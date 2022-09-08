Noise Air Buds Pro 2 launched: Check price, features and more

The TWS Noise Air Buds Pro 2 feature triple mics that promise to offer improved calling performance, as per Noise. The company also claims that the triple mics in both the buds are coupled with ENC and filter out the unwanted sounds around the user for clear and loud voice quality.
Noise, a domestic tech accessories brand has launched its Air Buds Pro 2 in India. These true wireless earbuds (TWS) come with a 10mm driver unit, hybrid Active Noise cancellation and an IPX5 rating which makes the device water resistant. Interestingly, this latest offering from Noise is the third product launched by the company this week.
Price and availability of Noise Air Buds Pro 2
This audio offering from Noise comes at a price of ₹7,999. But they can be purchased at a price of ₹2,999 due to special sale on the official website of Noise and Walmart-owned Flipkart. The audio wearable comes in Snow White and Charcoal Back colour options.
Features of Noise Air Buds Pro 2
The TWS Noise Air Buds Pro 2 feature triple mics that promise to offer improved calling performance, as per Noise. The company also claims that the triple mics in both the buds are coupled with ENC and filter out the unwanted sounds around the user for clear and loud voice quality.
These earbuds come with hybrid active noise cancellation up to -40dB. They are compatible with Android and iOS devices and feature Bluetooth v5.2 connectivity with a claimed range of 10m.
Interestingly, the Noise Air Buds Pro 2 are equipped with touch controls on both earbuds for call control, volume music, Siri and Google Assistant. These TWS earbuds have a USB Type-C charging case and are claimed to offer a play time of up to five hours on a single charge and an additional 20 hours with the charging case.
To recall, Noise has also recently launched its new NoiseFit Core 2 in the county. The wearable comes just a few weeks after the launch of ColorFit Ultra 2 Buzz. The wearable features a SpO2 monitor, continuous heart rate monitoring, a 1.23-inch LCD display and more. The smartwatch brand claims that NoiseFit Core 2 comes with 100 cloud-based watch faces.
This smartwatch has a circular dial and metallic finish. It has a lightweight design and features a 1.28-inch LCD display with support for 240 x 240 pixels resolution with 500nits of peak brightness.
