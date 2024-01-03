Noise vs Fastrack: 10 Best smartwatch choices for men with style and rich looks

Today's generation has a tendency to chase the best brands and their trendiest collections. When we talk about wearable technology, smartwatches have become a crucial accessory, not just for their functionality but also as a statement of style and tech-savviness. Noise and Fastrack stand out in this evolving market, each offering unique features and designs that cater to the modern man's needs. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Noise Smartwatch, known for its innovative features and cutting-edge technology, has carved a niche in the smartwatch industry. It offers a range of models that are not just gadgets but fashion statements, blending seamlessly with both casual and formal wear. With features like health tracking, customizable watch faces, and connectivity with smartphones, Noise Smartwatches go beyond merely telling time; they become an extension of one's personal and professional lifestyle.

Fastrack, on the other hand, has been a long-standing favorite among the youth for its trendy designs and affordable prices. The brand has evolved from watches to smart wearables, capturing the essence of youthful zest and vigor. Fastrack smartwatches are known for their durability, stylish designs, and user-friendly interfaces, making them a popular choice for those new to the world of smart wearables.

Choosing between Noise Smartwatch and Fastrack can be challenging, as both brands offer compelling features. This comparison aims to provide a comprehensive look at the top 10 choices for men from both brands, evaluating them based on design, functionality, price, and user experience. Whether you're a fitness enthusiast looking for a watch that can keep up with your rigorous workout routine, a professional needing a smart device to manage your busy schedule, or someone who just wants to keep up with the latest tech trends, this guide will help you find the perfect smartwatch.

As smartwatches continue to evolve, they're becoming more than just devices; they're fashion accessories, fitness coaches, and mini-smartphones all on your wrist. In this article, we'll dive deep into the world of Noise Smartwatch and Fastrack, helping you make an informed decision to suit your lifestyle and preferences. Stay tuned to uncover which brand's offerings will elevate your daily life and style.

1. Noise Newly Launched Endeavour Sturdy Design 1.46" AMOLED Display Smart Watch, BT Calling, SoS Technology, Rapid Health & 100+ Sports Modes- (Teal Blue)

This durable smartwatch allows you to live hands-free with call capability right on your wrist. The eye-catching 1.46 inch AMOLED display is crisp and bright, making it easy to read even in direct sunlight at 600 nits. A stress-free design featuring impact resistance means you can wear it around the clock and during workouts with peace of mind. The Noise Health Suite offers health monitoring features like blood oxygen level, sleep quality and heart rate tracking to help you optimize your wellbeing. Choose from over 100 sports modes so you can track your daily run, swim or yoga routine. Best of all, the built-in SoS technology lets you activate an emergency call to a contact of your choice with just 5 presses of a button, giving you extra peace of mind wherever your daily adventures take you.

Specifications of Noise Newly Launched Endeavour Sturdy Design 1.46" AMOLED Display Smart Watch, BT Calling, SoS Technology, Rapid Health & 100+ Sports Modes- (Teal Blue):

Display: 1.46" AMOLED

Features: BT Calling, SoS Technology, Rapid Health

Sports Modes: 100+

Color: Teal Blue

Pros Cons 1.46" AMOLED display for clear visuals. Limited color options. Advanced health tracking features. May be expensive for some users. Supports over 100 sports modes. BT Calling and SoS Technology for added convenience.

2. Noise ColorFit Ultra 3 Bluetooth Calling Smart Watch with Biggest 1.96" AMOLED Display, Premium Metallic Build, Functional Crown, Gesture Control with Silicon Strap (Teal Blue) This smartwatch takes sleek, sporty style and packs it with health and fitness tracking features to keep you motivated. The ColorFit Ultra 3 features a massive 1.96" AMOLED display with gesture control, so you can check notifications, stats and more with just a swipe of your wrist. It tracks all-day activity like steps, calories burned and distance traveled, and monitors your heart rate and blood oxygen levels to keep tabs on your fitness progress. The integrated crown lets you navigate menus and apps effortlessly, while Bluetooth calling lets you leave your phone behind. The premium metallic build gives it a durable, attractive look that goes with any outfit, and the functional silicon strap ensures comfort during workouts. With its stylish design and robust set of health and wellness tracking tools, this smartwatch helps you live healthier - one step, one workout and one breath at a time.

