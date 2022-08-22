NoiseFit Core 2 smartwatch launched in India: Check price, specs & offer details

The wearable from Noise comes with the ability to track steps as well. This smartwatch includes 50 Sports modes and an option to see the activity history. NoiseFit Core 2 features a 230mAh battery which Noise claims can deliver up to seven days of battery life. According to Noise, this smartwatch can offer up to 30 days of battery life (stand by time) and the battery would get charged in about two hours.