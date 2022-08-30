Nokia 2660 flip phone to launch soon in India: Check launch date, features

Nokia 2660 flip phone to launch soon in India: Check launch date, features2 min read . 01:39 PM IST
- Recently, Nokia Mobile India has taken to Twitter to announce the launch of their upcoming foldable feature phone.
HDMI Global, a company that holds the license to manufacture Nokia branded handsets would launch a new Nokia phone in India. As per the handset manufacturer, Nokia 2660 flip phone will be launched on August 30, 2022 in the country.
Recently, Nokia Mobile India has taken to Twitter to announce the launch of their upcoming foldable feature phone. "Cutting the call is fun again. The all new Nokia 2260 Flip on August 30. #ClassicsCaliing #Nokia2660Flip", tweeted the smartphone company.
Moreover, the smartphone manufacturer has launched Nokia 2660 flip phone globally and now plans to bring the device in India.
As the name suggests, this upcoming handset from Nokia comes with a flip design. It features a big display of 2.8-inch, and offers long-lasting battery support of 1450mAh removable battery. This device offers 4G connectivity with VoLTE support.
Additionally, the flip phone comes with a microSD card and runs on the Series 30+ operating system. This smartphone is equipped with a VGA camera and offers FM Radio support.
To recall, Nokia 8210 4G phone was launched in India. The phone is priced at ₹3,999 and can be purchased via Amazon and Nokia online store along with offline retail stores across the country. Major highlight of the device is that it is a classic feature phone that comes with 4G connectivity. Nokia claims that the handset has a standby time of up to 27 days on a single battery charge.
Nokia 8210 4G comes in two colour options- Blue and Red. It features the classic Nokia 8210 body with redesigned and redefined looks. The feature phone is equipped with a 2.8-inch display with zoom UI and an easy-to-use interface. When compared to other feature phones, the screen of Nokia 8210 4G is slightly larger.
Nokia is giving a one-year replacement warranty to the buyers of the new Nokia phone. The handset comes powered by Unisoc T107 chipset. It packs 48MB RAM paired with 128MB internal storage. The phone features a microSD card slot which can be used to expand the storage up to 32GB.
