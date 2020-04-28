New iPhone SE teardown reveals similarities with iPhone 8

iFixit’s teardown of the new Apple iPhonr SE has revealed that a lot of parts used in the second generation model are interchangeable with the iPhone 8. From the SIM tray to cameras, taptic engine (the technology that delivers vibrations for taps on Apple devices) and display assembly that includes the mic and proximity sensor, can be swapped between the two phones, iFixit said.

The California based company also found that while the devices have similar batteries, they aren’t interchangeable. “Turns out, although the battery looks identical, the battery’s logic board connector differs from the one in the 8, so they don’t fit together," iFixit wrote in a blog post. According to the company, the SE will still connect to the battery of an iPhone 11, since they use the same connectors, but the phone won’t turn on with that battery.

Users won’t be able to swap a genuine iPhone SE 2020 battery for another either, because it will trigger a “not a genuine Apple battery" warning.

While reusing parts could seem like Apple is cutting corners, there could also be benefits to the same. The teardown experts pointed out that repair parts for the SE will not only be readily available, but they might also be cheaper. Apple has put in new components too, primarily the A13 Bionic chipset inside the phone.

“We were big fans of the original iPhone SE because it borrowed parts from previous models, reducing — manufacturing waste from new designs and making replacement parts easier (and more affordable) to come by," iFixit wrote in its blog post.

Apple launched the iPhone SE globally this month, and the phone has been touted as a cheaper alternative for those who can’t afford the newer iPhones. The device’s pricing starts at Rs. 42,500 but its India launch dates haven’t been announced yet. The company is expected to launch the phone in India once the covid-19 related lockdowns come to an end. Unlike in the US, the second generation iPhone SE competes against more premium phones like the OnePlus 8 here.

