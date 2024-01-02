New Year deals: Get up to 73% off on top 10 smartwatches online

As the New Year unfolds, it brings a myriad of opportunities to kickstart a healthier, more connected lifestyle, and what better way to do this than with a smartwatch ? This year, brace yourselves for some of the most astonishing deals in the digital watch domain, with discounts soaring up to a staggering 73% on the top 10 smartwatches available online. This article is your ultimate guide to navigating these incredible offers.

Smartwatches have transcended the realm of mere timekeeping to become essential lifestyle companions. They're not just about checking the time anymore; they're your fitness trackers, your notification hubs, your little assistants on the wrist. Whether you’re an avid fitness enthusiast looking to track your progress, a busy professional needing to stay connected, or simply someone who loves staying ahead of the tech curve, there’s a smartwatch out there for you. And with the New Year deals, these high-tech timepieces are more accessible than ever.

Imagine going for a run while your smartwatch tracks your distance, heart rate, and calories burned, or receiving all your important notifications on your wrist, so you never miss a beat even when your phone isn’t around. Some of these smartwatches come with features like GPS navigation, sleep tracking, and even the ability to make calls.

From sleek designs that complement your everyday style to rugged builds for the outdoor adventurers, each smartwatch in our top 10 list offers unique features and functionalities, catering to a wide array of needs and preferences. These deals are the perfect chance to snag that high-end smartwatch you’ve been eyeing or to gift a loved one a gadget that could make their day-to-day life more convenient and connected.

So, get ready to explore our hand-picked selection of smartwatches with deep discounts. Strap on, as we take you through the top 10 smartwatches that you can grab at unbeatable prices this New Year!

1. Fastrack Limitless Valor Rugged Smartwatch

Fastrack Limitless Valor redefines rugged elegance with its 1.91-inch Super UltraVU Display, boasting the highest resolution of 320x385 pixels. The watch's Functional Crown and SingleSync BT calling feature enhance its practicality, allowing you to store favorite contacts for easy access. Its extensive health monitoring capabilities, including an auto stress monitor and SpO2, cater to health-conscious individuals. The watch's 100+ sports modes are a boon for athletes and fitness enthusiasts, tracking various activities accurately.

Specifications of Fastrack Limitless Valor Rugged Smartwatch:

Display: 1.91-inch UltraVU HD

Resolution: 320x385 pixels

BT Calling: SingleSync with contact storage

Health Features: Auto Stress Monitor, Heart Rate, Sleep Tracker, SpO2

Sports Modes: Over 100

Water Resistance: IP68

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Large 1.91-inch UltraVU HD Display with high resolution May be too bulky for some users SingleSync BT Calling with contact storage Limited customization options compared to other brands

2. Fastrack Reflex Vox Smartwatch

Fastrack Reflex Vox stands out with its bright HD 1.69-inch display and built-in Alexa, offering a seamless and interactive experience. The watch's impressive 10-day battery life means less frequent charging. The Reflex Vox is an all-rounder, featuring a comprehensive health suite including a 24x7 heart rate monitor and SpO2 tracker. Its stress and sleep monitoring capabilities make it an excellent choice for those who prioritize wellness. Plus, its multiple watch faces ensure that it matches your style every day.

Specifications of Fastrack Reflex Vox Smartwatch:

Display: 1.69-inch HD

Battery Life: Up to 10 days

Health Monitoring: 24x7 HRM, SpO2, Stress Monitor

Water Resistance: 5 ATM

Additional Features: Alexa Built-in, 100+ watch faces

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Large 1.69-inch HD Display with Alexa built-in Display brightness may be insufficient in direct sunlight Long 10 days battery life Limited advanced smart features

3. Fastrack Limitless FS2 Smartwatch

The Fastrack Limitless FS2 is a marvel of technology, featuring a 1.91-inch Super UltraVU Display with top-tier 320x385 pixel resolution. Its SingleSync BT calling and ATS Chipset ensure seamless operation. The watch is a fitness enthusiast's dream, with over 100 sports modes and extensive health monitoring capabilities. The addition of in-built games, a calculator, and an AI voice assistant elevates the FS2 from a mere timepiece to a comprehensive lifestyle accessory.

Specifications of Fastrack Limitless FS2 Smartwatch:

Display: 1.91-inch Super UltraVU

Resolution: 320x385 pixels

BT Calling: SingleSync with ATS Chipset

Sports Modes: Over 100

Additional Features: Calculator, AI Voice Assistant, Games

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid 1.91-inch Super UltraVU Display with high resolution Battery life decreases significantly with BT calling Advanced ATS Chipset ensures seamless experience Price may be higher compared to similar models

4. Lifelong Ruby Smartwatch

Vibez by Lifelong Ruby is not just a smartwatch; it's a statement piece. Designed for women, its elegant round dial and metal strap add sophistication to your wrist. With Bluetooth calling, you can conveniently manage calls. The dedicated app enhances user experience, while its long-lasting battery ensures you're connected all day. The powerful processor offers a smooth performance, and its comprehensive fitness tracking keeps you informed about your health metrics.

