Noise ColorFit Thrive with Bluetooth calling launched at ₹1,299: Details2 min read 31 Jul 2023, 03:17 PM IST
Noise ColorFit Thrive is offered in Deep Wine, Calm Blue, Coral Pink, Jet Black, Silver Grey and Midnight Blue colour options.
Home-grown consumer electronics brand Noise has expanded its range of smartwatches in the country. The company has launched Noise ColorFit Thrive smartwatch at ₹1,299. The all-new Noise smartwatch is equipped with a 1.85-inch square display and boasts of 550 brightness.
