Noise Cancelling earbuds in 2025: Top 10 picks for superior sound and ultimate silence

Trying to find the right earbuds can be tricky, especially when there is so much noise around you. Whether you are on a busy street or in a loud office, it can be hard to focus or enjoy your music. That is why noise cancelling earbuds are so useful. They help block out the sounds around you so you can listen without distractions.

With so many brands and models to choose from, picking the best earbuds can feel confusing. This guide will help you understand what makes some earbuds better than others. We will share the top options and explain what each one does well. That way, you can find earbuds that fit your lifestyle and budget.

No matter if you want to concentrate at work, enjoy your commute, or just relax at home, the right noise cancelling earbuds can make a big difference. Let’s explore the best choices and find the perfect pair for you.

Sony’s WF-1000XM5 are premium TWS earbuds known for their industry-leading noise cancellation and outstanding sound quality. Featuring the new Dynamic Driver X, these earbuds deliver deep bass, clear vocals, and a wide frequency response. The ergonomic design ensures a comfortable, stable fit, and the memory foam ear tips enhance passive noise isolation.

The earbuds are equipped with two high-performance processors (Integrated Processor V2 and HD Noise Cancelling Processor QN2e) and six microphones for superior ANC. They support hi-res audio, LDAC, and 360 Reality Audio with dynamic head tracking. With IPX4 water resistance and up to 36 hours of battery life.

Specifications Drivers 8.4mm Dynamic Driver X ANC Yes, dual processors and six mics Battery Up to 36 hours (with case) Water resistance IPX4 Bluetooth 5.3, multipoint connectivity Reason to buy Best-in-class noise cancellation and sound quality Multipoint Bluetooth and advanced smart features Reason to avoid Memory foam tips may not suit all ears Premium price Click here to buy {{#product}} Click here to buy {{/product}} Sony WF-1000XM5 Best Active Noise Cancelling Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds with Mic, TWS, Up to 36 Hours Battery Life - Black

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the earbuds’ build quality and secure fit, but report mixed sound performance, comfort, battery life, poor call quality, and ANC issues.

Why choose this product?

A well-built, snug-fitting option offering good value, though inconsistent audio, battery life, call performance and ANC may disappoint some.

The Sony LinkBuds S WF-LS900N are lightweight TWS earbuds designed for all-day comfort and seamless integration into daily life. They offer effective active noise cancellation and adaptive sound control, automatically adjusting ambient sound based on your activity and location. The compact design and soft fit make them ideal for extended wear, while their sound profile is tuned for clarity and balance.

These earbuds support LDAC and DSEE Extreme for high-resolution audio, plus multipoint connectivity for switching between devices. With IPX4 water resistance and up to 20 hours of battery life (with case), they are well-suited for commuting and workouts. The touch controls and voice assistant integration add to their convenience, though ANC performance is slightly below flagship models.

Specifications Drivers 5mm ANC Adaptive Battery Up to 20 hours Water resistance IPX4 Bluetooth 5.2 multipoint Reason to buy Ultra-lightweight and comfortable for long use Adaptive sound and multipoint connectivity Reason to avoid ANC not as strong as flagship Sony models Average battery life Click here to buy {{#product}} Click here to buy {{/product}} Sony LinkBuds S WF-LS900N Noise Cancellation Bluetooth Earbuds, TWS, Hi-Res Audio, Up to 23Hrs Battery-Black

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the earbuds comfortable and well-made, but report mixed sound quality, frequent disconnections, battery issues, and inconsistent noise cancellation and build.

Why choose this product?

Comfortable for long wear with decent noise cancellation, but concerns about battery life, connectivity, and build quality may affect overall value.

The Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4 delivers audiophile-grade sound with deep bass, detailed mids, and sparkling highs. These earbuds feature Sennheiser’s proprietary TrueResponse transducer and support aptX Adaptive for low-latency, high-resolution audio. The ergonomic design and multiple ear tip options ensure a secure, comfortable fit for most users.

Active noise cancellation is robust, and the transparency mode is natural-sounding. The Momentum True Wireless 4 offers up to 28 hours of battery life (with case), IPX4 water resistance, and customizable touch controls. Multipoint connectivity and a companion app for EQ adjustments round out the feature set, though the case is bulkier than some competitors.

