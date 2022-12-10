Noise ColorFit Loop BT calling smartwatch launched in India: All details here

Noise, a smart devices manufacturer, has launched its Noise ColorFit Loop BT calling smartwatch in India. The smartwatch is claimed to offer a seven day battery life and comes with a polycarbonate unibody build making the device durable and sturdy.
Noise ColorFit Loop: Price in India
The Noise ColorFit Loop comes at a price of ₹2,499. It is available for purchase on the company’s official website and Flipkart. It is available for purchase in six colours which are Olive Green, Rose Pink, Jet Black, Midnight Blue, Deep Wine and Mist Grey.
Noise ColorFit Loop: Features and specifications
The Noise ColorFit Loop sports a 1.85-inch 2.5D curved display with a resolution of 240A-284 pixels. Its display comes with a 60Hz refresh rate and offers peak brightness of up to 550 nits. Interestingly, this smartwatch offers up to 200 watch faces.
This smartwatch from Noise comes equipped with an IP68 rating which protects it from dust and makes it water resistant. The smartwatch can be paired with an Android and iOS device. Speaking of the Bluetooth calling feature, the watch gets a dial pad that shows the recent call logs. It also comes with Bluetooth 5.3 for connectivity.
According to Noise, the Noise ColorFit houses a 390mAh battery and is claimed to last up to seven days on a single charge. To fully charge the device, this watch takes almost two hours. As per the company, it can offer battery life up to 30 days of the standby on a single charge. Users can also store up to 10 contacts on the Noise ColorFit Loop, says the company.
Speaking of the sports modes, the Noise ColorFit Loop features 130 sports modes and come with an in-built Noise Health Suite that tracks all essentials like SPO2 levels, heart rate and more.
To recall, Noise launched its Noise Bare Buds TWS earbuds in India recently. These earbuds cost ₹3,499 and claimed to offer better call performance. It comes with ENC, filters out unwanted sounds and is equipped with a 9mm dynamic subwoofer driver.