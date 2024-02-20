Noise earbuds under 2000 with excellent sound output: 8 picks for you

Noise is one of the most popular and fastest growing audio brands in the country. The rise in trust and popularity of the brand can be credited to the products that are offered at a reasonable and affordable price. The Indian markets have come a long way in the journey of audio products and consumers are starting to embrace the wireless lifestyle. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This lifestyle is well-supported by the Noise earbuds. Now with the presence of brands like Sony, Bose, JBL, etc, some buyers might think that immersive sound comes at a cost. Affordable audio products like earbuds do not have to be a compromise, and Noise reaffirms that fact for the customer.

We are going to be putting that claim to test by going over 8 Noise earbuds under ₹2000. We have included models from every price range and segment, catering to different usage and requirements. The reviews will allow you to have a holistic idea about the performance of every earbud, while the reasons to buy and reasons to avoid will give you a clear analysis of what is a dealbreaker or maker for every product.

You can be sure of getting good value with every product listed in this guide, the deciding factor becomes your preference and requirement. So without wasting any more time, let’s start our reviews for the best Noise earbuds under ₹2000.

1. Noise Buds VS104 Truly Wireless Earbuds

The Noise Buds VS104 deliver an impressive 45 hours of playtime, ensuring your music journey is uninterrupted. Enhanced with Quad Mic with ENC, they promise clear call quality, making them ideal for both leisure and work. The Instacharge feature is a game-changer, providing 200 minutes of playtime with just a 10-minute charge. With 13mm drivers, these earbuds offer a rich, immersive sound experience, and the low latency mode enhances gaming and video experiences. BT v5.2 ensures a stable and quick connection, making them a reliable choice for everyday use.

Specifications of Noise Buds VS104 Truly Wireless Earbuds:

Playtime: 45 Hours

Mic: Quad Mic with ENC

Charging: Instacharge (10 min = 200 min)

Driver: 13mm

Bluetooth: v5.2

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Long battery life with fast charging May be too bulky for some users Enhanced call clarity with Quad Mic

2. Noise Buds VS104 Max Truly Wireless Earbuds

The Noise Buds VS104 Max elevate the audio experience with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) up to 25dB, blocking unwanted background noise. They boast up to 45 hours of playtime, supported by Quad Mic with ENC for crystal-clear calls. The Instacharge technology adds convenience, offering 180 minutes of playtime after just 10 minutes of charging. With 13mm drivers for superior sound and Bluetooth v5.3 for improved connectivity, these earbuds are perfect for audiophiles seeking both quality and comfort.

Specifications of Noise Buds VS104 Max Truly Wireless Earbuds:

ANC: Up to 25dB

Playtime: 45 Hours

Charging: Instacharge (10 min = 180 min)

Driver: 13mm

Bluetooth: v5.3

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid ANC for immersive listening ANC may not block all background noise Long playtime with quick charge feature

3. Noise Buds VS103 Pro Truly Wireless Earbuds

The Noise Buds VS103 Pro truly shine for both gaming aficionados and those who enjoy films, featuring ANC up to 25dB and a dedicated Gaming Mode for ultra-responsive audio. With a total of 40 hours of battery life and Instacharge for quick energy boosts, these earbuds are crafted for prolonged usage. The Quad Mic with ENC guarantees your voice is transmitted clearly, while Bluetooth v5.2 provides a stable link. These earbuds are an adaptable option for anyone looking to enhance their auditory experience without stretching their budget.

Specifications of Noise Buds VS103 Pro Truly Wireless Earbuds:

ANC: Up to 25dB

Playtime: 40 Hours

Charging: Instacharge (10 min = 150 min)

Gaming Mode: Yes

Bluetooth: v5.2

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Gaming Mode for enhanced audio sync Limited ANC effectiveness Long battery life for extended use

4. Noise Buds VS201 V3 Truly Wireless Earbuds

Noise Buds VS201 V3 earbuds offer an exceptional 60 hours of playtime, standing out for those who prioritize battery life. The dual equalizer feature ensures a balanced sound experience, whether you're listening to music or taking calls. Full touch control adds a layer of convenience, allowing for easy management of tracks and calls. With BT v5.1, these earbuds ensure a stable and quick pairing, enhancing the user experience with reliable connectivity.

Specifications of Noise Buds VS201 V3 Truly Wireless Earbuds:

Playtime: 60 Hours

Features: Dual Equalizer, Full Touch Control

Bluetooth: v5.1

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Unmatched battery life May lack advanced noise cancellation Intuitive full touch control

5. Noise Buds VS106 Truly Wireless Earbuds

The Noise Buds VS106 are a perfect blend of performance and functionality, with 50 hours of playtime and quad mic with ENC for clear calls. The ultra-low latency mode makes them ideal for gamers, providing sync between audio and video. Instacharge technology is a significant addition, ensuring that you're never without your tunes. The 10mm drivers deliver rich sound quality, and BT v5.3 offers enhanced connectivity.

