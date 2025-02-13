Noise Buds N1 in-Ear Truly Wireless Earbuds with Chrome Finish, 40H of Playtime, Quad Mic with ENC, Ultra Low Latency(up to 40 ms), Instacharge(10 min=120 min), BT v5.3(Carbon Black)

Noise has launched its latest Master Buds on Thursday in India in collaboration with Bose. These are the first-ever audio products from the brand after Bose's investment last year. The Noise Master Buds are available in three colours: Onyx, Silver, and Titanium and come with a unique design. Noise Buds also feature Active Noise Cancellation, dual pairing, and up to 44 hours of battery backup.

Noise Master Buds have launched in India at ₹7,999 and are available for pre-booking through Amazon and the official Noise e-store. Customers who pre-order the buds will get an instant ₹2,000 discount, bringing down the effective price to ₹5,999. Buyers will also get an extended year of warranty. They are available in three amazing colours: Onyx, Silver, and Titanium.

Noise Master Buds: Initial impressions We got our hands on the Noise Master Buds before the official release, and here are our quick thoughts.

Unique case design The case has a unique and unusual design with a flat top and rounded bottom. The front has a round metallic disc with concentric grooves, Noise branding, and the status LED. The brand calls it a mimicry of the position of a vinyl needle. All this gives the buds a fresh look that has never been seen before.

The flip-top cap feels similar to most generic earbuds at this price. But you get the Noise branding along with the “Sound by Bose" branding. There is a pairing button at the rear and a Type-C port for charging the buds.

The buds look very generic, though with some design tweaks like a black patch on them. You get tap controls on the stem with Noise branding and the same finish as the case. They are lightweight at about 4 grams per bud and 40 grams for the whole case including the buds.

Sound by Bose The earbuds feature large 12.4mm PEEK and Titanium drivers for better efficiency and minimal distortion. They also support LDHC for high-quality sound over the air via Bluetooth. The buds also feature Active Noise Cancellation supported by three microphones per earbud to offer premium-grade noise cancellation.

On top of that, you get the sound tuning done by Bose. The sound is tuned to offer a well-balanced mix of bass, mid, and high frequencies. The initial impression of the sound quality is positive. But since I only got a few hours with the buds, I am reserving my final thoughts for the in-depth review of the Master Buds.

Noise Master Buds features and pricing The buds also come with the Google Fast Pair feature for quick pairing and seamless connection. Dual device pairing lets you connect the buds with two devices simultaneously and switch between them without hassle. Noise claims 44 hours of battery playback with the buds including the case and offers 6 hours of playback with just a 10-minute charge.

FAQs Question : What is the price of the Noise Master Buds in India? Ans : The Noise Master Buds are priced at ₹7,999, but pre-orders get an instant ₹2,000 discount, bringing the price down to ₹5,999. Question : What colours are available for the Noise Master Buds? Ans : The buds are available in three colours: Onyx, Silver, and Titanium. Question : What are some key features of the Noise Master Buds? Ans : Key features include Active Noise Cancellation, dual device pairing, Google Fast Pair, and up to 44 hours of battery backup. Question : Who has Noise collaborated with for the Master Buds? Ans : Noise has collaborated with Bose, and the earbuds feature sound tuning by Bose. Question : What is the battery life of the Noise Master Buds? Ans : The buds offer up to 44 hours of total playback time, with 6 hours of playback from just a 10-minute charge.