Specifications Drivers 7mm ANC Yes Battery Up to 28 hours Water resistance IPX4 Bluetooth 5.4 multipoint Reason to buy Effective ANC and customizable controls Outstanding sound quality with aptX Adaptive Reason to avoid Premium price point Bulky charging case Click here to buy {{#product}} Click here to buy {{/product}} Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4 in Ear erabuds with BT v5.4 and AURACAST Technology, Qualcomm aptX Lossless CD-Quality Audio, Intelligent Adaptive ANC, Qi Fast Charge (Black Copper)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers enjoy the crisp sound, strong noise cancellation, and comfortable fit, but report mixed experiences with functionality, battery life, and connectivity.

Why choose this product?

Great for immersive audio and comfort, though inconsistent performance and connectivity may affect its value for some users.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro are designed for seamless integration with Samsung devices, offering excellent ANC, rich sound, and a comfortable fit. These earbuds feature dual dynamic drivers for improved audio clarity and bass response. The intelligent ANC adapts to your environment, and the ambient mode lets in outside sounds when needed.

Battery life is solid, with up to 30 hours total (with case), and the earbuds support wireless charging. The Buds 3 Pro also offer IPX7 water resistance, making them suitable for workouts. Touch controls and voice assistant support are included, though some features work best within the Samsung ecosystem.

Specifications Drivers Dual dynamic drivers ANC Intelligent ANC Battery Up to 30 hours Water resistance IPX7 Bluetooth 5.4 Reason to buy Strong integration with Samsung devices IPX7 water resistance Reason to avoid Best features limited to Samsung ecosystem Slightly bulky design Click here to buy {{#product}} Click here to buy {{/product}} Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro (White) with Galaxy AI | Adaptive ANC | Real-time Interpreter | 24-bit Hi-Fi Audio | Up to 37H Battery | IP57

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers love the sound quality and stylish design, but report mixed feedback on fit, connectivity, charging, and functionality, with some finding it overpriced.

Why choose this product?

Offers impressive audio and sleek looks, though inconsistent performance and fit may not justify the price for every user.

Bose’s QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds offer class-leading noise cancellation and signature Bose sound with deep bass and clear highs. The earbuds feature CustomTune technology, which adapts sound and ANC to your ear shape. The fit is secure and comfortable, with multiple ear tip and stability band options.

Battery life is up to 24 hours (with case), and the earbuds are IPX4 water-resistant. Touch controls and multipoint Bluetooth are included, and the Bose Music app allows for EQ customization. The case is on the larger side, and the price is at the premium end.

Specifications Drivers Custome high efficiency drivers ANC CustomTune adaptive Battery Up to 24 hours Water resistance IPX4 Bluetooth 5.3 multipoint Reason to buy Best-in-class ANC Adaptive sound personalization Reason to avoid Bulky charging case Expensive Click here to buy {{#product}} Click here to buy {{/product}} Bose New QuietComfort Ultra Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds, Bluetooth Earbuds with Spatial Audio and World-Class Noise Cancellation, Black

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the sound quality, noise cancellation, and comfort, but report frequent disconnections, poor call quality, and mixed opinions on battery life and value.

Why choose this product?

Excellent audio and comfort make it appealing, though connectivity issues and longevity concerns may affect long-term satisfaction.

The Marshall Motif II ANC earbuds combine the brand’s iconic design with solid audio performance and active noise cancellation. The earbuds deliver a punchy sound signature, with emphasis on bass and clear vocals. The fit is secure, and the earbuds are lightweight for comfortable wear.

Battery life is up to 30 hours (with case), and the earbuds are IPX5 water-resistant, making them suitable for workouts. Touch controls are responsive, and the companion app allows for EQ adjustments. The ANC is effective but not class-leading, and the price is slightly high for the features offered.

