Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Technology / Gadgets/  Noise Master Buds launch in India with Bose collaboration: Check out our initial impressions

Noise Master Buds launch in India with Bose collaboration: Check out our initial impressions

Amit Rahi

Noise Master Buds launched in India with Bose collaboration, featuring ANC, dual pairing, 44-hour battery, and premium sound at 7,999.

Noise Master Buds launched with Bose-tuned sound, sleek design, ANC, and long battery life.
Our Picks

Our Picks

Noise has launched its latest Master Buds on Thursday in India in collaboration with Bose. These are the first-ever audio products from the brand after Bose's investment last year. The Noise Master Buds are available in three colours: Onyx, Silver, and Titanium and come with a unique design. Noise Buds also feature Active Noise Cancellation, dual pairing, and up to 44 hours of battery backup.

Noise Master Buds have launched in India at 7,999 and are available for pre-booking through Amazon and the official Noise e-store. Customers who pre-order the buds will get an instant 2,000 discount, bringing down the effective price to 5,999. Buyers will also get an extended year of warranty. They are available in three amazing colours: Onyx, Silver, and Titanium.

Noise Master Buds: Initial impressions

We got our hands on the Noise Master Buds before the official release, and here are our quick thoughts.

Unique case design

The case has a unique and unusual design with a flat top and rounded bottom. The front has a round metallic disc with concentric grooves, Noise branding, and the status LED. The brand calls it a mimicry of the position of a vinyl needle. All this gives the buds a fresh look that has never been seen before.

The flip-top cap feels similar to most generic earbuds at this price. But you get the Noise branding along with the “Sound by Bose" branding. There is a pairing button at the rear and a Type-C port for charging the buds.

The buds look very generic, though with some design tweaks like a black patch on them. You get tap controls on the stem with Noise branding and the same finish as the case. They are lightweight at about 4 grams per bud and 40 grams for the whole case including the buds.

Check out more Noise earbuds

Sound by Bose

The earbuds feature large 12.4mm PEEK and Titanium drivers for better efficiency and minimal distortion. They also support LDHC for high-quality sound over the air via Bluetooth. The buds also feature Active Noise Cancellation supported by three microphones per earbud to offer premium-grade noise cancellation.

On top of that, you get the sound tuning done by Bose. The sound is tuned to offer a well-balanced mix of bass, mid, and high frequencies. The initial impression of the sound quality is positive. But since I only got a few hours with the buds, I am reserving my final thoughts for the in-depth review of the Master Buds.

More earbuds under 10,000

Noise Master Buds features and pricing

The buds also come with the Google Fast Pair feature for quick pairing and seamless connection. Dual device pairing lets you connect the buds with two devices simultaneously and switch between them without hassle. Noise claims 44 hours of battery playback with the buds including the case and offers 6 hours of playback with just a 10-minute charge.

Similar articles for you

boAt Airdopes 300 TWS earbuds review: Impressive spatial audio and long playback at a reasonable price

Boult x Mustang Derby TWS earbuds review: Does this unique collaboration translate into quality audio?

boAt Nirvana Zenith earbuds review: Can these budget earbuds with advanced features rival premium brands?

Audio-Technica ATH-TWX7 TWS earbuds review: Stylish design meets premium sound at a pricey tag

Are ACEFIT Pro earbuds all about looks? A deep dive into design and performance

FAQs

Question : What is the price of the Noise Master Buds in India?

Ans : The Noise Master Buds are priced at ₹7,999, but pre-orders get an instant ₹2,000 discount, bringing the price down to ₹5,999.

Question : What colours are available for the Noise Master Buds?

Ans : The buds are available in three colours: Onyx, Silver, and Titanium.

Question : What are some key features of the Noise Master Buds?

Ans : Key features include Active Noise Cancellation, dual device pairing, Google Fast Pair, and up to 44 hours of battery backup.

Question : Who has Noise collaborated with for the Master Buds?

Ans : Noise has collaborated with Bose, and the earbuds feature sound tuning by Bose.

Question : What is the battery life of the Noise Master Buds?

Ans : The buds offer up to 44 hours of total playback time, with 6 hours of playback from just a 10-minute charge.

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Amit Rahi

I have immersed myself in the tech world for over five years, focusing my efforts on providing readers with in-depth reviews of gadgets. Exploring the ins and outs of the latest tech has been quite a journey. As a storyteller, my goal is to make tech both understandable and exciting for people like me who love gadgets.
Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.