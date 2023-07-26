Noise launches Luna smart ring with heart rate, body temperature and SpO2 tracking: Details

Noise launches Luna smart ring with heart rate, body temperature and SpO2 tracking: Details2 min read 26 Jul 2023, 01:30 PM IST
Consumer electronics brand Noise has launched its first smart ring in India. Called Luna Ring, the wearable device tracks over 70 metrics and can be pre-booked through an exclusive Priority Access pass on Gonoise.com.
Consumer electronics brand Noise has expanded its product range in India with the launch of its first smart ring. Called Luna Ring, the smart wearable is capable of tracking over 70 metrics. Luna Ring can be pre-booked via Gonoise.com through an exclusive Priority Access pass, unlocking exciting discounts, benefits, and offers for the users.