Specifications Drivers 6mm Battery Up to 30 hours ANC Yes Water resistance IPX5 Bluetooth 5.3 Reason to buy Stylish design and punchy sound IPX5 water resistance Reason to avoid ANC performance is average Pricey for feature set Click here to buy {{#product}} Click here to buy {{/product}} Marshall Motif Ii ANC - True Wireless Active Noise Cancelling Bluetooth in Ear Earbuds with Transparency Mode and 30 Hours of Playtime - Black

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like the earbuds' look, but report mixed sound quality and poor noise cancellation, with many calling it the worst product they've used.

Why choose this product?

Visually stylish, but major concerns around sound performance and overall quality make it a risky purchase.

The Sennheiser ACCENTUM TWS earbuds deliver balanced sound with clear mids and highs, suitable for a wide range of music genres. They feature effective noise cancellation and a comfortable in-ear fit with multiple ear tip sizes. The earbuds are lightweight, making them ideal for long listening sessions.

Battery life is up to 28 hours (with case), and the earbuds are IPX4 water-resistant. Touch controls and a companion app for EQ adjustments are included. While the sound quality is excellent, the ANC is not as strong as Sennheiser’s flagship models, and the case is somewhat bulky.

Specifications Drivers 7mm dynamic drivers Battery Up to 28 hours (with case) ANC Yes Water resistance IPX4 Bluetooth 5.3 Reason to buy Balanced sound and comfortable fit Good battery life Reason to avoid ANC could be better Bulky case Click here to buy {{#product}} Click here to buy {{/product}} Sennheiser ACCENTUM TWS in Ear Earbuds with Bluetooth 5.3 & AURACAST Technology, Crystal-Clear Sound, 28 Hr Battery with Quick Charge, Touch Interface, Hybrid ANC, IP54 - Black

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the sound and clear call quality, but report mixed feedback on functionality, fit, connectivity, and value for money.

Why choose this product?

Strong audio and dual-mic clarity make it a good pick for calls, though fit and connection issues may affect user experience.

JBL’s Live Beam 3 earbuds offer a lively sound profile with strong bass and crisp highs, catering to bass lovers and pop music fans. The earbuds feature adaptive noise cancellation and a comfortable, secure fit. The unique smart case includes a display for battery and connectivity info.

Battery life is up to 40 hours (with case), and the earbuds are IP54-rated for dust and water resistance. The touch controls are intuitive, and the JBL app allows for sound customization. The case is larger than most, and the sound signature may not appeal to those seeking a neutral profile.

Specifications Drivers 10mm dynamic drivers ANC Adaptive Battery Up to 40 hours (with case) Water resistance IP54 Bluetooth 5.3 Reason to buy Long battery life and smart case Strong bass and adaptive ANC Reason to avoid Large charging case Bass-heavy sound may not suit all Click here to buy {{#product}} Click here to buy {{/product}} JBL New Launch Live Beam 3,Hi-Res Audio True ANC TWS,Smart Case with Touch Display,48H Playtime,Wireless Charging,6 Mic,Multipoint Connection,Ip55 Proof,in Ear Headphones App,Personi-Fi 3.0 (Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers enjoy the sound quality and clear mic, but report mixed experiences with battery life, connectivity, ANC, and overall value for money.

Why choose this product?

Offers clear audio and convenient controls, though inconsistent battery and connectivity may not meet all expectations.

The OnePlus Buds Pro 3 offer impressive value with strong ANC, balanced sound, and a comfortable fit. The earbuds feature dual drivers for improved audio clarity and deep bass. The adaptive ANC effectively reduces ambient noise, and the transparency mode is natural-sounding.

Battery life is up to 38 hours (with case), and the earbuds are IP55 water and dust resistant. Fast charging provides hours of playback in minutes. The earbuds support LHDC, AAC, and SBC codecs, though some features are optimized for OnePlus devices.

Specifications Drivers 10.4mm + 6mm dual drivers ANC Adaptive Battery Up to 38 hours (with case) Water resistance IP55 Bluetooth 5.3 Reason to buy Great value with strong ANC and battery life Fast charging and IP55 rating Reason to avoid Some features limited to OnePlus phones Sound customization options are limited Click here to buy {{#product}} Click here to buy {{/product}} OnePlus Buds Pro 3 Bluetooth TWS in-Earbuds Dual Drivers, Dual Dacs, Dynaudio Eqs, AI-Powered Translator, Up to 50Db Adaptive Noise Cancellation, Up to 43Hrs Battery.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the smooth bass, premium feel, and comfort. They highlight strong battery life, ANC, and seamless connectivity, though some report fitting issues.

