New-gen iPad Pro, Apple's thinnest product ever, launched with M4 chip: Check price, specs and more
iPad Pro (2024) features M4 chip, OLED display, and upgraded cameras. Prices start at Rs. 99,900 in India and $999 in the US. New accessories include Apple Pencil Pro and Magic Keyboard.
Apple unveiled its latest flagship tablet, the iPad Pro (2024), during its highly anticipated Let Loose launch event. This newest addition to the iPad lineup boasts a cutting-edge 'OLED' display, departing from the Mini-LED technology. Available in both 11-inch and 13-inch sizes, the iPad Pro (2024) sports sleeker bezels compared to its 2022 counterpart.