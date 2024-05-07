Apple has made waves in the tech world with its latest iPad lineup refresh, unveiled during the Let Loose event on May 7. Described as the most significant iPad announcement since its inception, the Cupertino-based company took a departure from its usual press release route by introducing the revamped iPad Air via a captivating live-streamed video presentation.

Price of iPad Air

The star of the show, the new iPad Air, comes with notable enhancements while maintaining its price point. Starting at $599 for the 11-inch model and $799 for the 13-inch variant, Apple has kept the cost unchanged despite the upgraded storage options. In India, prices start at Rs. 59,900 for the 11-inch Wi-Fi model and Rs. 74,900 for the Wi-Fi + Cellular model. Meanwhile, the 13-inch Wi-Fi model kicks off at Rs. 79,900, with the Wi-Fi + Cellular model priced at Rs. 94,900. Enthusiasts can pre-order both versions starting today, with shipping slated for next week.

Specifications of iPad Air

The new iPad Air boasts a myriad of features across its two available screen sizes. Noteworthy additions include the inclusion of Center Stage, a repositioned camera to the landscape edge, and upgraded landscape stereo speakers with spatial audio. The highlight, however, lies in the new Apple Silicon M2 chip, touted by the tech giant as a remarkable 50% faster than its predecessor, the M1.

Enhanced machine learning capabilities, such as visual lookup and improved image editing, are supported by the M2 chip. Compatible with both the Magic Keyboard and Apple Pencil, the device also introduces support for the Apple Pencil's hover feature. Additionally, storage options have been expanded, with the base model now offering 128GB as standard and the possibility of upgrading to a whopping 1TB.

Despite these advancements, some features remain unchanged. Face ID is notably absent, with Touch ID continuing to provide secure authentication. The new iPad Air also boasts 5G connectivity, catering to users' need for high-speed internet access on the go.

