OnePlus Nord 2 5G smartphone launch is imminent and the company is looking at generating as much interest around the product as possible. One of the ways it is attempting to do so, is to make it interactive by inviting consumers to take up the AR (augmented reality) challenge. The smartphone is scheduled to be unveiled on July 22.

The mid-tier Nord smartphone was first revealed in July, 2020 at an affordable price point. Since then several iterations have seen the light of day and the latest in the series is OnePlus Nord 2 5G.

The Nord 2 5G smartphone's specifications include a 90Hz display and OxygenOS 11 out-of-the-box. The company says that what makes this smartphone stand apart is the SoC, for which it joined hands with MediaTek and developed the Dimensity 1200-AI chipset. It is a step-up over the original Dimensity 1200 chipset, but has added a few features that are not there on any other smartphone.

The notable aspects are the AI-based features that have received an upgrade, which the company says will be "game-changing". Users will get to benefit in a number of ways including through the enhanced photography experience, lower response time during gaming, and a better viewing experience.

The features that have been highlighted include the AI Resolution Boost meant for automatically enhancing low-resolution videos to HD resolution levels and the Color Boost that will use context-aware capabilities to detect what users are watching and convert standard content to HDR. There are other added features and these include, AI Photo Enhancement, AI Video Enhancement, Nightscape Ultra and Smart Ambient Display. These have the capability to improve both photo processing speed and provide image stabilization. While AI Photo Enhancement recognizes up to 22 different scenarios, including optimization for night-time and low-light shots, AI Video Enhancement enables live HDR during video recording to improve the experience of those who go live on social media. On its part, Nightscape Ultra helps make low-light shots as real as possible and last, but not the least, Smart Ambient Display provides automatic brightness controls.

In effect, the company is focusing on using AR technology and the “Never Settle" spirit to drive the launch campaign of the OnePlus Nord 2.

Coming back to the AR Challenge, participants in India, EU, and the UK have been invited to become an integral part of the Nord 2 AR launch experience. OnePlus has already kick-started the Fast & Smooth Challenges and those who manage to go the farthest will be selected as winners. The grand prize on offer is the Nord 2 smartphone itself. Apart from that, there are several other rewards for participants on offer.

What participants have to do is negotiate a number of Nord 2 AR Challenges. While AR Challenge #1 has already begun, participants can still take part as the '90Hz Pinball Challenge' runs until July 30. The next one, AR Challenge #2, is the 'One Day Power Challenge', which starts on July 22 and concludes on July 30. The idea is to beat the clock. Participants can play the game as many times as they like on the website. Winners will be picked on each day that the competition runs.