Specifications of Noise ColorFit Ultra 3 Bluetooth Calling Smart Watch with Biggest 1.96" AMOLED Display, Premium Metallic Build, Functional Crown, Gesture Control with Silicon Strap (Teal Blue): Display: 1.96" AMOLED

Build: Premium Metallic, Functional Crown

Features: Bluetooth Calling, Gesture Control

Strap: Silicon, Teal Blue

Pros Cons Largest 1.96" AMOLED display in its range. Silicon straps may not appeal to all. Premium metallic build with a functional crown. Gesture control feature. Bluetooth calling support.

3. Fastrack Limitless FS2 with 1.91" Super UltraVU Display|BT Calling|Advanced ATS Chipset|Functional Crown|320x385 Pixel Resolution|100+ Sports Mode & Watchfaces|Calculator|IP68 Smartwatch

The Fastrack Limitless FS2 packs serious style and substance into a sleek smartwatch. Its expansive 1.91-inch Super UltraVU display delivers razor-sharp 320 x 385 resolution and a choice of 100+ vibrant watch faces, so you'll always look your best. The FS2 monitors key health metrics, including heart rate, sleep and blood oxygen, while its 100+ sports modes help you train smarter with real-time feedback. An advanced ATS chipset ensures seamless Bluetooth connectivity and calling from your wrist, while a functional rotating crown provides intuitive navigation. Fully water resistant to 165 feet, the FS2 is your perfect companion for workouts, adventures and everyday life. All in a design that's as sophisticated as it is functional, the Limitless FS2 proves smartwatches don't have to be boring - they bring energy, excitement and endless possibilities to your wrist.

Specifications of Fastrack Limitless FS2 with 1.91" Super UltraVU Display|BT Calling|Advanced ATS Chipset|Functional Crown|320x385 Pixel Resolution|100+ Sports Mode & Watchfaces|Calculator|IP68 Smartwatch:

Display: 1.91" Super UltraVU, 320x385 pixels

Features: BT Calling, Advanced ATS Chipset, Functional Crown

Sports Modes: 100+

Other: Calculator, IP68 rating

Pros Cons 1.91" Super UltraVU display for enhanced visuals. The functional crown may not be intuitive for all users. Advanced ATS chipset for superior performance. Over 100 sports modes and watchfaces. BT calling feature and IP68 rating.

4. Fastrack Limitless X|Large 1.91" Hd Display|700 Nits|Singlesync Bt Calling|Advanced Chipset|100+ Sports Modes & Watchfaces|Auto Stress Monitor|24X7 Health Suite| Ip68 Smartwatch, Black

Put the world's largest smartwatch display on your wrist and unleash a whole new level of performance. The Fastrack Limitless X features a massive 1.91" HD UltraVU display for unparalleled visibility, along with 100+ sports modes to fuel your active lifestyle. Track your workouts with precision using the advanced running, cycling and yoga modes, while the 24/7 health suite monitors your stress levels, heart rate and blood oxygen throughout the day. Sync your favorite contacts to the built-in Bluetooth calling, then switch effortlessly between activities with the advanced chipset. When it's time to power down, enjoy the wide selection of watch faces and alarms. Built with an IP68 water resistance rating, this smartwatch is ready for anything - from the gym to the pool and everywhere in between. So, go ahead and make the limitless possible - the Fastrack Limitless X has you covered.

Specifications of Fastrack Limitless X|Large 1.91" Hd Display|700 Nits|Singlesync Bt Calling|Advanced Chipset|100+ Sports Modes & Watchfaces|Auto Stress Monitor|24X7 Health Suite| Ip68 Smartwatch, Black:

Display: 1.91" HD, 700 Nits

Features: SingleSync BT Calling, Advanced Chipset, Auto Stress Monitor

Sports Modes: 100+

Health Suite: 24x7

Color: Black, IP68 rating

Pros Cons Large 1.91" HD display with 700 Nits brightness. Black color may not suit all tastes. Advanced chipset for efficient performance. Over 100 sports modes and watchfaces. Auto stress monitor and 24x7 health suite.

