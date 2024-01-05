Best New Year deals: Elevate your entertainment with 8 best 4K TVs

As the clock strikes midnight and heralds the arrival of a new year, it also ushers in a wave of exciting opportunities and fresh beginnings. Among the myriad of prospects, one standout avenue promises to transform your leisure time into an immersive cinematic experience – New Year deals on the best 4K TVs. This year, redefine how you engage with entertainment as you embark on a journey into the realm of cutting-edge technology and unparalleled visual splendour. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The evolution of television technology has reached new heights, and the dawn of the new year brings forth a golden opportunity to elevate your entertainment setup. The allure of 4K resolution lies in its ability to deliver four times the pixel density of traditional Full HD displays, resulting in sharper, more vibrant images that bring every detail to life. New Year deals present an irresistible chance to step into the future of home entertainment, where clarity meets brilliance, and every frame becomes a visual masterpiece.

The quest for the best 4K TVs is not merely about acquiring a gadget; it's a pursuit of a transformative viewing experience. Immerse yourself in a world where colors pop with unparalleled richness, contrasts are more profound, and details are so crisp that they redefine realism. With the latest advancements in display technology, these TVs serve not only as windows to entertainment but also as portals to a heightened sensory adventure.

The New Year deals on the best 4K TVs extend beyond the realms of visual delight. Many offerings come equipped with advanced audio technologies, ensuring that the sound complements the stunning visuals, creating a genuinely cinematic atmosphere within the confines of your living room. Whether you are a movie fan, a gaming enthusiast, or a sports fanatic, these deals cater to diverse preferences, promising an all-encompassing entertainment upgrade.

In this era of rapid technological innovation, the convergence of sleek design, smart functionalities, and unmatched performance makes the best 4K TVs a centrepiece for modern living spaces. As we bid farewell to the old and embrace the new, seize the opportunity to redefine your entertainment sanctuary with the New Year deals that promise to elevate your viewing pleasure to unprecedented heights. Embark on this journey, and let the magic of 4K redefine how you experience the world of entertainment in the coming year.

Let's start exploring all the products, one by one, unlocking a world of possibilities and innovation.

1. Samsung 108 cm (43 Inches) Crystal Vision 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV

Introducing the Samsung 108 cm (43 Inches) Crystal Vision 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV, a pinnacle of visual excellence. Immerse yourself in breathtaking clarity with its crystal-clear 4K Ultra HD display. Powered by a robust Crystal Processor, enjoy seamless performance and explore a world of smart capabilities with a built-in voice assistant. With a sleek design and innovative features, this TV is not just a viewing device; it's an immersive gateway to a new era of entertainment. Elevate your home theatre experience with Samsung's cutting-edge technology.

Specifications of Samsung 108 cm (43 Inches) Crystal Vision 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV:

Display Size: 43 inches

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD

Processor: Crystal Processor 4K

Storage: 8GB, eMMC

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, HDMI, USB

Operating System: Tizen

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Crystal Clear 4K Ultra HD Display Limited Built-in Storage (8GB) Powerful Crystal Processor for Performance Consideration for External Audio System Preferences Smart TV Capabilities with Voice Assistant Some Users Prefer Alternative Operating Systems

2. Vu 108 cm (43 inches) The GloLED 84 Watt DJ Sound Series 4K Smart Google TV

Introducing the Vu 108 cm (43 inches) The GloLED DJ Sound Series 4K Smart Google TV, where innovation meets entertainment. Immerse yourself in a world of vivid visuals and dynamic sound with the powerful 84-watt DJ Sound. The 4K resolution brings every detail to life, while the Smart Google TV functionality ensures seamless connectivity. Elevate your viewing experience with sleek design and cutting-edge technology, making every moment a cinematic delight.

Specifications of Vu 108 cm (43 inches) The GloLED 84 Watt DJ Sound Series 4K Smart Google TV:

Model: Vu 108 cm (43 inches) The GloLED DJ Sound Series

Display: 43 inches, 4K resolution

Sound: 84 Watt DJ Sound

Smart Features: Google TV functionality

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, HDMI, USB

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid 4K Resolution: Crisp and detailed visuals. Limited App Ecosystem: May lack some popular apps. Smart Google TV: Seamless connectivity. Audio Quality: Sound may not meet audiophile expectations. DJ Sound Series: Enhanced audio experience. Limited Viewing Angles: Suboptimal from extreme angles. Google Assistant: Voice control convenience. Build Quality: Durability concerns reported by some users.

3. Sony Bravia 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV

Elevate your home entertainment experience with the Sony Bravia 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV. Immerse yourself in stunning visuals, intelligent features, and seamless connectivity. This smart TV seamlessly integrates Google TV, offering a vast range of content and personalized recommendations. Every frame comes to life with 4K Ultra HD resolution, every frame comes to life, delivering exceptional clarity and vibrant colours. The sleek design and advanced features make it a perfect addition to any modern living space.

