Noise Bare Buds TWS earbuds launched in India: Check price, specs

The Noise Bare Buds comes at a price of ₹3,499. Interestingly, these TWS earbuds are offered on the official website of Myntra for a special price of ₹1,099. These audio wearables come in Snow White and Charcoal Black colours.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Noise, a domestic technology brand, has launched its Noise Bare Buds TWS earbuds in India. These earbuds cost ₹3,499 and claimed to offer better call performance. It comes with ENC, filters out unwanted sounds and is equipped with a 9mm dynamic subwoofer driver.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Noise, a domestic technology brand, has launched its Noise Bare Buds TWS earbuds in India. These earbuds cost ₹3,499 and claimed to offer better call performance. It comes with ENC, filters out unwanted sounds and is equipped with a 9mm dynamic subwoofer driver.
Noise Bare Buds: Price in India
The Noise Bare Buds comes at a price of ₹3,499. Interestingly, these TWS earbuds are offered on the official website of Myntra for a special price of ₹1,099. These audio wearables come in Snow White and Charcoal Black colours.
Noise Bare Buds: Price in India
The Noise Bare Buds comes at a price of ₹3,499. Interestingly, these TWS earbuds are offered on the official website of Myntra for a special price of ₹1,099. These audio wearables come in Snow White and Charcoal Black colours.
Noise Bare Buds: Features
The quad mics the Bare Bud come with are claimed to offer enhanced call performance. The brand claims that the quad microphones in both earbuds, in combination with the ENC, filter out all unwanted sounds in the user’s environment.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Noise Bare Buds: Features
The quad mics the Bare Bud come with are claimed to offer enhanced call performance. The brand claims that the quad microphones in both earbuds, in combination with the ENC, filter out all unwanted sounds in the user’s environment.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
These earbuds come with an integrated subwoofer and a 9mm dynamic driver unit with Tru Bass. The earbuds come equipped with four microphones and have support for ENC. Moreover, these TWS buds are IPX5-rated which makes them splash and water resistant.
These earbuds come with an integrated subwoofer and a 9mm dynamic driver unit with Tru Bass. The earbuds come equipped with four microphones and have support for ENC. Moreover, these TWS buds are IPX5-rated which makes them splash and water resistant.
Noise Bare Buds are compatible with both Android and iOS devices. They have Bluetooth v5.3 for connectivity, which has a claimed range of 10m.
Noise Bare Buds are compatible with both Android and iOS devices. They have Bluetooth v5.3 for connectivity, which has a claimed range of 10m.
According to the Noise, the true wireless earbuds offer a play time of up to 24- hours on a single charge. They come with a USB Type-C charging case with a transparent case top.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
According to the Noise, the true wireless earbuds offer a play time of up to 24- hours on a single charge. They come with a USB Type-C charging case with a transparent case top.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
To recall, earlier this month, Noise also launched its Air Buds Pro 2 in India. These true wireless earbuds (TWS) come with a 10mm driver unit, hybrid Active Noise cancellation and an IPX5 rating which makes the device water resistant. The TWS Noise Air Buds Pro 2 feature triple mics that promise to offer improved calling performance, as per Noise. The company also claims that the triple mics in both the buds are coupled with ENC and filter out the unwanted sounds around the user for clear and loud voice quality.
To recall, earlier this month, Noise also launched its Air Buds Pro 2 in India. These true wireless earbuds (TWS) come with a 10mm driver unit, hybrid Active Noise cancellation and an IPX5 rating which makes the device water resistant. The TWS Noise Air Buds Pro 2 feature triple mics that promise to offer improved calling performance, as per Noise. The company also claims that the triple mics in both the buds are coupled with ENC and filter out the unwanted sounds around the user for clear and loud voice quality.
These earbuds come with hybrid active noise cancellation up to -40dB. They are compatible with Android and iOS devices and feature Bluetooth v5.2 connectivity with a claimed range of 10m.
These earbuds come with hybrid active noise cancellation up to -40dB. They are compatible with Android and iOS devices and feature Bluetooth v5.2 connectivity with a claimed range of 10m.