5. Noise Pulse 2 Max 1.85" Display, Bluetooth Calling Smart Watch, 10 Days Battery, 550 NITS Brightness, Smart DND, 100 Sports Modes, Smartwatch for Men and Women (Jade Green) This smartwatch takes the fitness tracker to another level. The massive 1.85-inch display lets you read notifications and stats even in direct sunlight thanks to its 550 nits of brightness. Make and take calls directly from your wrist using Bluetooth, manage contacts and dial from the simple dial pad. The Tru Sync technology ensures a stable and speedy connection while conserving battery life. When you need downtime, activate the smart DND mode for uninterrupted sleep. The Noise Health Suite gives you over 100 sports modes and fitness tracking features to start you on your wellness journey. The NoiseFit app lets you customize watch faces and manage notifications from over 150 cloud-based options. The long 10-day battery life means you can wear this watch for over a week without charging it.

Specifications of Noise Pulse 2 Max 1.85" Display, Bluetooth Calling Smart Watch, 10 Days Battery, 550 NITS Brightness, Smart DND, 100 Sports Modes, Smartwatch for Men and Women (Jade Green): Display: 1.85", 550 NITS Brightness

Features: Bluetooth Calling, Smart DND

Battery: 10 Days

Sports Modes: 100

Color: Jade Green

Pros Cons 1.85" display with 550 NITS brightness. Jade Green color might not appeal to everyone. Long battery life of up to 10 days. Bluetooth calling and Smart DND features. Over 100 sports modes for fitness enthusiasts.

6. Noise Arc 1.38" Advanced Bluetooth Calling Smart Watch, 550 NITS Brightness, 100 Sports Modes, 100+ Watch Faces, 7-Day Battery, IP68 Rated (Jet Black) The Noise Arc 1.38" Advanced Bluetooth Calling Smart Watch lets you make and take calls effortlessly while tracking your activity and health. Its round dial makes a stylish statement, while the 1.38" TFT screen provides vibrant visuals with 550 nits of brightness for outdoor visibility. Advanced Bluetooth calling and Tru SyncTM technology ensure stable connections during phone calls, while the 7-day battery life keeps you powered up for longer. Track your workouts with 100 sports modes and monitor key health stats with the Noise Health SuiteTM app, all from your wrist. The watch is water resistant up to 164 feet and comes with a charger, warranty card and manual. While not a medical device, the readings can provide valuable health insights to complement your lifestyle.

Specifications of Noise Arc 1.38" Advanced Bluetooth Calling Smart Watch, 550 NITS Brightness, 100 Sports Modes, 100+ Watch Faces, 7-Day Battery, IP68 Rated (Jet Black): Display: 1.38", 550 NITS Brightness

Features: Advanced Bluetooth Calling, 100+ Watch Faces

Battery: 7-Day

Sports Modes: 100

Rating: IP68

Color: Jet Black

Pros Cons Compact 1.38" display with high brightness. Smaller displays may not suit users preferring larger screens. Advanced Bluetooth calling feature. Over 100 sports modes and watch faces. 7-day battery life and IP68 rating.

7. Fastrack Reflex Vox Smartwatch|Alexa Built-in|Bright HD Display|Upto 10 Days Battery|5 ATM Water Resistance|Multiple Sports Modes|100+ Watchfaces|24x7 HRM|Sp02|Stress Monitor|Camera & Music Control

This full-featured smartwatch from Fastrack packs a punch with features to make your life easier. The large 1.69" HD touchscreen display is bright and crisp, making it easy to read notifications and interact with the built-in Alexa voice assistant. Command Alexa to set reminders, alarms, check the weather, control smart home devices and more, all from your wrist. With up to 10 days of battery life on a single charge, you'll have plenty of juice to track your health and fitness 24/7. The Fastrack Reflex monitors heart rate, blood oxygen levels, and tracks menstrual cycles to give you actionable health insights. It also detects stress levels and tracks sleep stages at night. The 5 ATM water resistance means you can wear the watch in the shower or swimming. Choose from over 100 unique watch faces to match your outfit and mood. Control your music and camera from your wrist. All packed into a stylish yet functional smartwatch.

