New iPhone doesn’t live up to Apple standards

But Apple probably wasn’t in much danger of cannibalizing its higher-end phones. The majority of iPhone users are likely to keep buying premium models no matter what Apple does with the SE. Meanwhile, Apple customers wanting an affordable, full-featured phone either have to put up with the lack of innovation or take their money elsewhere. And some might: Midprice competitors such as Alphabet Inc.’s $599 Google Pixel 6, which has a considerably better camera system and vibrant OLED display, stand to benefit from Apple’s complacency around the SE.