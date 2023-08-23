New OnePlus 12 leaks suggest extended RAM, Hasselblad cameras and better performance. All details1 min read 23 Aug 2023, 02:32 PM IST
OnePlus 12 leaks reveal possible features: Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, enhanced cameras, up to 24GB RAM, larger battery, and more.
OnePlus 12's continuous stream of leaks continues as anticipation builds for its official unveiling. The phone's debut is expected in China in the upcoming months, with a subsequent global launch anticipated early the following year. Reports indicate that the OnePlus 12 is likely to be equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC and enhanced cameras in partnership with Hasselblad.