New Jio Phones get BIS certification, tipped to launch soon
Reliance set to launch new Jio smartphones in India, expected to be powered by Snapdragon 480 SoC with 4GB RAM and 32GB storage. Certification obtained from BIS website. Announcement likely at AGM on August 28.
Reliance is reportedly gearing up to introduce a duo of Jio smartphones in the Indian market. Although official details about these upcoming devices are yet to be unveiled, they have seemingly obtained certification from the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website, indicating a forthcoming launch. The eagerly anticipated Annual General Meeting (AGM) event by Reliance, scheduled for August 28, is likely to include an announcement about the new Jio Phones. These purported handsets are speculated to be powered by the Snapdragon 480 SoC, accompanied by 4GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage.