Nintendo Switch 2 debuts globally at $450; launch draws long lines in Tokyo, New York and cities worldwide

From Tokyo’s neon-lit shopping districts to Manhattan’s bustling storefronts, thousands of Nintendo fans queued for hours, some even overnight, to be among the first to get their hands on the newly launched Nintendo Switch 2. The global debut has been described as one of the most significant tech rollouts in recent memory, reminiscent of Apple’s early iPhone launches.

Advertisement

Superfans lead the frenzy Eager customers began lining up as early as 4:30 AM outside GameStop’s Union Square branch in New York, while a separate crowd formed at the Nintendo flagship store further uptown. In Tokyo, dedicated fans, including working professionals, cleared their schedules to join the launch-day rush. The console is priced at $450 (nearly Rs. 36,614) in most regions.

Inside the crowd: From livestreamers to celebs At the front of the New York line stood 22-year-old Christopher Evangelista—aka Chickendog—who had frequented the store for weeks in anticipation. “I’ve always dreamt of being part of a launch like this,” he said while livestreaming and interacting with other fans. Adding star power to the event, SNL's Bowen Yang was seen chatting with Nintendo of America President Doug Bowser. Yang expressed excitement about revisitingMario Kart andZelda on the upgraded system.

Advertisement

A legacy continued: For old and new generations The Switch 2 succeeds the original Switch, launched eight years ago, which introduced the hybrid gaming model. In Tokyo’s Ikebukuro district, 54-year-old Koji Takahashi waited four hours outside Bi Camera Inc. to purchase the console. “I grew up with their Game & Watch and hanafuda cards. Now, I just want to enjoy Mario Kart with my family,” he shared.

High stakes and high prices Nintendo’s strategy for launch-day success leans heavily on global visibility and sales momentum. “Nintendo has everything riding on this launch—failure simply isn’t an option,” said Serkan Toto, CEO of gaming consultancy Kantan Games. However, the $450 price tag is already raising eyebrows. A special edition priced at ¥49,980 (roughly $350) is available in Japan. President Shuntaro Furukawa has hinted that rising tariffs and logistics costs could force future price hikes.

Advertisement

A crowded market and competitive pressure The portable gaming space is far more competitive than it was during the original Switch's launch. Devices like Valve’s Steam Deck, Asus’s ROG Ally, and Lenovo’s Legion Go are already nibbling at Nintendo’s market share. Meanwhile, Sony is rumoured to be developing a handheld that supports PlayStation 5 titles, posing another potential threat.

What sets the Switch 2 apart Despite the competition, the Switch 2 brings a host of improvements. Enhanced internal hardware allows the console to run more demanding PC and mobile games. It maintains backward compatibility with existing Switch titles, offering an instant game library. A newly introduced digital key-card system uses physical cartridges as authentication tokens, helping developers reduce production costs and streamline distribution.

Advertisement

The software shift: A new pricing standard Nintendo is also raising the bar on game pricing. Flagship title Mario Kart World will launch at $80—the highest-ever price for a Nintendo game. This signals a new pricing standard in premium console gaming.

The role of third-party developers While in-house titles continue to define Nintendo’s identity, experts warn that long-term success depends heavily on third-party support. Big names likeCall of Duty and top RPG franchises are essential to keeping the console relevant. Studios like Capcom and Square Enix have increasingly shifted focus toward PC via platforms like Steam. “If Nintendo fails to deliver a strong ecosystem, the migration of developers to PC will only accelerate,” warned Naoko Kino, head of developer support firm Kyos Co.

Advertisement