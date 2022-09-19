Noise Bare Buds TWS earbuds launched in India: Check price, specs

To recall, earlier this month, Noise also launched its Air Buds Pro 2 in India. These true wireless earbuds (TWS) come with a 10mm driver unit, hybrid Active Noise cancellation and an IPX5 rating which makes the device water resistant. The TWS Noise Air Buds Pro 2 feature triple mics that promise to offer improved calling performance, as per Noise. The company also claims that the triple mics in both the buds are coupled with ENC and filter out the unwanted sounds around the user for clear and loud voice quality.