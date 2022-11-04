Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper
Home / Technology / Gadgets /  Nokia 2780 Flip phone debuts with Qualcomm processor: All details

Nokia 2780 Flip phone debuts with Qualcomm processor: All details

2 min read . 02:56 PM ISTLivemint
Nokia 2780 Flip comes with a price tag of $89.99

  • Dubbed Nokia 2780 Flip, the phone comes with support for FM Radio and is offered in two colour options. It features T9 keyboard design and offers 4G VoLTE connectivity.

HMD Global-owned Nokia has launched a new feature phone with the clamshell design. Dubbed Nokia 2780 Flip, the phone comes with support for FM Radio and is offered in two colour options. It features T9 keyboard design and offers 4G VoLTE connectivity. The all-new Nokia feature phone is available in the US at present. The company has not revealed whether the handset will be available in other markets.

HMD Global-owned Nokia has launched a new feature phone with the clamshell design. Dubbed Nokia 2780 Flip, the phone comes with support for FM Radio and is offered in two colour options. It features T9 keyboard design and offers 4G VoLTE connectivity. The all-new Nokia feature phone is available in the US at present. The company has not revealed whether the handset will be available in other markets.

Nokia 2780 Flip price

The Nokia 2780 Flip comes with a price tag of $89.99, which roughly translates to 7,400. Buyers can choose from Blue and Red colour variants of the device. As per Nokia US website, the phone’s estimated shipping date is November 7.

Nokia 2780 Flip price

The Nokia 2780 Flip comes with a price tag of $89.99, which roughly translates to 7,400. Buyers can choose from Blue and Red colour variants of the device. As per Nokia US website, the phone’s estimated shipping date is November 7.

Nokia 2780 specifications

Nokia 2780 Flip phone has a clamshell design and features dual screens. On the back cover, there is a 1.77-inch TFT display, while the phone’s main screen measures 2.7-inch TFT screen. The handset comes powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 214 processor offering a peak downlink of 150Mbps.

Nokia 2780 specifications

Nokia 2780 Flip phone has a clamshell design and features dual screens. On the back cover, there is a 1.77-inch TFT display, while the phone’s main screen measures 2.7-inch TFT screen. The handset comes powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 214 processor offering a peak downlink of 150Mbps.

For optics, the feature phone comes with a 5MP camera on the rear with fixed focus and LED flash. Nokia 2780 Flip comes with FM radio and MP3 support along with Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n connectivity. The device is equipped with 4GB of RAM and has 512MB of internal storage.

For optics, the feature phone comes with a 5MP camera on the rear with fixed focus and LED flash. Nokia 2780 Flip comes with FM radio and MP3 support along with Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n connectivity. The device is equipped with 4GB of RAM and has 512MB of internal storage.

The feature phone comes with single SIM support and has a USB Type-C port for charging. The device runs on the KaiOS operating system that supports WhatsApp.

The feature phone comes with single SIM support and has a USB Type-C port for charging. The device runs on the KaiOS operating system that supports WhatsApp.

Meanwhile, the company has re-introduced the Nokia 2660 Flip phone in India. The phone offers dual screen - a top small screen and a secondary large display that remains hidden until flipped forward. There is also a T9 keyboard on the feature phone. Nokia 2660 Flip feature phone carries a price tag of 4,699. It is offered in blue, black and red colour options. It is equipped with a 2.8-inch inner display and houses a 1,450mAh battery. Nokia claims that the feature phone can deliver hours of battery life on a single charge. The feature phone also features the iconic Snake game and wireless radio connection.

Meanwhile, the company has re-introduced the Nokia 2660 Flip phone in India. The phone offers dual screen - a top small screen and a secondary large display that remains hidden until flipped forward. There is also a T9 keyboard on the feature phone. Nokia 2660 Flip feature phone carries a price tag of 4,699. It is offered in blue, black and red colour options. It is equipped with a 2.8-inch inner display and houses a 1,450mAh battery. Nokia claims that the feature phone can deliver hours of battery life on a single charge. The feature phone also features the iconic Snake game and wireless radio connection.

Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
OPEN IN APP