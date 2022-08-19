Noise Xtreme Bluetooth Neckband launched in India: Check price, specs and more

To recall, Noise ColorFit Ultra 2 Buzz smartwatch has been recently launched in India. Noise claims that it is the first smartwatch that it has launched in India with both an AMOLED display and Bluetooth calling. It is fitted with an inbuilt microphone and speaker to answer calls. Interestingly, users can also reject or silence incoming calls directly from the wearable. Moreover, the smartwatch features an Always on Display (AOD) functionality that lets users keep track of time, date, and steps count without tapping the screen or power button.