Specifications of Sony Bravia 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV:

Display: 43 inches 4K Ultra HD LED

Resolution: 3840 x 2160 pixels

Operating System: Google TV

Processor: X1 4K HDR Processor

HDR Support: HDR10, HLG, Dolby Vision

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, HDMI (4), USB (3)

Audio: Dolby Atmos, DTS Digital Surround

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Stunning 4K Visuals: Immersive clarity. Premium Price: Higher cost compared to some competitors. Google TV Integration: Extensive content. Limited App Store: Some niche apps may be unavailable. Powerful Processor: Smooth performance. Average Sound Quality: Audiophiles may seek external speakers. HDR Support: Enhanced dynamic range. Limited HDMI Ports: Four ports may be insufficient for some setups.

4. LG 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV

Experience unparalleled visual excellence with the LG 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV. This cutting-edge television combines stunning visuals with smart features, delivering an immersive entertainment experience. The 4K Ultra HD resolution ensures crisp and lifelike images, while the smart capabilities offer seamless access to a world of content. With a sleek design and advanced technologies, this LG TV is a perfect addition to any home, offering a blend of style and performance.

Specifications of LG 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV:

Display: 43 inches 4K Ultra HD LED

Resolution: 3840 x 2160 pixels

Operating System: WebOS

Processor: Quad-Core Processor

HDR Support: HDR10, HLG

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, HDMI (3), USB (2)

Audio: DTS Virtual:X, Dolby Audio

Smart Features: WebOS Smart TV, AI ThinQ, Magic Remote

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Crisp 4K Visuals: Sharp and vibrant images. Limited HDMI Ports: Three ports may be insufficient for multiple devices. WebOS Smart TV: Intuitive and user-friendly. Average Sound Quality: Audiophiles may prefer external speakers. Quad-Core Processor: Smooth performance. Limited USB Ports: Two ports may limit connectivity options. HDR Support: Enhanced dynamic range. WebOS App Store: Some niche apps may not be available.

5. Acer 127 cm (50 inches) Advanced I Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV

Immerse yourself in an unparalleled entertainment experience with the Acer 127 cm (50 inches) Advanced I Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV. This cutting-edge television combines advanced technology with a sleek design, delivering stunning visuals and smart features. The 4K Ultra HD resolution ensures crystal-clear images, while the integration of Google TV provides access to a vast array of content. Elevate your home entertainment setup with Acer's Advanced I Series for a seamless blend of performance and innovation.

Specifications of Acer 127 cm (50 inches) Advanced I Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV:

Display: 50 inches 4K Ultra HD LED

Resolution: 3840 x 2160 pixels

Operating System: Google TV

Processor: Advanced Quad-Core Processor

HDR Support: HDR10, HLG, Dolby Vision

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, HDMI (4), USB (3)

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid 4K Ultra HD Display: Crystal-clear visuals. Limited App Ecosystem: May lack some popular apps. Google TV Integration: Extensive content access. Audio Quality: Sound may not meet audiophile expectations. Advanced Quad-Core Processor: Smooth performance. Limited Viewing Angles: Suboptimal from extreme angles. HDR Support: Enhanced dynamic range. Build Quality: Durability concerns reported by some users.

6. OnePlus 108 cm (43 inches) Y Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV

Immerse yourself in the world of OnePlus entertainment with the 108 cm (43 inches) Y Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV. This sleek and stylish television combines cutting-edge technology with minimalist design to elevate your viewing experience. The 4K Ultra HD resolution ensures stunning visuals, while the Android TV platform provides seamless access to a multitude of apps and content. OnePlus Y Series is designed to be a smart and stylish addition to your home, delivering an immersive and connected entertainment experience.

Specifications of OnePlus 108 cm (43 inches) Y Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV:

Display: 43 inches 4K Ultra HD LED

Resolution: 3840 x 2160 pixels

Operating System: Android TV

Processor: Quad-Core Processor

HDR Support: HDR10, HLG

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, HDMI (3), USB (2)

Audio: Dolby Audio, DTS-HD

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid 4K Ultra HD Display: Stunning visual clarity. Limited Storage: Onboard storage may be insufficient for apps and downloads. Android TV Platform: Access to a vast app ecosystem. No Dolby Atmos Support: Lacks the latest audio technology. Quad-Core Processor: Smooth and responsive performance. Basic Audio: Audiophiles may prefer enhanced audio systems. Slim and Stylish Design: Aesthetically pleasing. Limited HDMI Ports: Three ports may be insufficient for multiple devices.

7. TCL 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV

Specifications of TCL 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV:

Display: 43 inches 4K Ultra HD LED

Resolution: 3840 x 2160 pixels

Operating System: Android TV

Processor: Quad-Core Processor

HDR Support: HDR10, HLG

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, HDMI (3), USB (2)

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid 4K Ultra HD QLED Display: Vibrant and lifelike colors. Limited USB Ports: Two ports may limit connectivity options. Google TV Integration: Extensive content access. No Variable Refresh Rate (VRR): Not optimized for gaming enthusiasts. Dolby Vision and HDR10: Enhanced dynamic range. Design Subjective: Aesthetics may not suit every taste. Quad-Core Processor: Smooth and responsive performance. Limited App Store: Some niche apps may not be available.

