Next-generation Apple iPhone SE may look same as iPhone XR

Apple may be planning to unveil iPhone 14 series soon. But rumours around thefourth-generation iPhone SE has started doing rounds on the internet. According to Apple Insider, the tech giant's expected fourth generation iPhone SE will come with similar design as the iPhone XR. For those unaware, iPhone XR was launched in 2018. The prediction made by leaker Jon Prosser is most likely just a sensible extrapolation of Apple's prior designs for the iPhone SE, the report said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}