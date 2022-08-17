Noise ColorFit Ultra 2 Buzz launched in India: Check price, specs and details

Noise ColorFit Ultra 2 Buzz smartwatch is fitted with an inbuilt microphone and speaker to answer calls. Interestingly, users can also reject or silence incoming calls directly from the wearable.
Noise ColorFit Ultra 2 Buzz smartwatch has been launched in India today. Noise claims that it is the first smartwatch that it has launched in India with both an AMOLED display and Bluetooth calling.
Noise ColorFit Ultra 2 Buzz smartwatch is fitted with an inbuilt microphone and speaker to answer calls. Interestingly, users can also reject or silence incoming calls directly from the wearable. Moreover, the smartwatch features an Always on Display (AOD) functionality that lets users keep track of time, date, and steps count without tapping the screen or power button.
Price & availability of Noise ColorFit Ultra 2 Buzz
The all new Noise ColorFit Ultra 2 Buzz smartwatch is available in India at a launch price of Rs. 3,499 via Amazon and gonoise.com. This Noise wearable comes in Champagne Grey, Jet Black, Olive Green, and Vintage Brown colours.
Features & specifications of Noise ColorFit Ultra 2 Buzz
The all new Noise ColorFit Ultra 2 Buzz smartwatch sports a 1.78-inch AMOLED display with a 368x448 pixels resolution and 500 nits of brightness. The AOD functionality of the wearable allows users to check time, date, and steps count without having to touch the screen or power button. This device supports Bluetooth v5.3 technology and allows users to receive, reject, and silent calls directly from the wearable.
Noise ColorFit Ultra 2 Buzz smartwatch features an inbuilt speaker and microphone. It also allows users to make calls using a dial pad or access recent call logs to call their favourite contacts. This Noise wearable packs a 290mAh battery that can provide up to seven days of backup and takes about two hours to be fully charged, claims the smartwatch brand.
Additionally, the smartwatch is equipped with an optical heart rate sensor and an SpO2 blood oxygen sensor. It has the Noise Health Suite that includes female cycle tracking as well as stress and sleep monitoring. Noise ColorFit Ultra 2 Buzz smartwatch includes 100 sports modes with an auto sports detection feature and it is designed to offer IP68 rated water resistance.
