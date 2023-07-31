Home-grown consumer electronics brand Noise has expanded its range of smartwatches in the country. The company has launched Noise ColorFit Thrive smartwatch at ₹1,299. The all-new Noise smartwatch is equipped with a 1.85-inch square display and boasts of 550 brightness.

Noise claims that the ColorFit Thrive smartwatch can offer a strain-free, uninterrupted viewing experience even outdoors. The smartwatch can also deliver an uninterrupted BT calling experience along with an AI voice assistant compatible with Google and Siri.

Noise ColorFit Thrive is offered in six colour variants - Deep Wine, Calm Blue, Coral Pink, Jet Black, Silver Grey and Midnight Blue. The smartwatch can be purchased online via Flipkart and gonoise.com starting today at ₹1,299.

“Noise ColorFit Thrive offers a high-end wrist companion at a budget-friendly price and seamlessly blends into the fast-paced lifestyles of contemporary Indians who prioritize staying connected while embracing the latest style innovations," the company said in a statement. “The feature-rich smartwatch is also equipped with Noise Buzz, an integral feature that makes staying connected easier than ever before," it added.

The smartwatch allows users to conveniently navigate their recent call history. Users can store up to 8 contacts on the ColorFit Thrive smartwatch.

The smartwatch offers an array of advanced productivity and health monitoring metrics. Through the Noise Health Suite, users can effortlessly monitor essential health metrics such as heart rate, SpO2, sleep patterns, stress levels, breathing exercises and female cycle tracker.

There is an inbuilt Productivity Suite that provides convenient access to daily reminders and weather forecasts and the smartwatch seamlessly syncs with the NoiseFit App to unlock the next-level productivity game.

On the battery front, the smartwatch features a battery life of up to 7 days on a single charge. It is IP67 rated and is both water and dust resistant. It comes with 100 sports modes and more than 100 watch faces. The smartwatch also features inbuilt games.