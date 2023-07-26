Noise launches Luna smart ring with heart rate, body temperature and SpO2 tracking: Details

Consumer electronics brand Noise has expanded its product range in India with the launch of its first smart ring . Called Luna Ring, the smart wearable is capable of tracking over 70 metrics. Luna Ring can be pre-booked via Gonoise.com through an exclusive Priority Access pass, unlocking exciting discounts, benefits, and offers for the users.

The company has not revealed the price yet. But says that the device comes powered by Philips Biosensing and is available in seven ring sizes and five colors - Sunlit Gold, Rose Gold, Stardust Silver, Lunar Black, and Midnight Black.

With the Priority Access pass, users can pre-book the device while unlocking benefits that include:

Early access available through a Priority Access pass at just ₹ 2,000 to customers

2,000 to customers An additional discount of ₹ 1,000 on the day of the purchase, giving a direct cash benefit of ₹ 3,000 to pass holders

1,000 on the day of the purchase, giving a direct cash benefit of 3,000 to pass holders Customers with Priority Access pass also get to purchase Noise i1 smart eyewear at a 50% discounted price, i.e. ₹ 4,499 only

4,499 only Pass holders would also be eligible for free liquid/damage/theft insurance worth ₹ 2,000

2,000 Additionally, other enticing brand offers and assured bundled benefits are also available to the pass holders exclusively, allowing them to experience and elevate their lifestyle with the state-of-the-art wearable, Luna Ring by Noise.

Commenting on the launch, Amit Khatri, Co-Founder, Noise, said, "We're proud to introduce Luna Ring, our first smart ring. It's a powerful step towards enhancing lifestyles, integrating technology for good, and allowing users to take full control of their well-being and performance. As India’s leading brand that places the utmost importance on positive lifestyle transformations, we are now set to expand the boundaries of the wearable ecosystem in the country with our foray into the smart ring segment, empowering users to catalyze effective health codes."

Noise Luna Ring features

Noise says that its smart ring is ultra-lightweight and features a 3mm sleek form factor. It is equipped with a fighter-jet grade titanium body and diamond-like coating to resist scratches and corrosion.

It is equipped with advanced Infrared Photoplethysmography (PPG) sensors, skin temperature sensors and 3-axis accelerometer sensor to measure physiological signals. Luna Ring uses in-built algorithms, developed using Noise’s years of wearable expertise and data to deliver accurate results.

The smart wearable monitors 3 scores daily - Sleep, Readiness, and Activity. The Sleep Score shares insights into sleep and offers recommendations, optimizing nightly rest patterns. It can also read heart rate and SpO2 metrics.

Noise Luna Ring is compatible with version iOS 14/ Android 6 and above. It is powered with Bluetooth Low-Energy (BLE 5) technology and is water resistant up to 50m or 164 ft. The device is claimed to come with a battery life of up to 7 days on a single 60 minutes charge.