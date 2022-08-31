Next-generation Apple iPhone SE may look same as iPhone XR

The iPhone SE 4, likely coming next year, will essentially be a rebranded iPhone XR. Expect a 6.1-inch display with Face ID, 12MP rear camera, and IP67 water and dust resistance - Apple Track tweeted.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Apple may be planning to unveil iPhone 14 series soon. But rumours around thefourth-generation iPhone SE has started doing rounds on the internet. According to Apple Insider, the tech giant's expected fourth generation iPhone SE will come with similar design as the iPhone XR. For those unaware, iPhone XR was launched in 2018. The prediction made by leaker Jon Prosser is most likely just a sensible extrapolation of Apple's prior designs for the iPhone SE, the report said.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Apple may be planning to unveil iPhone 14 series soon. But rumours around thefourth-generation iPhone SE has started doing rounds on the internet. According to Apple Insider, the tech giant's expected fourth generation iPhone SE will come with similar design as the iPhone XR. For those unaware, iPhone XR was launched in 2018. The prediction made by leaker Jon Prosser is most likely just a sensible extrapolation of Apple's prior designs for the iPhone SE, the report said.
It is well known that to produce the less expensive iPhone SE model, Apple generally modifies the hardware from previous models slightly. For example, the original model of Apple iPhone SE (debuted in 2016) was inspired from Apple iPhone 5S from 2013. Similarly, the iPhone SE 2022 model was modeled on the iPhone 8.
It is well known that to produce the less expensive iPhone SE model, Apple generally modifies the hardware from previous models slightly. For example, the original model of Apple iPhone SE (debuted in 2016) was inspired from Apple iPhone 5S from 2013. Similarly, the iPhone SE 2022 model was modeled on the iPhone 8.
First spotted by AppleTrackr, Prosser predicted the latest on the Geared Up podcast.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
First spotted by AppleTrackr, Prosser predicted the latest on the Geared Up podcast.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"The iPhone SE 4, likely coming next year, will essentially be a rebranded iPhone XR. Expect a 6.1-inch display with Face ID, 12MP rear camera, and IP67 water and dust resistance," Apple Track tweeted.
"The iPhone SE 4, likely coming next year, will essentially be a rebranded iPhone XR. Expect a 6.1-inch display with Face ID, 12MP rear camera, and IP67 water and dust resistance," Apple Track tweeted.
Earlier this year, the tech giant launched the third generation iPhone SE with support for 5G networks in 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB models in midnight, starlight, and (PRODUCT)RED, starting at ₹43,900 in the month of March.
Earlier this year, the tech giant launched the third generation iPhone SE with support for 5G networks in 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB models in midnight, starlight, and (PRODUCT)RED, starting at ₹43,900 in the month of March.
It features a 4.7-inch Retina HD display with a 750x1334 pixels resolution that brings 326ppi of pixel density and has up to 625 nits of peak brightness.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
It features a 4.7-inch Retina HD display with a 750x1334 pixels resolution that brings 326ppi of pixel density and has up to 625 nits of peak brightness.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Meanwhile, Apple is gearing to launch its 2022 iPhone lineup at its ‘Far Out’ event on September 7. The company is expected to announce three new iPhones at the event- iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max and an all-new iPhone 14 Max. The upcoming series is rumoured to come with a host of new features. These include fast wired charging, higher RAM and storage models, satellite connectivity and imporved Magsafe charging technology.
Meanwhile, Apple is gearing to launch its 2022 iPhone lineup at its ‘Far Out’ event on September 7. The company is expected to announce three new iPhones at the event- iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max and an all-new iPhone 14 Max. The upcoming series is rumoured to come with a host of new features. These include fast wired charging, higher RAM and storage models, satellite connectivity and imporved Magsafe charging technology.