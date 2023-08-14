Meanwhile, as India approaches its 77th Independence Day, Noise has launched its campaign, ‘Noise of India’. The new campaign commemorates the synergy of technology and culture, brought to life in partnership with India’s renowned folk artisans at MeMeraki and Indian art curator Jyotirmoy Bhattacharya to create watch faces which reflect India’s rich heritage. Noise special edition watch faces have been co-created to bring unique art forms from across the region to life, empowering users to flaunt their cultural legacy on their wrists. These watch faces can be downloaded from the NoiseFit app, starting today.