New iPhones, Apple Watch & AirPods Pro: What Apple launched at its biggest event

Apple Watch Series 8 looks similar to its predecessor- Apple Watch Series 7. The all-new Apple smartwatch comes with a starting price of ₹45,900. Apple has added a body temperature sensor which the company says could help women particularly to track their ovulation cycles. It is offered in 41mm and 45mm dial sizes and is swim-proof. Some of the features available on the Apple Watch Series 8 are ECG, SPO2, and fall detection. The watch can send an SOS call in case of car crash using the Crash detection. The latest watch comes with a brighter screen and can offer up to 18 hours of duration. Additionally, it has got a new low power mode to deliver up to 36 hours of battery use. It runs on WatchOS 9 which brings new and more customisable watch faces like Lunar and Metropolitan, an enhanced Workout app, sleep stages, a first-of-its-kind AFib History feature, and an all-new Medications app. The Apple Watch Series 8 comes in four colours out of which, stainless steel variants get three colours and there is a special Nike edition as well.