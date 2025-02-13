|Product
|Rating
|Price
Noise Master Buds, Sound by Bose in-Ear Bluetooth Earbuds, Up to 49dB Adaptive ANC, LHDC 5.0, Immersive Spatial Audio, 44H Playtime with 6 mic ENC, Dual Pairing, IPX5 Ear Buds TWS (Onyx)View Details
₹7,999
Noise Buds N1 in-Ear Truly Wireless Earbuds with Chrome Finish, 40H of Playtime, Quad Mic with ENC, Ultra Low Latency(up to 40 ms), Instacharge(10 min=120 min), BT v5.3(Carbon Black)View Details
₹1,199
Noise Buds N1 Pro in-Ear Truly Wireless Earbuds with Metallic Finish, ANC(Upto 32dB), 60H of Playtime, Dual Pairing, Instacharge(10 min=200 min), BT v5.3(Chrome Green)View Details
₹1,499
Noise Buds VS104 Truly Wireless Earbuds with 45H of Playtime, Quad Mic with ENC, Instacharge(10 min=200 min), 13mm Driver,Low Latency, BT v5.2 (Mint Green)View Details
₹799
Noise Newly Launched Air Clips Wireless Open Ear Earbuds with Chrome Finish, AirWave™ Technology,Up-to 40H Playtime, Dual Device Pairing, Quad Mic with ENC,12mm Driver,BTv5.4 (Pearl White)View Details
₹2,999
Noise Pure Pods Wireless Open Ear Earbuds with AirWave™ Technology,Up-to 80H Playtime,Quad Mic with ENC,16mm Neodymium Dynamic Driver,Detachable Pure Band,BTv5.3 (Power Black)View Details
₹2,499
Noise Buds X Prime in-Ear Truly Wireless Earbuds with 120H of Playtime, Quad Mic with ENC, Instacharge(10 min=200 min),Premium Dual Tone Finish, 11mm Driver, BT v5.3(Silver Grey)View Details
₹1,299
Sony WF-C700N Noise Cancellation Bluetooth Earbuds with Mic, TWS, Up to 20Hrs Battery, Adaptive Sound Control- BlackView Details
₹7,989
JBL Live Pro 2 Premium in Ear Wireless TWS Earbuds, ANC Earbuds, 40Hr Playtime, Dual Connect, Customized Bass with Headphones App, 6 Mics for Clear Calls, Wireless Charging, Alexa Built-in (Black)View Details
₹6,998
OnePlus Buds 3 in Ear TWS Bluetooth Earbuds with Upto 49dB Smart Adaptive Noise Cancellation,Hi-Res Sound Quality,Sliding Volume Control,10mins for 7Hours Fast Charging with Upto 44Hrs Playback(Gray)View Details
₹4,499
Sennheiser Sport True Wireless in Ear Earbuds Bluetooth Headphone with Mic, Designed in Germany, Adaptable Acoustics, Noise Cancellation, Touch Controls, IP54 and 27h Battery, 2Yr Warranty (Black)View Details
₹8,990
Sony WF-C500 Bluetooth Earbuds with Mic, TWS, Up to 20Hrs Battery-GreenView Details
₹4,490
JBL Quantum TWS Premium in Ear Wireless ANC Earbuds,Dual Connect, 10mm Drivers, Ultra Low Latency with USB-C Dongle, 24Hr Playtime,6 Mics for Clear Calls, Custom Bass with Headphones App, IPX4 (Black)View Details
₹9,999
JBL Tune Flex in Ear Wireless TWS Earbuds with Mic, ANC Earbuds, Customized Extra Bass with Headphones App, 32 Hrs Battery, 4-Mics, IPX4, Ambient Aware, Bluetooth 5.2 (Black)View Details
₹6,999
Noise has launched its latest Master Buds on Thursday in India in collaboration with Bose. These are the first-ever audio products from the brand after Bose's investment last year. The Noise Master Buds are available in three colours: Onyx, Silver, and Titanium and come with a unique design. Noise Buds also feature Active Noise Cancellation, dual pairing, and up to 44 hours of battery backup.
Noise Master Buds have launched in India at ₹7,999 and are available for pre-booking through Amazon and the official Noise e-store. Customers who pre-order the buds will get an instant ₹2,000 discount, bringing down the effective price to ₹5,999. Buyers will also get an extended year of warranty. They are available in three amazing colours: Onyx, Silver, and Titanium.
We got our hands on the Noise Master Buds before the official release, and here are our quick thoughts.
The case has a unique and unusual design with a flat top and rounded bottom. The front has a round metallic disc with concentric grooves, Noise branding, and the status LED. The brand calls it a mimicry of the position of a vinyl needle. All this gives the buds a fresh look that has never been seen before.
The flip-top cap feels similar to most generic earbuds at this price. But you get the Noise branding along with the “Sound by Bose” branding. There is a pairing button at the rear and a Type-C port for charging the buds.
The buds look very generic, though with some design tweaks like a black patch on them. You get tap controls on the stem with Noise branding and the same finish as the case. They are lightweight at about 4 grams per bud and 40 grams for the whole case including the buds.
The earbuds feature large 12.4mm PEEK and Titanium drivers for better efficiency and minimal distortion. They also support LDHC for high-quality sound over the air via Bluetooth. The buds also feature Active Noise Cancellation supported by three microphones per earbud to offer premium-grade noise cancellation.
On top of that, you get the sound tuning done by Bose. The sound is tuned to offer a well-balanced mix of bass, mid, and high frequencies. The initial impression of the sound quality is positive. But since I only got a few hours with the buds, I am reserving my final thoughts for the in-depth review of the Master Buds.
The buds also come with the Google Fast Pair feature for quick pairing and seamless connection. Dual device pairing lets you connect the buds with two devices simultaneously and switch between them without hassle. Noise claims 44 hours of battery playback with the buds including the case and offers 6 hours of playback with just a 10-minute charge.
