Noise ColorFit Pro 4 GPS smartwatch debuts with up to 7 days battery: Details

Homegrown consumer electronics brand Noise has launched another smartwatch in the country. Called Noise ColorFit Pro 4 GPS, the all-new smartwatch comes with features like built-in GPS, colour display and Bluetooth calling. The device is the company’s latest smartwatch under Noise ColorFit Pro 4 series and joins the existing Noise ColorFit Pro 4, ColorFit Pro 4 Max, and ColorFit Pro 4 Alpha.
Noise ColorFit Pro 4 GPS price and availability
Noise ColorFit Pro 4 GPS carries a price tag of ₹2,999. It is offered in Jet Black, Copper Brown, Gold Wine, Active Blue, and Shadow Black colour variants. The smartwatch can be purchased via Amazon and Noise e-Store.
Noise ColorFit Pro 4 GPS Specifications
The all-new Noise ColorFit Pro 4 GPS smartwatch comes with a 1.85-inch TFT display. The screen has a resolution of 240 x 284-pixel and 600 nits brightness. It comes coupled with a 22mm silicone strap.
For navigation, the smartwatch is equipped with a side button. It can also be used to access the menu. Available features on the Noise ColorFit Pro 4 GPS include built-in GPS to track daily activities like walking, running, distance travelled, and route.
Health features on the smartwatch are heart rate monitoring, SpO2 tracking, sleep tracking and female health tracking. The Noise ColorFit Pro 4 GPS can also be used to practice breathing exercise and stress management. The device comes with more than 100 sports modes. There is also a support for Bluetooth calling.
The Noise ColorFit Pro 4 GPS is backed by a 250mAh battery. The smartwatch is claimed to deliver up to 7 days battery life on a single charge. However, with the Bluetooth calling enabled, the battery life will drop to just one full day, the company says.