Specifications of Fastrack Reflex Vox Smartwatch|Alexa Built-in|Bright HD Display|Upto 10 Days Battery|5 ATM Water Resistance|Multiple Sports Modes|100+ Watchfaces|24x7 HRM|Sp02|Stress Monitor|Camera & Music Control:

Features: Alexa Built-in, 5 ATM Water Resistance, Camera & Music Control

Display: Bright HD

Battery: Up to 10 Days

Sports Modes: Multiple

Health Monitoring: 24x7 HRM, Sp02, Stress Monitor

Watchfaces: 100+

Pros Cons Alexa built-in for smart assistance. Battery life may vary based on usage. Bright HD display for clear visibility. 5 ATM water resistance and multiple sports modes. Stress monitoring and health tracking features.

8. Fastrack FS1 Pro Smartwatch|World’s First 1.96" Super AMOLED Arched Display with Highest Resolution of 410x502|SingleSync BT Calling|NitroFast Charging|110+ Sports Modes|200+ Watchfaces This smartwatch wants to wrap itself around your wrist and never let go. The Fastrack FS1 Pro features the world's first 1.96" Super AMOLED arched display, giving you razor-sharp 410x502 resolution and always-on functionality in a stylish curved design. SingleSync Bluetooth calling lets you take calls and reply to texts from your watch with up to 100 Android or 50 iOS contacts. NitroFast charging juices up a full day's battery in just 10 minutes, while 110+ sports modes and 200+ watch faces let you customize every aspect of your daily digital companion. Health tracking features like stress monitoring, 24/7 heart rate, sleep tracking and blood oxygen saturation keep tabs on your wellbeing. An AI voice assistant handles all your commands at the tap of a wrist. This smartwatch packs a huge amount of technology and functionality into a sleek, sporty package that wants nothing more than to help you live life to the fullest - and look good while doing it.

Specifications of Fastrack FS1 Pro Smartwatch|World’s First 1.96" Super AMOLED Arched Display with Highest Resolution of 410x502|SingleSync BT Calling|NitroFast Charging|110+ Sports Modes|200+ Watchfaces: Display: 1.96" Super AMOLED Arched, 410x502 resolution

Features: SingleSync BT Calling, NitroFast Charging

Sports Modes: 110+

Watchfaces: 200+

Pros Cons Largest 1.96" Super AMOLED display in its category. May be on the higher end of the price spectrum. High resolution for detailed visuals. NitroFast Charging technology. Over 110 sports modes and 200+ watchfaces.

9. Noise Newly Launched ColorFit Pro 5 Max 1.96" AMOLED Display Smart Watch, BT Calling, Post Training Workout Analysis, VO2 Max, Rapid Health, 5X Faster Data Transfer - Elite Silver This smartwatch means serious business. The Noise ColorFit Pro 5 Max packs a 1.96" AMOLED display that shows everything in stunning clarity, from your favorite apps to your health stats in a single glance. With Rapid Health monitoring, you can measure your heart rate, blood oxygen, and stress levels with a single tap to stay on top of your well-being. Post-workout recovery analysis, VO2 max, and training load insights give you an athletic edge, helping you maximize your fitness potential with precise data. Customize the lower button and create your own watch faces so this smartwatch truly reflects your personality. The SOS feature lets you save up to 5 emergency contacts and call for help within seconds if needed. Read messages and see emoji support to understand the emotion behind the text at a glance. The Elite Silver case and silicone blend strap make a stylish yet functional complement to your active lifestyle. This smartwatch means all work and no play? Not a chance.

