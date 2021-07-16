New OnePlus 5G smartphone set to launch soon, company kicks off AR challenges

The features that have been highlighted include the AI Resolution Boost meant for automatically enhancing low-resolution videos to HD resolution levels and the Color Boost that will use context-aware capabilities to detect what users are watching and convert standard content to HDR. There are other added features and these include, AI Photo Enhancement, AI Video Enhancement, Nightscape Ultra and Smart Ambient Display. These have the capability to improve both photo processing speed and provide image stabilization. While AI Photo Enhancement recognizes up to 22 different scenarios, including optimization for night-time and low-light shots, AI Video Enhancement enables live HDR during video recording to improve the experience of those who go live on social media. On its part, Nightscape Ultra helps make low-light shots as real as possible and last, but not the least, Smart Ambient Display provides automatic brightness controls.