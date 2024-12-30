|Product
|Rating
|Price
boAt Lunar Discovery w/ 1.39" (3.5 cm) HD Display, Turn-by-Turn Navigation, DIY Watch Face Studio, Bluetooth Calling, Emergency SOS, QR Tray, Smart Watch for Men & Women(Black Metal)View Details
₹1,649
Noise ColorFit Ultra 3 Bluetooth Calling Smart Watch with Biggest 1.96" AMOLED Display, Premium Metallic Build, Functional Crown, Gesture Control with Metallic Strap (Jet Black: Elite Edition)View Details
₹2,599
Fastrack Astor FR2 Pro Smart Watch, 1.43” AMOLED Display, 466 * 466 Pixel Resolution, SingleSync BT Calling, AI Voice Assistant, 100+ Sports Modes and Smartwatch Faces, IP68 (Gun)View Details
₹2,999
Noise Diva Smartwatch with Diamond Cut dial, Glossy Metallic Finish, AMOLED Display, Mesh Metal and Leather Strap Options, 100+ Watch Faces, Female Cycle Tracker Smart Watch for Women (Rose Pink)View Details
₹2,999
CrossBeats Everest 2.0 Smart Watch for Men 1.43" True AMOLED, Always ON Display Bluetooth Calling Rugged Outdoor with Flash Light Upto 15 Days Battery Life Smartwatch 100+ Sports Mode (Black)View Details
₹3,499
Redmi Watch 5 Active BT Calling with 3mic ENC|2" HD Screen|HyperOS connectivity|Metal body|18 days of Battery Life|200+ Watch Faces|IPX8 rating|140+ Sports Modes|Heart Rate,Period Cycle Monitor|SilverView Details
₹2,799
Redmi Watch 5 Lite|1.96" AMOLED Screen|In-built GPS|BT Calling 2mic ENC|5 ATM|HyperOS Connectivity|18 days Battery Life|200+ WatchFaces|160+ SportsModes|SpO2,HeartRate&FemaleHealth Tracking|Light GoldView Details
₹3,399
realme Buds T110 Bluetooth Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds with mic, AI ENC for Calls, Google Fast Pair, 38 Hours Total Playback with Fast Charging and Low Latency Gaming Mode (Punk Black)View Details
₹1,399
Samsung Galaxy Wireless Buds FE (in Ear) (Graphite)|Powerful Active Noise Cancellation | Enriched Bass Sound | Ergonomic Design | 6-21 Hrs Play TimeView Details
₹4,199
Sony Wf-C510 Truly Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds with Mic, TWS, Up to 22 Hours Battery, in Ear, Ambient Sound Mode, Small and Comfortable, Ipx4- BlackView Details
₹4,489
JBL Tune 510BT, On Ear Wireless Headphones with Mic, up to 40 Hours Playtime, Pure Bass, Quick Charging, Dual Pairing, Bluetooth 5.0 & Voice Assistant Support for Mobile Phones (Black)View Details
₹2,499
Sony WH-CH520 Wireless Bluetooth Headphones with Mic, Up to 50Hrs Battery-BlueView Details
₹4,470
soundcore by Anker Q20i Wireless Bluetooth Over-Ear Headphones with Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling, 40h Playtime in ANC Mode, Hi-Res Audio, Deep Bass, Personalization via App (Black)View Details
₹4,499
HAMMER Bash Max Over The Ear Wireless Bluetooth Headphones with Mic, Touch Control, Deep Bass, Upto 40 Hours Playtime, Bluetooth 5.3, Workout/Travel (Apricot)View Details
₹2,299
Spigen Audio Newly Launched SA-HP P10 Wireless Over Ear Headphones with 60H Playtime, Upto 43dB Multi-Mode Adaptive ANC Pro, EQ Customizing App, 5-MIC, Gaming Mode, 40mm Driver - BlackView Details
₹4,899
boAt Stone 1000 14W Bluetooth Speaker with 8 Hours Playback, Bluetooth v5.0 & IPX5(Black)View Details
₹2,499
JBL Go 3, Wireless Ultra Portable Bluetooth Speaker, Pro Sound, Vibrant Colors with Rugged Fabric Design, Waterproof, Type C (Without Mic, Black)View Details
₹2,798
Tribit 2024 Version XSound Go Wireless Bluetooth 5.3 Speakers with Loud Stereo Sound & Rich Bass 16W,24H Playtime,150 ft Bluetooth Range,Outdoor Lightweight IPX7 Waterproof,Built-in Mic (Black)View Details
₹2,799
Sony SRS-XB100 Wireless Bluetooth Speaker Super-Compact,Portable, Lightweight, Waterproof & Dustproof,16 Hrs Battery,Versatile Strap,Extra Bass & Hands-Free Calling-BlueView Details
₹3,989
boAt Stone Spinx Pro Bluetooth Speaker with 20 W RMS Sound, Up to 8 hrs of Playtime, BTv5.0, Built-in Mic, RGB LEDs, TWS Feature, TF Card, AUX Port & USB Type-C Port(Tropical Blue)View Details
₹2,499
HP 360 Mono Portable Silver Bluetooth Speaker with Built-in Microphone Ip54 Dust and Water Resistance (2D801AA)View Details
₹1,549
Logitech G213 Prodigy USB Gaming Keyboard, LIGHTSYNC RGB Backlit Keys, Spill-Resistant, Customizable Keys, Dedicated Multi-Media Keys - BlackView Details
₹4,495
PowerA Advantage Wired Gaming Controller for Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC, Windows 10/11, Fortnite Midas, USB-C, Officially Licensed (Bonus Virtual Item Included)View Details
₹3,323
EvoFox Deck Smartphone Gamepad with iPhone/Android, XBOX, HID & Keymap modes | Bluetooth v5.0 | Dual Vibration motors | Magnetic Hall 3D Joysticks | RGB Lighting and Backlit ControlsView Details
