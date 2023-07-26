Noise launches Luna smart ring with heart rate, body temperature and SpO2 tracking: Details

Early access available through a Priority Access pass at just ₹ 2,000 to customers

An additional discount of ₹ 1,000 on the day of the purchase, giving a direct cash benefit of ₹ 3,000 to pass holders

Customers with Priority Access pass also get to purchase Noise i1 smart eyewear at a 50% discounted price, i.e. ₹ 4,499 only

Pass holders would also be eligible for free liquid/damage/theft insurance worth ₹ 2,000

2,000 Additionally, other enticing brand offers and assured bundled benefits are also available to the pass holders exclusively, allowing them to experience and elevate their lifestyle with the state-of-the-art wearable, Luna Ring by Noise.

Commenting on the launch, Amit Khatri, Co-Founder, Noise, said, "We're proud to introduce Luna Ring, our first smart ring. It's a powerful step towards enhancing lifestyles, integrating technology for good, and allowing users to take full control of their well-being and performance. As India’s leading brand that places the utmost importance on positive lifestyle transformations, we are now set to expand the boundaries of the wearable ecosystem in the country with our foray into the smart ring segment, empowering users to catalyze effective health codes."