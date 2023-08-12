New Jio Phones get BIS certification, tipped to launch soon

Reliance is reportedly gearing up to introduce a duo of Jio smartphones in the Indian market . Although official details about these upcoming devices are yet to be unveiled, they have seemingly obtained certification from the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website, indicating a forthcoming launch. The eagerly anticipated Annual General Meeting (AGM) event by Reliance, scheduled for August 28, is likely to include an announcement about the new Jio Phones . These purported handsets are speculated to be powered by the Snapdragon 480 SoC, accompanied by 4GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage.

Leaker Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) shared a screenshot showcasing the alleged BIS listing of the Jio Phones. According to the leaked information, devices bearing model numbers JBV161W1 and JBV162W1 received BIS approval on Friday, August 11. Despite disclosing the model numbers, the listing doesn't divulge any specifications of the smartphones.

Reliance Jio has not divulged any specifics about the imminent Jio Phones launch. The 46th AGM of Reliance Industries is scheduled for August 28 at 2:00pm IST, and during this event, it's anticipated that Reliance Jio Chairman Akash Ambani will unveil information about the Jio Phones.

Rumors surrounding the Jio Phones have been circulating for some time now. An earlier sighting on the Geekbench benchmarking platform showcased a Jio Phone with the model number Jio LS1654QB5, equipped with the Snapdragon 480+ SoC, accompanied by an Adreno 619 GPU and 4GB of RAM.

Previous leaks have suggested the presence of 32GB internal storage and a 13-megapixel dual rear camera configuration on the upcoming 5G handset. The device might come running Android 12 and possibly feature a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate. An 8-megapixel front camera is expected for selfies. The Jio Phone is rumored to house a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W charging.