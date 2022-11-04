Nokia 2780 Flip phone debuts with Qualcomm processor: All details

HMD Global-owned Nokia has launched a new feature phone with the clamshell design. Dubbed Nokia 2780 Flip, the phone comes with support for FM Radio and is offered in two colour options. It features T9 keyboard design and offers 4G VoLTE connectivity. The all-new Nokia feature phone is available in the US at present. The company has not revealed whether the handset will be available in other markets.
HMD Global-owned Nokia has launched a new feature phone with the clamshell design. Dubbed Nokia 2780 Flip, the phone comes with support for FM Radio and is offered in two colour options. It features T9 keyboard design and offers 4G VoLTE connectivity. The all-new Nokia feature phone is available in the US at present. The company has not revealed whether the handset will be available in other markets.
Nokia 2780 Flip price
The Nokia 2780 Flip comes with a price tag of $89.99, which roughly translates to ₹7,400. Buyers can choose from Blue and Red colour variants of the device. As per Nokia US website, the phone’s estimated shipping date is November 7.
Nokia 2780 Flip price
The Nokia 2780 Flip comes with a price tag of $89.99, which roughly translates to ₹7,400. Buyers can choose from Blue and Red colour variants of the device. As per Nokia US website, the phone’s estimated shipping date is November 7.
Nokia 2780 specifications
Nokia 2780 Flip phone has a clamshell design and features dual screens. On the back cover, there is a 1.77-inch TFT display, while the phone’s main screen measures 2.7-inch TFT screen. The handset comes powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 214 processor offering a peak downlink of 150Mbps.
Nokia 2780 specifications
Nokia 2780 Flip phone has a clamshell design and features dual screens. On the back cover, there is a 1.77-inch TFT display, while the phone’s main screen measures 2.7-inch TFT screen. The handset comes powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 214 processor offering a peak downlink of 150Mbps.
For optics, the feature phone comes with a 5MP camera on the rear with fixed focus and LED flash. Nokia 2780 Flip comes with FM radio and MP3 support along with Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n connectivity. The device is equipped with 4GB of RAM and has 512MB of internal storage.
For optics, the feature phone comes with a 5MP camera on the rear with fixed focus and LED flash. Nokia 2780 Flip comes with FM radio and MP3 support along with Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n connectivity. The device is equipped with 4GB of RAM and has 512MB of internal storage.
The feature phone comes with single SIM support and has a USB Type-C port for charging. The device runs on the KaiOS operating system that supports WhatsApp.