Why choose this product?

Ideal for immersive listening with reliable performance and premium comfort, offering good value despite potential fit concerns for some users.

The Sennheiser Momentum Sport earbuds are designed for active lifestyles, offering a secure fit, robust sound, and advanced sensors for fitness tracking. The sound signature is energetic, with punchy bass and clear mids. Built-in sensors track heart rate and body temperature, integrating with fitness apps.

Battery life is up to 24 hours (with case), and the earbuds are IP54-rated for sweat and water resistance. The ANC is effective, and the transparent mode is useful for outdoor activities. The price is high, and the charging case is relatively large due to the added sensors.

Specifications Drivers 10mm dynamic drivers ANC Yes Battery Up to 24 hours (with case) Water resistance IPX4 Bluetooth 5.4 Reason to buy Fitness tracking features and secure fit Energetic sound and effective ANC Reason to avoid Expensive Large charging case Click here to buy {{#product}} Click here to buy {{/product}} Sennheiser Momentum Sport in Ear Earbuds with Sport Sound Tuning and Adaptive ANC, Secure Fit, 24-Hour Battery Life, Fitness Tracker for Body Performance Data,Graphite

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the earbuds’ deep sound and comfort for long use. However, many report software issues causing crackling and swooshing noises, poor call quality, and fit problems causing ear pain.

Why choose this product?

Offers impressive audio and comfort but beware of software glitches, durability issues, and mixed user experience with fit and call clarity.

Factors to consider when buying a noise cancelling earbuds Sound quality: Look for earbuds that deliver clear and balanced audio across all frequencies.

Noise cancellation effectiveness: Choose earbuds with strong active noise cancellation to block out unwanted sounds.

Comfort and fit: Ensure the earbuds fit well and feel comfortable for long periods of use.

Battery life: Check how long the earbuds last on a single charge, especially with noise cancellation turned on.

Additional features: Consider extras like water resistance, wireless charging, or touch controls for convenience. How effective is the noise cancellation in the best noise cancelling earbuds? The best noise cancelling earbuds use advanced microphones and algorithms to reduce ambient noise significantly, allowing you to focus on audio without distractions, especially in noisy environments like public transport or busy streets.

Do the best noise cancelling earbuds affect sound quality? High-quality noise cancelling earbuds maintain clear and balanced sound by minimising external noise without distorting music. Top models balance effective noise cancellation with excellent audio performance for an immersive listening experience.

How important is battery life in noise cancelling earbuds? Battery life is crucial as active noise cancellation consumes more power. The best noise cancelling earbuds offer several hours of playback with ANC on, ensuring you don’t run out of charge during your daily commute or workouts.

Top 3 features of best noise-cancellation earbuds

Noise cancelling earbuds in 2025 Drivers Battery Life (with case) Water Resistance Sony WF-1000XM5 8.4mm Dynamic Driver X Up to 36 hours IPX4 Sony LinkBuds S WF-LS900N 5mm Up to 20 hours IPX4 Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4 7mm TrueResponse Up to 28 hours IPX4 Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro Dual dynamic drivers Up to 30 hours IPX7 Bose QuietComfort Ultra Wireless Earbuds Custom high-efficiency Up to 24 hours IPX4 Marshall Motif II ANC 6mm dynamic drivers Up to 30 hours IPX5 Sennheiser ACCENTUM TWS 7mm dynamic drivers Up to 28 hours IPX4 JBL Live Beam 3 10mm dynamic drivers Up to 40 hours IP54 OnePlus Buds Pro 3 10.4mm + 6mm dual Up to 38 hours IP55 Sennheiser Momentum Sport 10mm dynamic drivers Up to 24 hours IP54

Similar articles for you

Disclaimer: Mint has an affiliate marketing partnership, which means we may get some commission on purchases you make through the retailer sites links provided. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, which is free from any bias or marketing pitch. We strive to provide accurate and unbiased information to help you make informed decisions. We recommend verifying details with the retailer before making a purchase.