Nokia 2780 Flip phone debuts with Qualcomm processor: All details

Meanwhile, the company has re-introduced the Nokia 2660 Flip phone in India. The phone offers dual screen - a top small screen and a secondary large display that remains hidden until flipped forward. There is also a T9 keyboard on the feature phone. Nokia 2660 Flip feature phone carries a price tag of ₹4,699. It is offered in blue, black and red colour options. It is equipped with a 2.8-inch inner display and houses a 1,450mAh battery. Nokia claims that the feature phone can deliver hours of battery life on a single charge. The feature phone also features the iconic Snake game and wireless radio connection.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}