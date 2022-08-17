Noise ColorFit Ultra 2 Buzz launched in India: Check price, specs and details

The all new Noise ColorFit Ultra 2 Buzz smartwatch sports a 1.78-inch AMOLED display with a 368x448 pixels resolution and 500 nits of brightness. The AOD functionality of the wearable allows users to check time, date, and steps count without having to touch the screen or power button. This device supports Bluetooth v5.3 technology and allows users to receive, reject, and silent calls directly from the wearable.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}