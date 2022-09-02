Nokia 2660 Flip classic phone returns in India: Price, specs and other details

“Our flip phones have always been incredibly popular with seniors, but more recently, we are seeing younger audiences adopt the feature phone trend thanks to their simple-to-use functionality, signature durability and extended battery life and of course stylish design #ClassicsCalling . The Nokia 2660 Flip is a reliable companion for all ages. These new launches will help us strengthen our Number 1 position in value in the feature phone category," said Sanmeet Singh Kochhar, vice president, HMD Global-India and MENA.