABS Body – Vertical Geyser for Bathroom, 3 Levels of Safety, Energy Efficient, Titanium Enamelled Coating, Free Standard Installation & Pipes
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
V-Guard Divino DG Geyser 15 Litre Water Heater for Home | Digital Display | 5 Star Rating | Vitreous Enamel Coating | Advanced 4 Layer Safety | Suitable for Hard Water & High-rise Building | White
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
AO Smith Geyser 15 Litre 5 Star Rating (BEE) | Powerful 2KW Heating | Storage Water Heater With 2X Corrosion Resistant Blue Diamond Glass Tank | Warranty: 5 Yr Tank, 2 Yr Comprehensive | HSE-SHS-015
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Havells Monza 25 Litre Storage Water Heater (Geyser) | Faster heating | Glass Coated Anti Rust Tank & Heavy Duty Heating Element | Warranty: 5 Year on Tank | High Rise Compatible
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
POLYCAB Superia 5-Star 15L Water Heater (Geyser) | Free Installation | 5-yr tank & 2-yr product warranty | Temperature Control Knob | Enhanced Safety, Rust Proof Tank | Efficient Heating 【White】
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Aquaguard Delight NXT Aquasaver 9-Stage Water Purifier | Upto 60% Water Savings | RO+UV+UF+MC Tech | Taste Adjuster | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water | India’s #1 Water Purifier
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Livpure GLO PRO++ RO+UV+UF | Water Purifier for Home - 7 L Storage | Free Standard Installation | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker, Municipal Water | Black
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
AQUA D PURE 4 in 1 Copper RO Water Purifier with 10 Stage Purification Filtration, UV, UF, TDS Adjuster and 12 Liter Large Storage Tank, Suitable for all type of water supply
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Havells Fab Alkaline Water Purifier (White & Sky Blue), RO+UV+Alkaline, Filter Alert, Copper+Zinc+Minerals, 7 Stage Purification, 7L Tank, Suitable for Borwell, Tanker & Municipal Water
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
HUL Pureit Eco Water Saver RO+UV+MF+Mineral | INR 2000 Off on Exchange | 7 stage | 10L | Upto 60% Water Savings | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water | Table Top | Wall Mountable |Black
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
HUL Pureit Marina Prime Mineral RO+MF | 6 stage Purification | 7 Litres Capacity | Up to 45% Water Savings | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Muncipal Water | Wall Mountable | Blue & white
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Samsung 9 kg, 5 star, AI EcoBubble, Super Speed, Wi-Fi, Hygiene Steam with Inbuilt Heater, Digital Inverter, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (WW90DG5U24AXTL, Inox)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
LG 343 L 3 Star Frost-Free Smart Inverter Double Door Refrigerator (GL-S382SDSX, Dazzle Steel, Convertible with Express Freeze)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA43DUE70BKLXL (Black)
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
Racold Platinum Nxt 50L Vertical 5 Star Water Heater(Geyser) for Home| 33% faster heating |Titanium Plus technology |Free Standard Installation & Pipes | Suitable for bathroom
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
|
HUL Pureit RO+UV+MF+Copper+Mineral | INR 4000 Off on Exchange | 7 Stage Purification | 8L Capacity | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water | Table Top | Wall Mountable | Black & Copper
|
|
|
{{percentage}}% OFF
|
Moving into a new home is exciting, but setting it up with the right appliances can feel overwhelming. You can equip your space with all the basic yet best appliances under ₹1 lakh without compromising on quality. his guide focuses on equipping your new space with necessities like a refrigerator, washing machine, TVs and more, that too at a massive price drop of up to 65%.
Make informed decisions that prioritise both quality and functionality, allowing you to create a comfortable and well-equipped living space while remaining budget-conscious. By exploring energy-efficient alternatives and selecting durable, reliable products, we will guide you through the best appliances available online to transform your new house into a true home.
The best washing machines for your homes
Laundry just got easier with the best washing machine for every home. Top-loading machines let you toss in clothes effortlessly and enjoy quick, powerful washes. Front-loading models bring smart efficiency, gentle fabric care, and faster drying. Need a budget-friendly pick? Semi-automatic machines save water and give you more control over your wash. Say goodbye to stubborn stains and endless handwashing—there’s a perfect washing machine to handle it all. From deep cleaning to energy saving, pick the one that fits your lifestyle and let the machine do the hard work. Fresh, clean clothes have never been this easy.
Keep your food fresh with these best refrigerators
The best refrigerator keeps food fresh, drinks cold, and life hassle-free. Top-freezer models are classic and spacious, while bottom-freezer designs make fresh foods easier to reach. Need something sleek? Side-by-side refrigerators offer smart organisation with ample storage. For smaller kitchens, single-door refrigerators save space and energy without compromising efficiency. From advanced cooling to energy-saving features, the right fridge makes daily life smoother. Keep groceries fresh, store your favourite snacks, and enjoy perfectly chilled beverages—all with a refrigerator that suits your needs.
Get your dose of entertainment with these best smart TVs
Stream your favourite shows, watch live sports, and enjoy movies in stunning clarity with the best TVs on Amazon. With features like voice control, built-in apps, and high refresh rates, the best smart TVs deliver smooth performance and vibrant visuals. Whether it’s a 4K UHD TV, an OLED display, or a budget-friendly LED model, there’s an option for every home. Stay connected with Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and smart assistants for seamless control. Upgrade your viewing experience with the best smart TV that makes every moment on screen exciting.
Best geysers for your warm water supply
Get an uninterrupted supply of hot water with the best geysers for your home. Instant water heaters provide quick heating, perfect for small families, while storage geysers keep hot water ready for long showers. Energy efficiency, safety features, and corrosion-resistant tanks make these models durable and reliable. Whether it’s a compact geyser for your kitchen or a high-capacity one for your bathroom, there’s an option for every need.
Best water purifiers for clean and hygienic drinking water
Clean drinking water is essential for a healthy life, and the best RO water purifier ensures just that. With advanced filtration technology, these purifiers remove contaminants, bacteria, and harmful chemicals, delivering pure, great-tasting water. Many models include UV and UF purification to eliminate viruses and retain essential minerals. Whether you need a wall-mounted or under-the-sink purifier, there’s a perfect match for your home. Protect your family’s health with safe and hygienic water every day and choose the best RO water purifier for complete peace of mind.
If your budget can stretch then do check out these options for each appliance:
Similar articles for you:
Best fully automatic washing machine: Top 10 picks for superior wash quality and efficient, hassle-free laundry care
Best side by side refrigerator: Top 10 picks with advanced features and technology for spacious and efficient cooling
Best 55 inch TVs in 2025 deliver sharp, bright displays and immersive sound, perfect for your next movie or game night
Best water purifier brands in 2025 that comes with advanced features, designs and more that are suitable for every home
Pick the perfect geyser for winter with comfort, efficiency and style, choose from best selling brands
Best single door refrigerators in 2025 with high capacity and low power consumption
FAQs
Question : What size refrigerator is ideal for a small home?
Ans : A single-door refrigerator is great for compact spaces, while a double-door offers more storage for families.
Question : How energy-efficient are modern geysers?
Ans : Most storage and instant geysers come with BEE star ratings, ensuring lower power consumption and efficient heating.
Question : How often should a water purifier filter be changed?
Ans : RO filters typically need replacement every 6-12 months, depending on water quality and usage.
Question : Which is better, a top-loading or front-loading washing machine?
Ans : Top-loading machines are more affordable and easier to use, while front-loading machines offer better cleaning and energy efficiency.
Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.