Specifications of Vibez by Lifelong Ruby Smartwatch:

Display: 1.04-inch AMOLED

Battery: 160mAh

Health Features: Heart rate sensor, triaxial sensor, blood oxygen level monitor

Design: Round dial, metal strap

Compatibility: Android 8.0+, iOS 12+

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Elegant design specifically for women with a metal strap Design focused only on women's fashion, limiting its audience Bluetooth calling and long-lasting battery life The round dial shape might not appeal to all users

5. Fastrack New Limitless Classic Smartwatch

The Fastrack New Limitless Classic combines technology with style. Its 1.91-inch UltraVU HD Display offers the highest resolution, providing clarity and vibrancy. The smartwatch features SingleSync BT calling, a boon for staying connected on the go. Its 100+ sports modes cater to a diverse range of activities, while the extensive health monitoring tools like an auto stress monitor and SpO2 tracking make it a comprehensive fitness companion.

Specifications of Fastrack New Limitless Classic Smartwatch:

Display: 1.91-inch UltraVU HD

Resolution: 320x385 pixels

BT Calling: SingleSync

Health Features: Auto Stress Monitor, Heart Rate, Sleep Tracker, SpO2

Sports Modes: Over 100

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Premium metal case with a large 1.91-inch UltraVU HD Display Design may be perceived as bulky for some users SingleSync BT calling and 100+ advanced sports modes Limited to Fastrack's ecosystem, with fewer third-party integrations

6. Fossil Gen 5E Smartwatch

The Fossil Gen 5E amalgamates classic design with modern technology, making it a standout in the smartwatch market. It works seamlessly with both iPhone and Android devices, offering versatility. The watch features multiple smart battery modes, ensuring longevity and efficiency. Users can enjoy heart rate and activity tracking, GPS, and swimproof design. The Gen 5E also supports Google Pay for convenient transactions. Its 1.19-inch display with 390x390 resolution adds to its sleekness, making it an elegant yet practical choice for tech-savvy users.

Specifications of Fossil Gen 5E Smartwatch:

Compatibility: iPhone, Android

Battery: Smart modes, magnetic USB charger

Health Features: Heart Rate, Activity Tracking, GPS

Display: 1.19-inch AMOLED, 390x390 resolution

Connectivity: Bluetooth 4.2 LE, NFC, WiFi

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Compatible with both iPhone and Android Battery life may be shorter under heavy use Multiple smart battery modes Limited fitness tracking compared to specialized fitness watches

7. Fastrack New Limitless X Smartwatch

Fastrack New Limitless X is a marvel of modern wearable technology, boasting a large 1.91-inch HD UltraVU Display with vibrant colours. The smartwatch is equipped with SingleSync BT calling and storage for favourite contacts. It features over 100 sports modes, making it perfect for fitness enthusiasts. The extensive health monitoring, including an auto stress monitor and SpO2, caters to the health-conscious. Its sleek design and AI voice assistant feature make it a fashionable and functional accessory for the tech-savvy individual.

Specifications of Fastrack New Limitless X Smartwatch:

Display: 1.91-inch HD UltraVU

BT Calling: SingleSync

Sports Modes: 100+

Health Features: Stress Monitor, Heart Rate, Sleep Tracker, SpO2

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Large HD display for clear visuals Limited battery life with extensive use Over 100 sports modes for fitness enthusiasts Design may not appeal to all users

8. Fastrack FS1 Pro Smartwatch

The Fastrack FS1 Pro stands out with its unique 1.96-inch Super AMOLED Arched Display, providing a visually stunning and user-friendly experience. The watch's NitroFast Charging technology and 110+ sports modes make it an ideal companion for fitness enthusiasts. With SingleSync BT calling and a variety of watch faces, the FS1 Pro offers both functionality and customization. Its health monitoring features, including an auto stress monitor and SpO2 tracking, round out its appeal as a comprehensive smartwatch.

Specifications of Fastrack FS1 Pro Smartwatch:

Display: 1.96-inch Super AMOLED Arched, 410x502 resolution

Charging: NitroFast

BT Calling: SingleSync

Sports Modes: 110+

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Unique Super AMOLED display Display size may be too large for some wrists NitroFast Charging technology Limited battery life with Bluetooth calling

9. Fastrack Limitless Glide Smartwatch

Fastrack Limitless Glide is a blend of style and substance, featuring a vibrant UltraVU HD Display. The smartwatch ensures seamless connectivity with SingleSync BT calling and boasts an advanced chipset for a lag-free experience. With 100+ sports modes and a range of health monitoring tools, it caters to both fitness and wellness needs. The inclusion of AI voice assistance, a calculator, and in-built games adds a layer of convenience and entertainment, making the Glide a versatile option for everyday wear.

