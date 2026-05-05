New iPhone 18 Pro Max prototype leak gives a first look at Apple's new, smaller Dynamic Island

Apple has been rumoured to be working on reducing the size of the Dynamic Island on the iPhone 18 Pro series for the last few months. The company was said to be placing the Face ID sensors under the display in order to turn the Dynamic Island into a pill-shaped window. However, various reports had suggested that the technology was not ready and could be pushed to the 20th anniversary iPhone next year.

A new tipster on X has now shared what they claim to be CAD renders of the iPhone 18 Pro lineup, which showcase a much smaller Dynamic Island on top of the screen.

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The tipster does not give any details on how much the reduction in the Dynamic Island could be. However, previous rumours suggest that there could be up to a 35% reduction in the size of the Dynamic Island on the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max.

View full Image View full Image Apple iPhone 18 Pro leaked CAD renders ( x.com/earlyappleleaks )

Notably, Apple isn't said to be bringing major design changes to the iPhone 18 Pro lineup this year, meaning if the Dynamic Island rumour does turn out to be true, it could be the only big visual change we see in the Apple flagship lineup this year.

Meanwhile, the company is said to be bringing four new colour variants for the iPhone 18 Pro lineup, namely Light Blue (Pantone 2121), Dark Cherry (Pantone 6076), Dark Gray (Pantone 426C), and Silver (Pantone 427C).

While the Orange colour variant of the iPhone 17 Pro lineup had already been a big talking point for Apple, the company is not likely to continue with the colour this year.

What else could change on the iPhone 18 Pro lineup? The latest Apple flagship is expected to come powered by the A20 Pro chipset based on TSMC's 3nm process. The processor is expected to provide 30% faster performance and 15% efficiency gains compared to the A19 Pro on its predecessor.

The iPhone 18 Pro Max could have the biggest battery ever on an iPhone at 5,100–5,200mAh, but it could also make it bulkier and heavier at around 240g.

The phone could have a triple 48MP shooter on the back and a 24MP lens on the front. However, the big change Apple could bring is adding a manual aperture for the main camera, which could allow more light to enter the sensor and reduce blurriness in low-light pictures.

Moreover, the apertures on the telephoto and ultra-wide angle lenses could also be larger, which could reduce noise in pictures while improving shutter speed and leading to improved background separation.

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The Pro lineup is also expected to finally ditch the Qualcomm modems in favour of Apple's in-house solution. Reports suggest that Apple could be planning to introduce the C2 modem on the iPhone 18 Pro series, which could add support for 5G satellite connectivity along with full internet access over satellite and mmWave 5G connectivity, along with on-par performance with Qualcomm modems.