Specifications of Noise Buds VS106 Truly Wireless Earbuds:

Playtime: 50 Hours

Latency: Ultra-Low (up to 40ms)

Bluetooth: v5.3

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Extended playtime and quick charging Bulky design may not appeal to all Low latency ideal for gaming

6. Noise Newly Launched Buds Venus

Noise Buds Venus introduce ANC up to 30dB for an immersive listening experience. With 40 hours of playtime, they cater to extensive usage, while the quad mic with ENC ensures call clarity. Instacharge boosts usability, offering quick power-ups. Low latency and 10mm drivers make these earbuds a versatile choice for both music enthusiasts and gamers, seeking quality and performance.

Specifications of Noise Newly Launched Buds Venus:

ANC: Up to 30dB

Playtime: 40 Hours

Latency: Low (up to 45ms)

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid ANC for immersive sound ANC effectiveness may vary Long battery life with fast charging

7. Noise Buds VS401 Truly Wireless Earbuds

The Noise Buds VS401 deliver with 50 hours of playtime and a low latency mode perfect for gaming. The quad mic with ENC offers clear communication, essential for both calls and online gaming sessions. Instacharge capability and 10mm drivers ensure that you get both longevity and quality sound, with BT v5.3 providing a stable and efficient connection.

Specifications of Noise Buds VS401 Truly Wireless Earbuds:

Playtime: 50 Hours

Latency: Low (up-to 50ms)

Bluetooth: v5.3

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Extended playtime for prolonged use Design may not suit every preference Suitable for gamers with low latency

8. Noise Buds VS402 Truly Wireless Earbuds

The Noise Buds VS402 earbuds offer an engaging audio experience with 50 hours of playtime and innovative features like breathing LED lights for a stylish touch. The low latency mode and quad mic with ENC enhance both gaming and call quality, while Instacharge ensures you're quickly back to your music or game. With 10mm drivers for deep sound and BT v5.3 for reliable connectivity, these earbuds are designed for users who value both aesthetics and performance.

Specifications of Noise Buds VS402 Truly Wireless Earbuds:

Playtime: 50 Hours

Features: Low Latency, Breathing LED Lights

Bluetooth: v5.3

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid High playtime with quick recharge LED lights may not appeal to all users Stylish design with breathing LED lights

Best 3 features for you

Product Name Playtime Key Features Connectivity Noise Buds VS104 45H Quad Mic with ENC, 13mm Driver, Low Latency BT v5.2 Noise Buds VS104 Max 45H ANC (Up to 25dB), Quad Mic with ENC, 13mm Driver BT v5.3 Noise Buds VS103 Pro 40H ANC (Up to 25dB), Gaming Mode, Quad Mic with ENC BT v5.2 Noise Buds VS201 V3 60H Dual Equalizer, Full Touch Control, Mic BTv5.1 Noise Buds VS106 50H Quad Mic with ENC, Ultra-Low Latency, 10mm Driver BT v5.3 Noise Buds Venus 40H ANC (Up to 30dB), Low Latency, Quad Mic with ENC BT v5.3 Noise Buds VS401 50H Low Latency, Quad Mic with ENC, 10mm Driver BT v5.3 Noise Buds VS402 50H Low Latency, Breathing LED Lights, 10mm Driver BT v5.3

Best value for money The Noise Buds VS201 V3 offers the best value, providing a remarkable 60 hours of playtime, dual equalizer for audio customization, and full touch control for ease of use, all wrapped in a package that delivers exceptional sound quality and user experience at a competitive price point.

Best overall product The Noise Buds VS106 stands out as the best overall product, combining a generous 50 hours of playtime with ultra-low latency for gaming, quad mic with ENC for clear calls, and superior sound quality through its 10mm drivers, making it a versatile pair of earbuds suitable for a wide range of activities.

How to find the best Noise earbuds under ₹ 2000? To find the best Noise earbuds under ₹2000, prioritize key features such as playtime, sound quality, and connectivity options. Look for models with extended battery life to ensure uninterrupted listening experiences. Consider earbuds with environmental noise cancellation (ENC) for clear calls and low latency for gaming. Check for the latest Bluetooth versions for stable connections. Reading reviews and comparing specifications can help gauge performance and value for money, ensuring you choose a pair that meets your needs within the budget.

FAQs Question : Can Noise earbuds connect to any Bluetooth device? Ans : Yes, Noise earbuds are compatible with any Bluetooth-enabled device. Question : Do Noise earbuds have a warranty? Ans : Yes, they typically come with a 1-year warranty. Check the specific product details for exact terms. Question : Are Noise earbuds waterproof? Ans : Some models are water-resistant, but check the specific product's IP rating for details on water and dust resistance. Question : Can I use Noise earbuds for gaming? Ans : Yes, models with low latency are suitable for gaming, providing sync between audio and visuals. Question : How do I charge my Noise earbuds? Ans : Charge them using the included charging case and USB cable, with some models supporting fast charging (Instacharge).

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!