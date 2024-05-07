iPad Pro (2024) features M4 chip, OLED display, and upgraded cameras. Prices start at Rs. 99,900 in India and $999 in the US. New accessories include Apple Pencil Pro and Magic Keyboard.

Apple unveiled its latest flagship tablet, the iPad Pro (2024), during its highly anticipated Let Loose launch event. This newest addition to the iPad lineup boasts a cutting-edge 'OLED' display, departing from the Mini-LED technology. Available in both 11-inch and 13-inch sizes, the iPad Pro (2024) sports sleeker bezels compared to its 2022 counterpart. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Prices of iPad Pro In terms of pricing and availability in India, the base model of the iPad Pro (2024) with an 11-inch screen and Wi-Fi connectivity starts at Rs. 99,900, while the top-tier 13-inch model with Wi-Fi + Cellular capability is priced at Rs. 1,49,900. Additionally, the Apple Pencil Pro is available for Rs. 11,900, and the new Magic Keyboard comes in at Rs. 29,900 for the 11-inch variant and Rs. 33,900 for the 13-inch variant.

Accompanying the iPad Pro (2024) are two new accessories: the Apple Pencil Pro and a refreshed Magic Keyboard, specially designed to complement the tablet's capabilities. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

For customers in the US, the iPad Pro (2024) lineup starts at $999, with pre-orders commencing immediately. The Apple Pencil Pro is priced at $129.

Specifications of iPad Pro Under the hood, the iPad Pro (2024) is powered by Apple's formidable M4 chip, promising unparalleled performance. Offering storage options of up to 2TB, users can store a wealth of content on this powerhouse tablet, which comes preloaded with iPadOS 17.

Comparing it to its predecessor, the iPad Pro (2022), Apple has significantly upgraded the internals of the device, with the M4 chip delivering equivalent performance to the previous M2 chip while consuming half the power. The tablet features a stunning Tandem OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, True Tone technology, and P3 wide color gamut support. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Camera-wise, the iPad Pro (2024) boasts a 12MP ultra-wide-angle front camera with Center Stage support, along with a 12MP primary camera, a 10MP ultra-wide-angle camera, and a LiDAR scanner on the rear.

Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth, and a Thunderbolt 4-supported USB Type-C port for charging at 20W. In the US, the iPad Pro (2024) offers compatibility with both Sub-6 and mmWave 5G networks, while other regions will have support for Sub-6 5G networks.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Amazon Summer Sale is here! Splurge and save now! Click Here!