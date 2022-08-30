Nokia 2660 flip phone to launch soon in India: Check launch date, features

To recall, Nokia 8210 4G phone was launched in India. The phone is priced at ₹3,999 and can be purchased via Amazon and Nokia online store along with offline retail stores across the country. Major highlight of the device is that it is a classic feature phone that comes with 4G connectivity. Nokia claims that the handset has a standby time of up to 27 days on a single battery charge.

