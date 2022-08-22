NoiseFit Core 2 smartwatch launched in India: Check price, specs & offer details

NoiseFit Core 2 is originally priced at ₹3,999. But interested buyers can get it at a lower price of ₹1,799 after the discount. It can be bought via Flipkart or the company's official website. NoiseFit Core 2 comes in Jet Black, Midnight Blue, Silver Grey, Rose Pink, and Olive Green colours.
Noise, an Indian tech giant, has recently launched its new NoiseFit Core 2 in the county. The wearable comes just a few weeks after the launch of ColorFit Ultra 2 Buzz. The wearable features a SpO2 monitor, continuous heart rate monitoring, a 1.23-inch LCD display and more. The smartwatch brand claims that NoiseFit Core 2 comes with 100 cloud-based watch faces.
Price of NoiseFit Core 2
This Noise smartwatch is originally priced at ₹3,999. But interested buyers can get it at a lower price of ₹1,799 after the discount. It can be bought via Walmart-owned Flipkart or the company's official website. NoiseFit Core 2 comes in Jet Black, Midnight Blue, Silver Grey, Rose Pink, and Olive Green colours.
Features and specifications of NoiseFit Core 2
This smartwatch has a circular dial and metallic finish. It has a lightweight design and features a 1.28-inch LCD display with support for 240 x 240 pixels resolution with 500nits of peak brightness.
NoiseFit Core 2 is equipped with health features like SpO2 monitoring, 24 x 7 heart rate tracking and more. It can also measure sleeping patterns and stress levels. Noise claims that NoiseFit Core 2 has a breadth tracker as well.
The wearable from Noise comes with the ability to track steps as well. This smartwatch includes 50 Sports modes and an option to see the activity history. NoiseFit Core 2 features a 230mAh battery which Noise claims can deliver up to seven days of battery life. According to Noise, this smartwatch can offer up to 30 days of battery life (stand by time) and the battery would get charged in about two hours.
Moreover, this smartwatch from Noise is compatible with both iOS and Android. NoiseFit Core 2 also packs features like remote music control, camera controls, flashlight, Find my Phone, Do not Disturb mode, wake gesture, alarm, and more. This smartwatch has an IP68 water-resistant rating.
Meanwhile, Noise ColorFit Ultra 2 Buzz smartwatch has also been launched in India. Noise claims that it is the first smartwatch that it has launched in India with both an AMOLED display and Bluetooth calling.
