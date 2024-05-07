New-gen iPad Air launched at Apple Let Loose Event 2024: Check price, specifications and more
New iPad Air introduced with upgraded features and M2 chip, priced at $599. Pre-orders in India start at Rs. 59,900 for Wi-Fi model.
Apple has made waves in the tech world with its latest iPad lineup refresh, unveiled during the Let Loose event on May 7. Described as the most significant iPad announcement since its inception, the Cupertino-based company took a departure from its usual press release route by introducing the revamped iPad Air via a captivating live-streamed video presentation.