Specifications of Noise Newly Launched ColorFit Pro 5 Max 1.96" AMOLED Display Smart Watch, BT Calling, Post Training Workout Analysis, VO2 Max, Rapid Health, 5X Faster Data Transfer - Elite Silver: Display: 1.96" AMOLED

Features: BT Calling, Post Training Workout Analysis, VO2 Max, Rapid Health

Data Transfer: 5X Faster

Color: Elite Silver

Pros Cons Large 1.96" AMOLED display for better viewing. Elite Silver color might not be everyone's preference. Features like VO2 Max and Rapid Health tracking. 5X Faster data transfer. BT calling support for convenience.

10. Fastrack New Limitless Glide Advanced UltraVU HD Display|BT Calling|ATS Chipset|100+ Sports Modes & Watchfaces|Calculator|Voice Assistant|in-Built Games|24 * 7 Health Suite|IP68 Smartwatch(Black)

The Fastrack Limitless Glide is an ultra-advanced smartwatch designed to push your limits. Its UltraVU HD display comes to life in vivid colors, while Bluetooth calling and quick reply options keep you connected on the go. An advanced ATS chipset powers everything with zero lag, and over 100 sports modes - from running to swimming - track your workouts with AI coaching. Check your calendar, use the calculator, or play built-in games when you need a break. Then, dive back into 24/7 health tracking with a SpO2 sensor and automatic stress monitor. IP68 water resistance means you can wear it in the rain or pool. The rechargeable battery lasts up to 7 days of standard use or 3 days with Bluetooth calling active. In short, the Limitless Glide gives you everything you need to stay motivated, connected, and on top of your day - without limits.

Specifications of Fastrack New Limitless Glide Advanced UltraVU HD Display|BT Calling|ATS Chipset|100+ Sports Modes & Watchfaces|Calculator|Voice Assistant|in-Built Games|24 * 7 Health Suite|IP68 Smartwatch(Black):

Display: Advanced UltraVU HD

Features: BT Calling, ATS Chipset, Voice Assistant, in-Built Games

Sports Modes: 100+

Health Suite: 24/7

Rating: IP68

Color: Black

Pros Cons Advanced UltraVU HD display for superior clarity. In-built games may not appeal to a professional audience. BT calling and ATS chipset for enhanced functionality. Over 100 sports modes and watchfaces. Voice assistant and 24/7 health suite.

Top 3 features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Noise Newly Launched Endeavour 1.46" AMOLED Display BT Calling SoS Technology Noise ColorFit Ultra 3 1.96" AMOLED Display Premium Metallic Build Gesture Control Fastrack Limitless FS2 1.91" Super UltraVU Display Advanced ATS Chipset 320x385 Pixel Resolution Fastrack Limitless X 1.91" HD Display, 700 Nits SingleSync BT Calling Advanced Chipset Noise Pulse 2 Max 1.85" Display, 550 NITS Brightness 10 Days Battery Life Smart DND Noise Arc 1.38" Display, 550 NITS Brightness Advanced Bluetooth Calling 7-Day Battery Life Fastrack Reflex Vox Alexa Built-in Bright HD Display 5 ATM Water Resistance Fastrack FS1 Pro 1.96" Super AMOLED Arched Display NitroFast Charging 110+ Sports Modes Noise ColorFit Pro 5 Max 1.96" AMOLED Display Post Training Workout Analysis 5X Faster Data Transfer Fastrack New Limitless Glide Advanced UltraVU HD Display Voice Assistant ATS Chipset

Best value for money Fastrack Limitless X has everything you need for a healthy and active lifestyle, all packed into a sleek, feature-packed smartwatch. The massive 1.91" HD Ultra Vu display makes everything from workouts to calendar alerts pop, while the advanced health monitoring tools help keep you on track. Track your heart rate, blood oxygen levels and stress, get activity and sleep insights, and be alerted when health readings are abnormal. The built-in sports modes cover over 100 activities, from running to swimming, automatically detecting exercises and providing real-time stats. You'll never miss an important call again with integrated Bluetooth calling, and the IP68 water resistance means it can handle sweat and splashes during any activity. Powered by an advanced chipset, Fastrack Limitless X performs at the top of its game, so you can too.