8. VISE 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV

Immerse yourself in the ultimate entertainment experience with the VISE 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV. This state-of-the-art television combines stunning visuals with smart functionality, offering an immersive and intelligent viewing experience. The 4K Ultra HD resolution ensures crystal-clear images, while the smart features provide seamless access to a plethora of content. With a sleek design and advanced technologies, the VISE LED TV is designed to redefine your home entertainment, delivering a perfect blend of style and performance.

Specifications of VISE 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV:

Display: 65 inches 4K Ultra HD LED

Resolution: 3840 x 2160 pixels

Operating System: Smart TV OS

Processor: Multi-Core Processor

HDR Support: HDR10, HLG

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, HDMI (4), USB (3)

Audio: Dolby Audio, DTS-HD

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid 4K Ultra HD Display: Crystal-clear and detailed visuals. Limited App Store: Some popular apps may be unavailable. Smart TV OS: Intuitive and user-friendly interface. Average Audio Quality: External speakers may be desired for enhanced sound. Multi-Core Processor: Smooth and responsive performance. Limited Screen Mirroring Options: Some devices may not be compatible. HDR Support: Enhanced dynamic range for more realistic visuals. Basic Remote: Lack of advanced features on the included remote.

Best 3 features for you:

Product Names Best Feature 1 Best Feature 2 Best Feature 3 Samsung Crystal Vision 4K Smart LED TV (43 Inches) Crystal Display Technology Smart Hub with Voice Assistant High Dynamic Range (HDR) Support Vu The GloLED 4K Smart Google TV (43 Inches) DJ Sound Series Google TV Platform Integration Dolby Vision and HDR10 Support Sony Bravia 4K Smart LED Google TV (43 Inches) 4K X-Reality PRO Google Assistant Integration Acoustic Multi-Audio Technology LG 4K Smart LED TV (43 Inches) ThinQ AI α7 Gen 4 AI Processor Dolby Vision and Atmos Support Acer Advanced I Series 4K Smart LED Google TV (50 Inches) Dolby Audio Google Assistant Integration Edge-lit LED Display OnePlus Y Series 4K Smart Android LED TV (43 Inches) Gamma Engine OxygenPlay Content Integration Bezel-less Design TCL 4K Smart QLED Google TV (55 Inches) Quantum Dot Technology Dolby Vision and Atmos Support Auto Game Mode VISE 4K Smart LED TV (65 Inches) Quantum HDR Smart Remote with Voice Recognition Multi-Zone Local Dimming

Best value for money: Among the listed 4K TVs, the Vu The GloLED 4K Smart Google TV (43 Inches) offers exceptional value for money, combining a DJ Sound Series, Google TV integration, and advanced display technologies at a competitive price point. It caters to both audio enthusiasts and smart TV users, making it a well-rounded choice for those seeking affordability without compromising on features.

Best overall product: The Sony Bravia 4K Smart LED Google TV (43 Inches) stands out as the best overall product, blending superior 4K X-Reality PRO display, seamless integration with Google Assistant, and immersive Acoustic Multi-Audio technology. Its holistic approach to visual and audio experiences makes it a top choice for users seeking a premium and versatile smart TV.

How to find the best 4K TV in India? To find the best 4K TV, consider several key factors. Start by assessing the display technology, such as OLED, QLED, or LED, and the resolution. Look for features like High Dynamic Range (HDR), advanced processors, and smart capabilities. Consider the size that suits your viewing space and check for essential connectivity options. Read user reviews for real-world experiences and reliability. Pay attention to audio quality and additional features like voice assistants. Compare prices across brands and models to ensure you get the best value for your budget. Keep in mind your specific preferences, whether it's gaming, streaming, or cinematic experiences, to find a TV that aligns with your needs.

FAQs Question : Do all these 4K TVs support HDR? Ans : Yes, all the listed 4K TVs support High Dynamic Range (HDR) for enhanced contrast and vibrant colors. Question : Are these TVs compatible with voice assistants? Ans : Yes, most of the TVs integrate with voice assistants such as Google Assistant and offer convenient voice control features. Question : What is the significance of Quantum Dot Technology? Ans : Quantum Dot Technology enhances color accuracy and brightness, providing a more vibrant and lifelike viewing experience. Question : Can these TVs be used for gaming? Ans : Yes, several models have gaming-friendly features like Auto Game Mode, making them suitable for gaming enthusiasts. Question : Do these TVs have a bezel-less design? Ans : Some models, like the OnePlus Y Series, feature a bezel-less design for a more immersive and modern look.

