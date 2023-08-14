Home-grown consumer electronics brand Noise has expanded its range of wireless earbuds in the country today. It has launched Noise Buds VS102 Neo , an audio solution that combines exceptional sound performance with an exquisite touch of style.

The all-new TWS is claimed to offer a playtime of up to 40 hours on a single charge. Noise Buds VS102 Neo comes equipped with KSP 1, KSP 2.

It will be available in five premium colour options - Carbon Black, Olive Green, Ice Blue, Pearl Pink, and Soft Lilac. Noise Buds VS102 Neo earbuds are priced at ₹999. It will go on sale tomorrow, 15th August, 2023 on Flipkart and gonoise.com.

The new Noise Buds VS102 Neo earbuds come with instacharge technology and is said to offer a 120 minute of playtime with a swift 10-minute charge, empowering users to enjoy their audio experience without much interruption. The Noise Buds VS102 Neo extends an unmatched immersive sound quality through its Quad Mic ENC and a 11mm driver.

Noise’s latest TWS boasts of HyperSync technology for instant and hassle-free pairing alongside Bluetooth v 5.3. It comes with IPX5 water resistance rating, ensuring that the earbuds are perfect for workouts and outdoor activities.

Noise Buds VS102 Neo offers USB Type-C charging port. It has an Instacharge feature that is claimed to deliver 120 minutes of battery with 10 min charge. The earbuds are said to deliver a battery life of up to 40 hours. Compact design, quad mic ENC and Noise HyperSync are some of the key features on the Noise Buds VS102 Neo.

Meanwhile, as India approaches its 77th Independence Day, Noise has launched its campaign, ‘Noise of India’. The new campaign commemorates the synergy of technology and culture, brought to life in partnership with India’s renowned folk artisans at MeMeraki and Indian art curator Jyotirmoy Bhattacharya to create watch faces which reflect India’s rich heritage. Noise special edition watch faces have been co-created to bring unique art forms from across the region to life, empowering users to flaunt their cultural legacy on their wrists. These watch faces can be downloaded from the NoiseFit app, starting today.