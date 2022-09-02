Nokia 2660 Flip classic phone returns in India: Price, specs and other details

Nokia 2660 Flip classic phone returns in India: Price, specs and other details2 min read . 01:19 PM IST
HMD Global-owned Nokia has expanded its feature phone lineup in India. This time with the return of the class Nokia 2660 Flip phone. The phone offers dual screen - a top small screen and a secondary large display that remains hidden until flipped forward. There is also a T9 keyboard on the feature phone.
Nokia 2660 Flip: Price and availability
Nokia 2660 Flip feature phone carries a price tag of ₹4,699. It is offered in blue, black and red colour options. It will be available at retail stores across the country along with Nokia online store and major e-commerce websites.
Nokia 2660 Flip: Specifications
Nokia 2660 Flip is equipped with a 2.8-inch inner display. The screen has a zoomed-in interface to help senior citizens read what is on the screen without trying so hard. The other screen is not interactive. But it shows time, date and other alerts.
Accessibility feature on the phone include a hearing aid compatibility (HAC) on the phone. The feature phone also has tactile buttons that aid in navigation. Nokia says that the T9 keyboard on Nokia 2660 Flip can produce a “crystal-clear" sound when one types.
The device houses a 1,450mAh battery. Nokia claims that the feature phone can deliver hours of battery life on a single charge. The phone also comes with the iconic Snake game and wireless radio connection. There is also a dedicated emergency button on the device to quickly reach up to 5 of your contacts in case of emergency.
“Our flip phones have always been incredibly popular with seniors, but more recently, we are seeing younger audiences adopt the feature phone trend thanks to their simple-to-use functionality, signature durability and extended battery life and of course stylish design #ClassicsCalling . The Nokia 2660 Flip is a reliable companion for all ages. These new launches will help us strengthen our Number 1 position in value in the feature phone category," said Sanmeet Singh Kochhar, vice president, HMD Global-India and MENA.
