New OnePlus 12 leaks suggest extended RAM, Hasselblad cameras and better performance. All details
OnePlus 12's continuous stream of leaks continues as anticipation builds for its official unveiling. The phone's debut is expected in China in the upcoming months, with a subsequent global launch anticipated early the following year. Reports indicate that the OnePlus 12 is likely to be equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC and enhanced cameras in partnership with Hasselblad.

According to the latest leak from Chinese tipster Digital Chat Station, the phone is rumored to provide a maximum of 24GB of RAM, a notable upgrade that could significantly enhance multitasking capabilities.

As per media reports, the smartphone is likely to retain its triple camera configuration on the rear. This camera setup is anticipated to consist of a 50-megapixel wide-angle primary camera, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 64-megapixel camera with a periscope lens.

A report from India Today highlights that for the primary camera, OnePlus is expected to incorporate a new Sony IMX9xx sensor. The periscope lens is projected to provide 3x optical zoom, and OnePlus is expected to maintain its collaboration with Hasselblad for fine-tuning the rear camera system.

Additionally, there are expectations of a notably larger 5,400mAh battery, complemented by 100W fast charging and 50W wireless charging capabilities. Other noteworthy features encompass an optical under-display fingerprint sensor and the incorporation of a new, "super-sized" x-axis motor for enhanced haptic feedback, adds the report.

As for its design, leaked images from Smartprix in collaboration with OnLeaks suggest a curved display with softly rounded corners, a characteristic that aligns with OnePlus's signature aesthetic. The company is anticipated to maintain its tradition of including an alert slider for convenient audio mode management, enabling users to swiftly switch between loud and silent settings.

The purported design render subtly showcases the absence of a notch or cutout on the front panel to accommodate the selfie camera. The render provides a glimpse of the OnePlus 12, presented in a sleek black color variant.

 

Updated: 23 Aug 2023, 02:33 PM IST