Best overall product Fastrack Reflex Vox Smartwatch is packed with features to keep up with your active lifestyle. The large 1.69" HD display with a vibrant touchscreen and premium controls lets you see notifications, activity stats and the 100+ stylish watch faces clearly. Alexa is built-in so you can get information and control your smart home with just your voice. The 10-day battery life means you don't have to worry about charging often. The 5ATM water resistance lets you wear it in the pool or shower. Multiple sports modes help you track workouts while the 24/7 heart rate monitor, blood oxygen tracker, and stress monitor keep tabs on your health. The Fastrack Reflex Vox also has a menstrual cycle tracker to help you understand your body better. Control your music and camera remotely from your wrist. Wear this smartwatch and unleash your potential.

How to choose between the Best Noise Smartwatch and Fastrack Smartwatch? Choosing between the best Noise and Fastrack smartwatches involves considering several factors that align with your personal needs and lifestyle. Here's a guide to help you make an informed decision:

Purpose and Usage: 1. Fitness and Health Tracking: If you prioritize health and fitness tracking, opt for a Noise smartwatch, known for its advanced health features.

2. Fashion and Style: For a more fashion-forward choice that aligns with the latest trends, consider Fastrack smartwatches.

Compatibility with Your Devices: Ensure the smartwatch is compatible with your smartphone, whether it's iOS or Android. Both Noise and Fastrack offer models compatible with most devices.

Battery Life: If you prefer a watch that requires less frequent charging, compare the battery life of models from both brands. Noise generally offers longer battery life.

Design and Display: Consider the watch's display size, type, and design. Noise offers sleek, modern designs, while Fastrack focuses on youthful and trendy looks.

Features and Functionality: List the features you need, like GPS, heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, or water resistance. Noise tends to have more comprehensive health and fitness features, whereas Fastrack offers essential smartwatch functionalities with a focus on design.

Budget and Price Range: Determine your budget. Fastrack smartwatches are generally more budget-friendly, while Noise offers a range of moderate to premium prices.

Brand Reputation and After-Sales Service: Research customer reviews and after-sales service for both brands. A good warranty and responsive customer service can be crucial for tech products.

Customization Options: Check if the smartwatches allow for strap changes or customizable watch faces to match your style.

Durability: Consider the build quality and durability, especially if you lead an active lifestyle.

User Experience and Reviews: Look for user reviews and ratings to understand real-world performance and satisfaction levels with each brand.

By weighing these factors, you can choose a smartwatch that not only meets your technological needs but also fits your personal style and budget.

FAQs Question : What are the key differences between Noise and Fastrack smartwatches? Ans : Noise Smartwatches typically offer advanced health tracking features, customizable interfaces, and a sleek design. They are geared towards a tech-savvy audience. Fastrack smartwatches, conversely, focus on durability, trendy designs, and user-friendly features, appealing more to the fashion-conscious and younger demographic. Question : How do Noise smartwatches perform in terms of battery life compared to Fastrack? Ans : Noise Smartwatches generally offer robust battery life, with some models lasting up to a week on a single charge, depending on usage. Fastrack smartwatches also provide decent battery performance, but it may vary based on the model and usage patterns. Question : Are both Noise and Fastrack smartwatches compatible with iOS and Android devices? Ans : Yes, both brands offer smartwatches that are compatible with iOS and Android devices. This ensures seamless connectivity and synchronization with a wide range of smartphones. Question : Can I use these smartwatches for fitness tracking and health monitoring? Ans : Absolutely. Noise Smartwatches are well-known for their comprehensive health and fitness tracking features, including heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, and various sports modes. Fastrack also offers fitness tracking capabilities, though they might be less extensive than Noise's offerings. Question : What is the price range for Noise and Fastrack smartwatches? Ans : Noise Smartwatches are priced competitively, often ranging from moderate to slightly premium, depending on the model and features. Fastrack smartwatches are generally more budget-friendly, making them accessible to a wider audience.

