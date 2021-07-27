New Realme phone to introduce a feature that has only been seen on Apple iPhones

One of the biggest requirements for this new technology to work is magnets that need to be perfectly aligned on both the device and the charger. Realme is expected to launch two MagDart chargers. According to images shared by GizmoChina, one charger looks similar to the standard MagSafe puck charger. However, it looks slimmer in comparison. On the other hand, the other charger looks much thicker and bigger with a few air vents as well.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}