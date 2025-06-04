No more re-explaining: Free ChatGPT users, say goodbye to repeating yourself in every chat

ChatGPT is really good at a few things - whether it’s collating data, whipping up personalised recipes, or writing a quick email for work. However, if you’re on the free tier of OpenAI’s hyper successful AI tool, you’d understand the pain of having to re-explain yourself every time you want something done. If your prompt is lost or wafed to ChatGPT a while back, chances are that you’d have to redo the whole process if you want something done.

Now, it appears that ChatGPT will finally allow its free users to go back to the chatbot’s memory and continue the conversation. Mind you, this feature is already available for free users, but it hasn’t been perfect - and most users end up having to manually remove prompts from the memory box due to low storage.

What improvements is ChatGPT getting? It’s pretty standard for OpenAI to roll out features to premium users first, and then slowly bring them to its free users. Of course, free users wouldn’t get the same treatment as paid users in terms of features, but for users who love personalising their chatbot and don’t wish to pay for it, this is great news.

Now, free ChatGPT users can access its “memory” feature and also turn on the chatbot’s recall mechanism. What does this mean? The AI tool will be able to read your recent conversations to make sure the answers you’re getting are tailored to you. This could be little things - the writing style or tone, the choice of language (British English or American English, for instance), etc. These small things, when bunched together, can save you a lot of time when you’re engaging with GPT and have already fed expansive prompts to the chatbot.

There’s a catch, though. For free ChatGPT users, recall wouldn’t work as it does for paid users. The “lightweight” version of memory will only possess a short term memory. In essence, don’t expect it to remember the conversation you had 2 weeks ago about why you should switch to almond milk.

If you value your privacy and want nothing to be remembered by ChatGPT, there’s an option to turn off memories and chat history. Prefer being incognito? Users also have access to the “Temporary Chat” option that saves nothing to ChatGPT’s memory.

OpenAI is currently on a mission to make ChatGPT more personalised and natural for users. And this move is part of its larger plans for the chatbot. Memory plays a significant role in any AI chatbot’s ability to deliver personalised and useful results each time. Hopefully, in the near future, you won’t have to worry about writing long and specific prompts to get the job done; for ChatGPT will remember it all!