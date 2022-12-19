Noise ColorFit Pro 4 Alpha debuts in India: Check price, features and more

Noise, a smart devices manufacturer, has launched its Noise ColorFit Pro 4 Alpha, a flagship smartwatch in India. It sports a 1.78-inch AMOLED display with a functional crown. Noise claims that the smartwatch can deliver up to seven days of battery life on a single charge.It features more than 100 sports modes and over 150 cloud-based watch faces.
Noise ColorFit Pro 4 Alpha: Price in India
The Noise ColorFit Pro 4 Alpha comes at a price of ₹3,799 in India. It is available in five colour options which are Blue, Pink, Black, Teal and Wine. This smartwatch can be purchased from Amazon India and the company’s official website which is gonoise.com.
Noise ColorFit Pro 4 Alpha: Specifications and features
The Noise ColorFit Pro 4 Alpha sports a 1.78-inch AMOLED display with a functional crown. This helps the users to navigate faster. Additionally, the device is touch enabled and comes equipped with touch to wake and palm control to run off the display features.
According to Noise, this smartwatch is capable enough to deliver up to seven days of battery life on a single charge. Additionally, the watch also features InstaCharge technology for enhanced charging speeds. The smartwatch can charge up to 50 percent in 30 minutes, says the manufacturing company.
This latest offering from Noise comes with different customisable watch faces and it is IP68 certified as water and dust resistant rating. The company has also provided the smartwatch with Tru Sync technology and features Bluetooth 5.3 for quick pairing and enhanced range. Interestingly, the smartwatch comes equipped with a Bluetooth calling facility.
In terms of features, the Noise ColorFit Pro 4 Alpha houses a bunch of health and wellness features. It is capable of keeping a track on users’ essentials such as heart rate, activity level, sleep monitoring, SpO2, stress monitoring, breath practice and female health trackers.
Moreover, this smartwatch can also help users with daily reminders, weather forecasts and latest stock market updates. It features more than 100 sports modes and over 150 cloud-based watch faces.