New iPad and Apple MacBook Air models likely to unveil by March: Mark Gurman
Speculations suggest that Apple might introduce a refreshed iPad Air and a larger variant, along with a next-generation iPad Pro featuring MagSafe charging capabilities.
Apple is reportedly gearing up for a wave of new product releases ahead of its much-anticipated Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) event in June. While the tech giant remains tight-lipped about its forthcoming launches, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has provided insights into what consumers can expect in the coming months.