Specifications of Fastrack Limitless Glide Smartwatch:

Display: UltraVU HD

BT Calling: SingleSync

Sports Modes: 100+

Additional Features: AI Voice Assistant, Calculator, Games

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid High-resolution UltraVU HD Display May not have as many third-party app integrations Advanced chipset for smooth performance Battery life can be a concern with continuous usage

10. Fastrack New Limitless FS1 Smartwatch

The Fastrack New Limitless FS1 is a trailblazer in the smartwatch space with its expansive 1.95-inch Horizon Curve Display. This device not only tells time but becomes a personal assistant with built-in Alexa, allowing for voice-activated reminders and queries. The ATS chipset promises high-speed processing without lag. With 100+ sports modes, music control, and a range of watch faces, the FS1 is designed for the active, tech-savvy user looking for a blend of style and functionality.

Specifications of Fastrack New Limitless FS1 Smartwatch:

Display: 1.95-inch Horizon Curve

Alexa: Built-In

Chipset: ATS

Sports Modes: 100+

Additional Features: Music Control, Camera Control

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Large Horizon Curve Display for immersive experience Size might be cumbersome for some users Built-in Alexa for voice commands Battery life may be shorter with advanced features in use

Best 3 features for you

Product name Display size Battery life Special features Fastrack Limitless Valor 1.91-inch UltraVU HD Up to 28 hrs BT Calling, 100+ Sports Modes Fastrack Reflex Vox 1.69-inch HD Up to 10 days Alexa Built-in, 24x7 HRM, SpO2 Fastrack Limitless FS2 1.91-inch Super UltraVU Up to 5 days BT Calling, ATS Chipset, 100+ Sports Modes Vibez by Lifelong Ruby 1.04-inch AMOLED Up to 6 days Bluetooth Calling, Health Monitor, Elegant Design Fastrack New Limitless Classic 1.91-inch UltraVU HD Varies BT Calling, 100+ Sports Modes, Metal Case Fossil Gen 5E 1.19-inch AMOLED Multiple days with smart modes Wear OS, Google Pay, Heart Rate Tracking Fastrack New Limitless X 1.91-inch HD UltraVU Varies BT Calling, 100+ Sports Modes, Health Monitoring Fastrack FS1 Pro 1.96-inch Super AMOLED Up to 7 days BT Calling, NitroFast Charging, 110+ Sports Modes Fastrack Limitless Glide HD UltraVU Display Varies BT Calling, Advanced Chipset, AI Voice Assistant Fastrack New Limitless FS1 1.95-inch Horizon Curve Up to 5 days Built-in Alexa, ATS Chipset, Music Control

Best value for money

The Fastrack Reflex Vox offers the best value for money. Its affordable pricing, combined with features like Alexa built-in, an HD display, and a comprehensive health suite, makes it an excellent choice for budget-conscious buyers seeking a feature-packed smartwatch.

Best overall product

The Fossil Gen 5E stands out as the best overall product. It balances classic aesthetics with advanced functionality, including Wear OS, Google Pay support, and extensive fitness tracking capabilities. Its versatility in syncing with both Android and iPhone devices makes it a top choice for a wide range of users.

How to find the best smartwatch?

When searching for the best smartwatch, consider your specific needs and lifestyle. Key factors to evaluate include compatibility with your smartphone, display quality, battery life, fitness tracking features, and design. Look for a smartwatch that provides a seamless interface, supports a range of apps, and offers health-related functions like heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, and activity logging. Additionally, consider the build quality, water resistance, and the availability of customization options like interchangeable straps. Reading user reviews and comparing prices will also help in making an informed decision.

FAQs

Question : Can smartwatches work independently of smartphones?

Ans : Some smartwatches can operate independently with built-in LTE, but most require a connection to a smartphone for full functionality.

Question : Are smartwatches waterproof?

Ans : Many smartwatches are water-resistant, but the degree varies by model. It's important to check the specific IP rating of the watch.

Question : Can I change the straps of my smartwatch?

Ans : Most smartwatches allow strap customization, but it's best to confirm compatibility with the specific model.

Question : Do smartwatches support third-party apps?

Ans : Yes, many smartwatches support third-party apps, especially those running on platforms like Wear OS or Apple's watchOS.

Question : How often do I need to charge my smartwatch?

Ans : Battery life varies widely among models, ranging from a day to several weeks. Daily charging is common for smartwatches with advanced features.