₹2,999
HyperX Cloud Stinger 2 Core Essential PC Gaming Wired Headset, Lightweight Over-Ear Headset with mic, Swivel-to-Mute Function, 40mm Drivers (683L9AA, Black)View Details
₹3,337
Corsair Harpoon Pro RGB, FPS/MOBA Gaming Wired Mouse, 12000 DPI Optical- BlackView Details
₹1,445
Cosmic Byte Blitz Wireless + Wired Controller for PC, Hall Effect Joystick & Triggers, 1000Hz Polling Rate, Adjustable Vibration, Turbo & Auto Turbo (White)View Details
₹1,999
Cosmic Byte Orcus RGB Honeycomb Gaming USB Mouse with Software, New Upgraded, 12800DPI, Instant 825 Sensor, Ultra Lightweight 74Grams, Braided Cable, 1000Hz Polling Rate, Software (Black)View Details
₹790
Apple iPad (10th Generation): with A14 Bionic chip, 27.69 cm (10.9″) Liquid Retina Display, 64GB, Wi-Fi 6, 12MP front/12MP Back Camera, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life – SilverView Details
₹33,900
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE 27.69 cm (10.9 inch) Display, RAM 6 GB, ROM 128 GB Expandable, S Pen in-Box, Wi-Fi, IP68 Tablet, GrayView Details
₹32,999
Xbox Series SView Details
₹34,990
ASUS ROG Ally Handheld Gaming Console (17.78cm (7")/120Hz/AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme Processor/16GB/512GB SSD/Windows 11 Home/White) RC71L-NH001WView Details
₹39,990
Sony PlayStation®5 Digital Edition (slim)View Details
₹44,990
Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 (44mm, Silver, BT) with 3nm Processor | Dual GPS | Sapphire Glass & Armour Aluminum | 5ATM & IP68 | HR, SpO2, BP & ECG MonitorView Details
₹29,899
Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen, 2023) [GPS + Cellular 44mm] Smartwatch with Aluminum Case with Silver Sport Loop. Fitness & Sleep Tracker, Crash Detection, Heart Rate Monitor, Retina Display,View Details
₹32,900
The New Year is a time of fresh beginnings, celebrations, and thoughtful gifting. As we welcome 2025, the excitement of finding the perfect present to wow your loved ones is at its peak. Picture the joy on their faces as they unwrap practical and incredibly cool gadgets.
Tech gifts have become the ultimate crowd-pleasers, offering something for everyone. Whether it’s a smartwatch to keep up with health goals, TWS earphones for music on the go, or Bluetooth speakers to power their parties, gadgets make life more fun and connected. For gamers, a new keyboard, mouse, or gamepad can take their setup to the next level, while premium gadgets are perfect for those who appreciate luxury and innovation.
In this article, we’ve curated a list of the best New Year 2025 gifting ideas to help you bring smiles and set the tone for a fantastic year ahead.
Smartwatches make the perfect New Year gift, blending sleek design with powerful features. From tracking fitness goals to staying connected with notifications on the go, they’re a must-have for tech-savvy individuals. For work, workouts, or everyday use, a smartwatch is a thoughtful and versatile gift choice.
Check out these smartwatches for New Year gift
TWS earphones offer convenience, quality, and style, making them an ideal gift for anyone who loves music or needs hands-free calls. With advanced features like noise cancellation and long battery life, these earphones elevate the audio experience wherever they go.
Check out these TWS earphones
Headphones are a must-have for music lovers, gamers, and remote workers alike. Offering high-quality sound, noise isolation, and comfort, they’re perfect for long listening sessions or focused work, making them a thoughtful gift to start the New Year with great audio experiences.
Check out these headphones as New Year gift
Bluetooth speakers are perfect for bringing music to life at home, on the go, or at outdoor gatherings. With portability, waterproof designs, and impressive sound quality, these speakers make a fantastic gift for anyone who loves to share their favourite tunes in any setting.
Check out these Bluetooth speakers on Amazon
Upgrade any gamer’s setup with top-tier gaming PC accessories like mechanical keyboards, precision mice, and responsive gamepads. These accessories enhance performance and provide a competitive edge, making them the perfect gift for gamers ready to take on new challenges in the New Year.
For those who appreciate the finer things in life, premium gifts like tablets, gaming consoles, and high-end tech gadgets make a lasting impression. Offering cutting-edge features, elegant design, and unmatched performance, these gifts are perfect for those who love to experience the best of technology.
Check out these gifts for New Year
