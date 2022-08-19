Noise Xtreme Bluetooth Neckband launched in India: Check price, specs and more

Noise Xtreme Bluetooth Neckband launched in India: Check price, specs and more2 min read . 05:54 PM IST
- The all new neckbands from Noise are equipped with environmental sound reduction technology to eliminate background disturbances.
Noise has launched its Xtreme Bluetooth Neckbands in India. These neckbands come with 10mm drivers and feature the Hyper Sync technology that could automatically connect the neckband to the most recently paired device as soon as both earbuds are separated.
Interestingly, the all new neckbands from Noise are equipped with environmental sound reduction technology to eliminate background disturbances. These neckbands feature three different colours options and are IPX5 water resistant rated. Noise also claims that this device offers a playback time of more than 100 hours.
The Noise all new neckbands are priced at ₹3,999 but are currently available on sale for ₹1,599. It is noteworthy that the introductory price of these neckbands will last till the end of the day.
The Noise Xtreme Bluetooth Neckband has 10mm drivers and comes with environmental sound reduction technology to eliminate background sounds and enhance the quality of sound. Moreover, the trademark Hyper Sync technology would further help the device to automatically connect the neckband to the most recently paired device as soon as both the earbuds are separated.
The all new neckband from Noise supports Bluetooth v5.2 and supports IPX5 water resistant rated protection. These neckbands from Noise also feature dual pairing that allows users to pair with two devices and switch between devices.
Noise claims that the Noise Xtreme Bluetooth Neckband offers a playback time of more than 100 hours on a single charge when played at 70 per cent volume and a standby time of up to 500 hours. Additionally, these neckbands also sport a trademark Instacharge feature which is believed to provide 20 hours of playback time with just 10 minutes of charging. Talking about the weight, these neckbands weigh about 30 grams.
To recall, Noise ColorFit Ultra 2 Buzz smartwatch has been recently launched in India. Noise claims that it is the first smartwatch that it has launched in India with both an AMOLED display and Bluetooth calling. It is fitted with an inbuilt microphone and speaker to answer calls. Interestingly, users can also reject or silence incoming calls directly from the wearable. Moreover, the smartwatch features an Always on Display (AOD) functionality that lets users keep track of time, date, and steps count without tapping the screen or power button.
