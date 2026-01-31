No iPhone 18 in 2026? Report claims massive chip shortage may push launch to 2027

Apple usually releases its flagship iPhone lineup in September and for a few years it has included four devices. However, a new report has suggested that the Cupertino-based tech giant is looking to switch things up a little, which could mean the vanilla iPhone 18 being pushed to next year, i.e. 2027.

According to a report by Nikkei Asia, Apple will delay the iPhone 18 to the first half of 2027 in order to ‘optimize resources and maximize revenue and profits from premium models amid surging prices for memory chips and other materials’.

The move is also said to be critical for Apple in order to minimize any potential hiccups while mass producing its first ever foldable iPhone that would require complicated industrial techniques and new materials.

Notably, previous reports by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, The Information and analyst Ming-Chi Kuo have also suggested that the company will not be releasing the iPhone 18 this year. Previous reports have suggested that the iPhone 18e could launch alongside the iPhone 18e model in early 2027.

The upcoming iPhone 18 has previously been tipped to come with a simplified Camera Control button without a capacitive touch sensor to reduce costs.

The phone could also come with 12GB of RAM, up from 8GB RAM on the current iPhone models. The phone could also come with an upgraded 24-megapixel shooter, up from the 18MP shooter from the current generation.

What's happening with foldable iPhone? The report also confirmed that there are at least five new iPhone models in the pipeline, which include the iPhone Air 2, the standard iPhone 18, and three premium iPhones (presumably iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max and iPhone Fold). However, it added that there is no clarity yet on when shipments of the iPhone Air 2 will begin.

It does add that iPhone Air 2 will not begin shipments this year, making it clear that the September launch window this year will most likely include the iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max and the foldable iPhone.