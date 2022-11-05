HMD Global-owned Nokia has launched Nokia 2780 Flip phone with a clamshell design. The feature phone debuted in the US market and is likely to launch soon in other markets as well. The all-new Nokia 2780 Flip phone comes powered by Qualcomm 215 chipset and features a 5MP camera on the back.

The smartphone will join the existing Nokia 2660 Flip phone which is priced at ₹4,699. Similar to the Nokia 2780 Flip, Nokia 2660 Flip also has a T9 keyboard and comes with flip design having dual displays. The feature phone is offered in blue, black and red colour options. It is equipped with a 0.3MP main camera and offers a 2.8-inch main display.

Here’s a spec-by-spec comparison of Nokia 2780 Flip and Nokia 2660 Flip