New iPad and Apple MacBook Air models likely to unveil by March: Mark Gurman

Apple is reportedly gearing up for a wave of new product releases ahead of its much-anticipated Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) event in June. While the tech giant remains tight-lipped about its forthcoming launches, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has provided insights into what consumers can expect in the coming months.

According to Gurman's latest report in his Power On newsletter, Apple is set to unveil new iterations of its iPad and MacBook Air lineup in March. The California-based company is reportedly in the final stages of mass production for these new models, with an anticipated release by the end of March.

Reportedly, the highlight of the upcoming releases could include the introduction of a new iPad Pro featuring cutting-edge accessories such as Magic Keyboards and Apple Pencils, as suggested by the first beta version of iOS 17.4. The iPad Pro is rumored to sport a landscape Face ID camera and may also incorporate OLED screens, promising enhanced color contrast and power efficiency gains over traditional mini-LED displays.

Additionally, Apple enthusiasts can look forward to a revamped MacBook Air lineup, available in 13-inch and 15-inch screen sizes. These models are expected to be powered by Apple's latest M3 processors, replacing the current M2-powered iterations. The new MacBook Air is anticipated to deliver improved performance and efficiency, catering to the evolving needs of users.

Furthermore, Gurman speculates that Apple might introduce a refreshed iPad Air alongside a larger variant, possibly boasting a 12.9-inch display size. The next-generation iPad Pro is also rumored to feature MagSafe charging capabilities, offering users added convenience and versatility.

While these details offer a glimpse into Apple's upcoming releases, the company has refrained from officially confirming any specifics about the new iPad Pro, iPad Air, or MacBook models. As such, consumers are advised to approach these rumors with caution, as official announcements from Apple are yet to materialize.

