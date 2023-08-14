Noise Buds VS102 Neo with up to 40 hours battery launched at ₹999: Details inside1 min read 14 Aug 2023, 05:16 PM IST
Noise expands its wireless earbuds range with the launch of the Noise Buds VS102 Neo, offering 40 hours of playtime and a range of features including instacharge technology. The earbuds will be available in five premium colours and priced at ₹999.
Home-grown consumer electronics brand Noise has expanded its range of wireless earbuds in the country today. It has launched Noise Buds VS102 Neo, an audio solution that combines exceptional sound performance with an exquisite touch of style.
