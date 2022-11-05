Home / Technology / Gadgets /  Nokia 2780 Flip vs Nokia 2660 Flip: A spec-by-spec comparison

HMD Global-owned Nokia has launched Nokia 2780 Flip phone with a clamshell design. The feature phone debuted in the US market and is likely to launch soon in other markets as well. The all-new Nokia 2780 Flip phone comes powered by Qualcomm 215 chipset and features a 5MP camera on the back.

The smartphone will join the existing Nokia 2660 Flip phone which is priced at 4,699. Similar to the Nokia 2780 Flip, Nokia 2660 Flip also has a T9 keyboard and comes with flip design having dual displays. The feature phone is offered in blue, black and red colour options. It is equipped with a 0.3MP main camera and offers a 2.8-inch main display.

Here’s a spec-by-spec comparison of Nokia 2780 Flip and Nokia 2660 Flip

SpecificationsNokia 2780 FlipNokia 2660 Flip
Display2.7-inch primary display + 1.77-inch secondary display2.8-inch primary display + 1.77-inch secondary display
RAM4GB48MP
Storage512M; can be expanded up to 32GB128MB; can be expanded up to 32GB
ProcessorQualcomm 215 Unisoc T107
Operating systemKaiOS 3.1S30+
Camera5MP0.3MP
Battery1,450mAh removable battery1,450mAh removable battery
Price$89.99 (approx. 7,400) 4,699
Colour optionsBlue, RedBlue, Black, Red
